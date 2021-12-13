Social Media
Pinterest predicts 2022 trends in year-end report (they were spot on in 21′)
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Pinterest is a place people go to plan, whether for decor, cooking, style, or DIY, it’s a one-stop-shop for ideas. What’s next for 2022?
It’s almost the end of 2021 and you don’t have to timidly push the beaded curtain back and gaze into a crystal ball in order to build your social media campaigns for 2022. If you have a Pinterest business account, you can check out their free prediction tool to help you plan what’s next for your business. They have a wide range of user search trend data shaping their prophecy. With 35 different topics, ranging from clothing to vacation ideas, every entrepreneur can find value in their divinations. Pinterest Predicts boasts an eighty percent success rate for their past predictions.
Pinterest users typically seek out inspiration, ideas, and discovery. Its link-based sharing is used to create pins attached to a virtual pinboard based on themes. One of the highlights of using Pinterest in your social media campaign is the longevity of the post-life cycle. High-quality pins can garner a shelf life of four months to a year. Each pin has an attached URL meaning more traffic directly to your website over a longer period of time versus other social media platforms.
Pinterest Predicts states “People use Pinterest to plan for the future. That means we know what’s next. In fact, 8 out of 10 of our predictions for 2021 came true. This isn’t another year-end trend report. This is a not-yet-trending report—It’s a window into the future, from the place where people go to plan it. Let’s look forward to 2022.”
Each topic has a fun twist on the user search term data generating ideas for how it can be employed. Pinterest lists out several clickable search terms for each theme where you can find more information for that specific trending term.
Alongside every theme, Pinterest features a popular creator spotlight section with quotes and videos referencing the trend. Further down the page, you can find ideas for how to “bring this trend to life” for your business. They’ve also created boards for each of the trending terms to further explore pins related to the themed content.
The business portal, where all of this information can be found, also contains instructions for how to get started using Pinterest, creating content, advertising insights, and much more. If you haven’t created a Pinterest business account you should add this to your New Year’s resolutions. Cheaper than a gym membership to lose that pesky 10lbs.
Social Media
Facebook now allows creators to monetize their profile pages
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Facebook announced that creators can now monetize their profile pages after the success of Reels, the short-form videos featured on the app.
Social media influencers, love them or hate them, we have to respect the hustle. But exactly how do they make money? Well if they aren’t raking it in thanks to AdSense – like in the case of Youtubers – they may be getting paid out of a creator fund, like TikTokers. We can add Instagram and Facebook content creators to the list of sites influencers can use to rake it in thanks to their newfound creator fund. After Tik Tok garnered millions of users in 2018, many social media sites hopped on the bandwagon and allowed their users to create bite-sized video content, known as Reels for Facebook and in Youtube’s case, Shorts. Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, and even LinkedIn permitted users to make thirty-second videos and made them accessible via their sites’ homepages.
Facebook announced professional mode, a feature where you can turn on monetization for Reels from your personal page. Facebook invested a billion dollars into Reels – content creators could make up to a whopping 35,000 dollars per month off of the platform’s newest feature, considering that Facebook reels are not as saturated with content creators as on other more established social media platforms. It also allows the creator to see their analytics such as shares, reactions, and comments. Previously, this feature was only available to people with separate business pages.
While this new feature may be helpful and lucrative for some, it also comes at the cost of privacy. Once the professional mode feature is turned on, the creator’s entire page, including all their previous in-feed posts, statuses, and pictures becomes public, not just their Reels (though if privacy is important to you, you probably shouldn’t be on the internet, much less on social media sites).
However, creators will still be able to pick who can access specific posts when creating new posts. This feature is Facebook’s attempt at generating new content and keeping up with social media giant, Tik Tok, who passed 3 billion downloads and exceeds Facebook in user engagement. It will be interesting to see how content creation grows not only on Facebook but on all social media platforms.
Social Media
Social media is being used for hiring, and no, we’re not talking just LinkedIn
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Social media has evolved from being only community-oriented to career-oriented. See how users are getting jobs by being creative.
Gen Z and Millennials are no doubt the heaviest users of social media, and perhaps the internet in general. But it’s no longer just about catching up with friends and family, posting memes, and hailing yourself as hashtag king – they are using it to get jobs in creative ways.
Kahlil Greene was a student at Yale University hell-bent on educating others about African American social movements and culture. Known as “The Gen Z Historian” on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn, he got to posting about the lesser-known facts and stories of history, amounting to 1.3 million views very quickly, catching the attention of employers. Now with over 500,000 followers across all major platforms, Greene is heading to work in consulting focusing on public education.
“I think that’s the thing that people don’t realize that social media is everywhere, and it’s congruent with every lifestyle you want,” says Greene.
Another TikToker, Emily Zugay, has over 2 million followers on the platform from hilariously redesigning brand logos. Her personality of shooting down brand choices with such a dry delivery is sure to make you giggle. She’s appeared on Ellen, and many brands changed their logos to her suggestions, including McDonald’s, the NFL, Tinder, Doritos, and Nascar. Just announced, Panera Bread is realizing limited holiday cups by Emily Zugay, taking a stab at Starbucks who typically creates the mad rush for holiday cups. Though she hasn’t publicly spoken about taking on a new role due to her wacky design endeavors, she has been approached for many partnership collaborations and markets herself as a content creator on the platform in order to rack in the dough.
Having the perfect one-page resume and perhaps, an inkling of personalization in the cover letter (which no one enjoys writing and barely anyone reads), is no longer the secret to landing jobs. 92% of companies use social media to hire.
“Creating a personal brand doesn’t have to be scary, hard, or time-consuming. You just have to be yourself. Consistent posts, a few follows and some direct messaging can go a long way to open doors.”
TikTok launched a pilot program of applying to the short-form video powerhouse by well, making a TikTok on the platform. Within 48 hours, 800 videos were submitted with #TikTokResumes in their captions. Expanding from internal hiring to external hiring, the program allowed job seekers to apply with their videos to Chipotle, Target, Shopify, and more.
Want to get in on the action but don’t know where to start? Unfortunately, the TikTok submissions have now closed, but you can always follow these tips to start getting creative for your next career move: Embrace the tools on the platform, do your research about the company you’re applying to, make connections on the platform and within the company, show off achievements as you would in a typical resume, and be yourself!
For more cool resume ideas, check out this article on the most creative techie resumes.
Social Media
Reactions to Twitter Blue from real subscribers, p.s. its not worth it
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Twitter’s paid subscription service, Twitter Blue, gives more control over tweets and custom UI, but subscriber reception has been lukewarm.
Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service that gives users increased control over their tweets and the appearance of their interfaces, launched this summer. Subscriber reception has been lukewarm, foreshadowing some resistance to shifts away from advertising-based revenue models for social media platforms.
The allure of Twitter Blue isn’t immediately apparent; beyond a relatively low price tag and increased exclusivity on a platform that emphasizes individuality, the service doesn’t offer much to alter the Twitter experience. Twitter Blue’s main selling point – the ability to preview and alter tweets before sending them – may not be enough to convince users to shell out the requisite three dollars per month.
Other features include the option to change the theme color and icon appearances. Twitter Blue subscribers can also read some ad-supported news articles without having to view ads courtesy of Twitter’s acquisition of Scroll, a company that provides ad-free news browsing.
But even with this variety of small customization options and the promise of more to come, users are skeptical. Android Central’s Shruti Shekar is one such user, beginning her review with, “Right off the bat, this feature isn’t worth the money you’d be spending on it every month.”
Shekar posits that the majority of the features are wasted on long-term users. “I think a lot of my opinions come from a place of using Twitter for so long in a certain way that I’ve gotten used to it, and now I find it challenging to adapt to something that would theoretically make my life easier,” she explains.
One of those adaptations centers on Twitter Blue’s “Undo Tweet” feature – something that belies the notion of proofreading and using common sense before sending thoughts into the nether.
“For me, 95% of the time, I really do pay attention to my tweets before I send them out,” says Shekar.
Shekar does praise Twitter Blue’s “Reader Mode” feature that allows users to view threads as uninterrupted columns but argues that the feature would probably end up being underutilized despite being a cool concept.
The aforementioned color and theme customization was of little interest to Shekar. “I actually found it a bit challenging to get used to the other colors, not because they’re ugly, but again because I am just so used to the classic blue,” she says.
One problem here is that the options to change link and theme colors and put threads in reader mode seem more like accessibility features than premium content. Twitter might do well to make these available to all users, if for no other reason than to avoid criticism about locking quality of life updates behind a subscription paywall.
Shekar’s criticism hits on a crucial point for any social media company looking to emulate Twitter Blue’s subscription model: Even if the subscription price is low, companies have to be prepared to make actual meaningful changes to the user experience if they want satisfied subscribers. That includes building in options that don’t fundamentally alter the basic aspects (or appearance) of the platform.
For more on Twitter Blue, check out their blog post on it here.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
Struggle with procrastination? Check your energy, not time management
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Decision-making when between procrastination and desperation
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
What to consider when relocating your business near the holidays
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Lenders need to see these 3 things to get your LLC off the ground
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
How to ask your manager for better work equipment
-
Business Marketing6 days ago
The advertising overload strategy needs to stop, here’s why
-
Business Finance3 hours ago
What is financial impostor syndrome and how to fix it
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Millennial jokes they let slide, but ‘Ok Boomer’ can get you fired