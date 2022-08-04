Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Social Media

Pinterest launches app for mood boards but you can’t have it yet

Pinterest launches an app that is specifically dedicated to photo collages and collections, perhaps seeking to compete with Instagram.

Published

pinterest shuffles

If you’re a Pinterest fan, you may be interested in the company’s new endeavor, Shuffles, an app specifically dedicated to photo collages and collections, mood boards, and the like. 

Shuffles is currently in testing with an invite-only list of users, though hopeful applicants can sign up for the waitlist on the app’s home page.

As of publication, Shuffles is available only on iOS devices; you can currently download and log into the app, but will be prompted to join the waitlist after the introduction cinematic plays.

The app promises the ability both to upload photos from your camera roll or the internet and to snap photos of your own to add to your collage. Shuffles also draws from Pinterest’s own database of photos and media, allowing users to interface with their past artistic collections if they so choose. 

Images themselves can be manipulated as one might expect, as well as have a section cut out and saved as its own image.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Once photos have been added and organized to a user’s liking, Shuffles will allow them to apply visual effects and animations. Users can then share a collage with friends or public forums, where other users will be able to “remix” the final product.

Shuffles’ description in the App Store purports that the app can be used to “curate a festival outfit…visualize [a] dream bedroom…[o]r just express yourself by creating something beautiful, strange, or funny.”

This insinuates that Shuffles, like Pinterest, has the potential to be a far deeper artistic experience than first impressions might inform.

Upon opening the app, users are greeted with an introductory video that evokes late 90s-style sneaker ads, which lends a hint of what to expect from Shuffles’ art style and persuasion – a distinct departure from the minimalist trend seen in most social media apps.

As Shuffles moves from its current restricted testing format into the open market, it will be interesting to see how it competes with existing image-centric apps like Instagram.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Questions around whether or not aspects of Shuffles will be monetized remain unanswered for the time being, but are expected to be addressed as the app gains traction.

In this article:,
Written By

Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove's Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/get-american-genius-newsletter/

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Kizie Moodboard on Desktop Kizie Moodboard on Desktop

Social Media

Kizie brings Pinterest-style moodboards and metrics to Twitter for business

(SOCIAL MEDIA) Let's get real - Twitter isn't typically considered a visually stunning or super functional analytics platform. Kizie is here to change that!

January 25, 2022
Pinterest icon on phone with 2 notifications, indicating new code of conduct. Pinterest icon on phone with 2 notifications, indicating new code of conduct.

Social Media

Pinterest predicts 2022 trends in year-end report (they were spot on in 21′)

(SOCIAL MEDIA) Pinterest is a place people go to plan, whether for decor, cooking, style, or DIY, it's a one-stop-shop for ideas. What's next...

December 13, 2021
Pinterest icon on phone with 2 notifications, indicating new code of conduct. Pinterest icon on phone with 2 notifications, indicating new code of conduct.

Social Media

New Pinterest code of conduct pushes for mindful posting

(SOCIAL MEDIA) Social media sites have struggled with harmful content, but Pinterest is using their new code of conduct to encourage better, not just...

April 20, 2021
Woman holding peach dress up for a video ad on Pinterest Premiere with a Ring light for better lighting. Woman holding peach dress up for a video ad on Pinterest Premiere with a Ring light for better lighting.

Business Marketing

Put a Pin in it: Pinterest Premiere invests in video advertising

(BUSINESS MARKETING) Pinterest has announced its new marketing tools and is strongly focusing on video advertising with Pinterest Premiere.

March 12, 2021

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.