Pinterest predicts 2022 trends in year-end report (they were spot on in 21′)

It’s almost the end of 2021 and you don’t have to timidly push the beaded curtain back and gaze into a crystal ball in order to build your social media campaigns for 2022. If you have a Pinterest business account, you can check out their free prediction tool to help you plan what’s next for your business. They have a wide range of user search trend data shaping their prophecy. With 35 different topics, ranging from clothing to vacation ideas, every entrepreneur can find value in their divinations. Pinterest Predicts boasts an eighty percent success rate for their past predictions.

Pinterest users typically seek out inspiration, ideas, and discovery. Its link-based sharing is used to create pins attached to a virtual pinboard based on themes. One of the highlights of using Pinterest in your social media campaign is the longevity of the post-life cycle. High-quality pins can garner a shelf life of four months to a year. Each pin has an attached URL meaning more traffic directly to your website over a longer period of time versus other social media platforms.

Pinterest Predicts states “People use Pinterest to plan for the future. That means we know what’s next. In fact, 8 out of 10 of our predictions for 2021 came true. This isn’t another year-end trend report. This is a not-yet-trending report—It’s a window into the future, from the place where people go to plan it. Let’s look forward to 2022.”

Each topic has a fun twist on the user search term data generating ideas for how it can be employed. Pinterest lists out several clickable search terms for each theme where you can find more information for that specific trending term.

Alongside every theme, Pinterest features a popular creator spotlight section with quotes and videos referencing the trend. Further down the page, you can find ideas for how to “bring this trend to life” for your business. They’ve also created boards for each of the trending terms to further explore pins related to the themed content.

The business portal, where all of this information can be found, also contains instructions for how to get started using Pinterest, creating content, advertising insights, and much more. If you haven’t created a Pinterest business account you should add this to your New Year’s resolutions. Cheaper than a gym membership to lose that pesky 10lbs.