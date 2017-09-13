Get to inbox zero faster with AnyAlias disposable emails

(TECH NEWS) Say goodbye to hackers and phishers— with AnyAlias there’s now a way to sign up for anything you want without sacrificing your personal email privacy. Share Share +1 Reddit Share Pin Flip Email Shares 0

In the past, if you don’t want to use your personal email to sign up for sites or promotions, you were stuck with two options: create a new address, or don’t sign up for the thing. Then if you make a new address, you either had to forward everything to your real email or check multiple accounts.

I can’t even keep track of how many fake email addresses I’ve abandoned and left to die in the internet desert. Instead of these undesirable options, AnyAlias allows you to create an infinite number of addresses all under one account.

HOW AnyAlias WORKS

AnyAlias offers “unlimited free disposable email addresses” so you can protect your inbox and still get in on all those coupon deals. You just sign up and pick your personal username. Then whenever you need to sign up for something with an email but don’t trust the site with your personal address, simply use your account name.

The service uses a basic template for each address, [name]@[yourusername].anyalias.com. For example, if I signed up with my own name as the username, I could use this for some weird site: weirdsite@lindsay.anyalias.com.

If I then wanted to sign up for another thing, I could pick a different alias name, like “catstuff” or “freecoupons” to keep track of each site.

You choose the identifier while the domain name remains the same. There’s even a Chrome extension that auto-generates disposable addresses whenever an email address is required if you’re not feeling creative.

LIKE AND (UN)SUBSCRIBE

Any emails sent to your AnyAlias account will forwarded to your private address. If you ever want to stop receiving emails, you have the option to block directly from each email, or via your AnyAlias account management panel.

Normally it can be a pain to get off a mailing list, and some companies make it quite difficult to unsubscribe. After you block an address with AnyAlias, the alias will keep receiving the spam, but it will no longer reach your actual email address. Hello, Inbox Zero.

BUILDING TRUST

AnyAlias utilizes TLS protocol to encrypt all emails, and uses the latest email security technologies like SPF and DKIM to further protect your information. They won’t sell you out to third parties either. However, AnyAlias recommends not using their service for sensitive data like credit cards and bank information.

Oh and hey guess what? The service is totally free. But if you’re feeling generous, the nice people at AnyAlias suggest, “you’re more than welcome to buy us pizza, extra pepperoni please :)” via donations.

