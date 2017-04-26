Aerial is a simple reporting dashboard for ALL of your marketing campaigns

Aerial view

No matter if you’re a freelancer, a member of an agency or a major player in big business, tracking data from various campaigns can be a daunting task. With multiple channels to focus on – YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Google AdWords – data can get lost in the shuffle. When asked to “get the numbers” to present at the next meeting, you may find yourself on a hunt for buried treasure.

The founders of Aerial recognized this disorganization and came up with a solution. They created the tool to be the one-stop shop for all of your data tracking needs.

How it works

Aerial is a simple interface that shows a complete view of marketing campaigns across multiple channels. It combines data from all teams and ad tools used in your marketing campaign and automatically updates reports every day. The tool eliminates the time wasted on collecting data which becomes increasingly difficult when multiple teams report on various campaigns.

Aerial makes it easy to find out what campaigns you are running, how much you spend on them and the benefit to you.

The tool can be used by any size company. For in-house marketing, users can measure their activities across the board. Different teams can create custom reports, which will automatically update. Agencies can use Aerial to track data from every client’s campaign. Then, custom reports can be created and sent to clients directly, to ensure that they keep up to date with their marketing strategies.

Freelancers can also benefit by using Aerial. With various clients to juggle, data can get lost easily. Aerial allows Freelancers can track metrics from every client, as well as from outsourced work. Every user can check their numbers anytime, as well as share this data to stay engaged with their clients an coworkers.

Users can view their campaigns at a glance with the Campaign Overview. To dig a little deeper, users can view Saved Reports which allows them to channel specific metrics. Pricing tiers are set up based on the number of campaigns and companies using Aerial.

Aerial at the moment

At this time, data can be collected from major marketing channels such as Constant Contact and Instagram, with new ones being continually added.