4 tools for improving your remote work life

Remote work isn’t going anywhere, so finding the right tools that make your job less stressful and easier can make a huge difference.

Here is our list that can help you stay sane and be more productive by working smarter, not harder.

1. Around 2.0



This app supports video-conferencing by eliminating echoes when more than one person is calling in from the same space. By auto-muting noises in the background, everyone can leave their mics on throughout the meeting, eliminating distractions.

2. Orbital



If you’re tired of clunky links to join a meeting, Orbital offers a different platform. It’s an audio-only communication tool, where your video avatar can walk around and join in on the conversation 24 hours a day without clicking on a link. Gather is another customizable workspace where you can meet online.

3. Allo



Slack is too text-heavy for some folks and can be cumbersome. Allo lets you bring all your management tools together in one platform without juggling multiple tools. It has a built-in chat, so your colleagues can see your whiteboard and talk to you.

4. Pulse

Pulse is a nifty Slack add-on that automatically updates your status in real-time based on your set preferences. It allows you time to focus on what’s a priority and flows with your calendar. Collaborate and co-work with ease, as it displays your availability to peers and adjusts to your work hours.

Bonus: Outsmarting spyware apps

Fortune reports that digital spyware use is up over 50% since the beginning of the pandemic. As more employers try to ensure that their employees are glued to their desks, you may feel as if Big Brother is watching.

Outsmart spyware apps and keep your sanity when you’re working remotely with this information.

Remote work can give you back your commute time and help you save money. Several studies show that most remote workers are more productive.

The trick is finding the right resources to support your work-from-home routine.