1Cables is the only stocking stuffer you need to buy this year

For anyone on your list

1Cables lets you charge, connect, and create with your devices like never before.



With a long list of abilities, including phone-to-phone charging, connecting to printers, cameras or keyboards, and quick charging for laptops, ITIWANT’s 1Cables might be the perfect stocking stuffer this year. Claiming to “turn your smartphone into a computer,” 1Cables gives us the ability to link our laptops and iPhones in new ways, increasing the capabilities of both.

Consolidate your cables

The list of ports and cables we need to charge or sync our devices continues to grow. 1Cables aims to solve this problem as the one cable to rule them all.

With 1Cables, you can use a single, adjustable cable for all of your devices that has both syncing and charging capabilities.

The list of benefits include connecting your phone to a full-size keyboard, syncing with a digital camera, linking to a printer, or connecting a USB drive. There are also some more niche applications, like connecting external gaming devices to a phone. For a laptop, the cord allows the new MacBook Pro, which only has a Type C jack, to work together with any other USB connections.

Phone-to-phone charging is the final selling point of the 1Cables, although it is currently only available for Android devices. Still, this is an exciting breakthrough for phone users who don’t always keep an external battery pack handy. The exact charging speed is not clear, but this could be a great way to get you a few extra minutes of battery on a dying phone, assuming you’re with a friend.

Nothing quite compares

Though several competitors exist, few provide the long list of features 1Cables. The Juicer, for example, is another phone-to-phone charging option currently on the market. And the Celluon Epic is a cool but costly projected keyboard that can be connected to any phone. There are also a long lists of apps, dongles, and adapters to help with all of these abilities too, but none come at as low a price or are as multi-faceted as 1Cables.

Like many jack-of-all-trade devices, there’s a chance some features won’t work as well as others. But from the initial buzz, it seems like 1Cables may be the cord we’ve all been waiting for, or at least set the pace for cords to come.

#1Cables