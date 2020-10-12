Tech News
This app takes virtual presentations to a whole new creative level
(TECH NEWS) Goodbye boring slideshows: Mmhmm is a video startup that makes virtual presentations more immersive, collaborative, and entertaining.
“Mmhmm” is more than an expression of agreement. Five months ago, it became the new name for a virtual presentation startup. Mmhmm is saying “bye-bye” to boring meetings and presentations and transforming them into a more immersive and showmanship-like experience.
“I’m getting really tired of living all day on video. It’s so easy to feel like an anonymous head in a box, so we made a new app that tries to make this a better experience for everyone,” said Phil Libin, co-founder and CEO of mmhmm. With several cool production features, the video software does help you appear less like Zordon’s floating head in The Power Rangers. Instead, you’re more like an editor in Tony Stark’s lab giving things more dimension.
With Mmhmm, you don’t have to worry about having people choose between looking at you or the slides in your presentation. In the background, you can place a PowerPoint presentation, a live video, and a web browser. So, you can show content “over your shoulder”. You can even use Airplay so you can demo things from your phone.
If you do want to display your presentation in fullscreen, fade transitions allow you to fade out like a Jedi hologram. And, you’re able to fly and shrink your image so you can also get out of the way of the things you are trying to demonstrate. According to Phil, the “dynamic desk” feature is “the best of a movie and a slide deck put together.”
The app can also have more than one presenter. Their Copilot feature lets two people work and present together, even if they aren’t in the same room. All you have to do is send them a link that invites them to be a copilot. The app automatically synchronizes slides for both presenters. So, any edits made by one person will also appear in the copilot’s window. And, while one person is speaking, the other person can advance the slides. This is very helpful when you are in speaker view on Zoom. For instance, as each presenter speaks, they will appear on the slide. From there, they can move on the screen so they can each point at specific pieces of information.
According to Forbes, the startup has already raised $31 million pre-paunch. Series A investment led by Sequoia has brought in $21 million. Phil’s startup studio, All Turtles, raised $5 million, and they have $5 million in debt from the Silicon Valley Bank.
Mmhmm works with any video system like Zoom, Google Meet, and YouTube. “It’s not trying to replace how you normally have meetings or talk about or stream content on video,” said Phil. “It just tries to make it better.”
So, if you’re interested in making your content better, you can sign up on their website. Just don’t hold your breath, Forbes reports there is a waitlist of 100,000. With Mmhmm, “it’s your show”. How do you plan on creating yours?
Tech News
Glowbom allows you to create a website, using just your voice
(TECH NEWS) Talk about futuristic! This app allows you to create quizzes, surveys, an online store, and even a website in minutes–without typing.
In the past, we’ve discussed things like simplified coding and no-code app creation. Now, a San Francisco startup has taken the process a step further with no-type app creation.
Glowbom is a voice app that allows you to dictate steps to an AI–from adding information all the way to exporting code–in order to create a simple app, survey, or game. While the built-in options for now are limited to four simple categories, the power of the app itself is impressive: By asking the Glowbom AI to complete tasks, one is able to dictate an entire (if small) program.
It’s an impressive idea, and an even more impressive product. Glowbom founder and CEO Jacob Ilin showcases the power of Glowbom in a short demonstration video, and while he only uses it to create a simple survey, the entire process–up to and including the exportation of the API–is accomplished via voice commands.
Furthermore, Glowbom appears to process natural inputs–such as phrases like “Let’s get started”–in the context of an actual command rather than the colloquial disconnect one tends to expect in AI. This means that users won’t need to read a 700-page manual on phrases and buzzwords to use before jumping on board–something the Glowbom user base was probably hoping to avoid anyway.
As of now, the options one can use Glowbom to create include a quiz, a survey, an online store, and a website. It seems reasonable to expect that, as support for the app grows, those categories will expand to comprise a larger library.
Glowbom certainly opens a few doors for people looking to take their businesses or ideas from an offline medium into the digital marketplace. As coding becomes less centralized in computer language and more contingent on processes such as this, we can expect to see more products from folks who may have missed the coding boat.
Perhaps more importantly, Glowbom and products like it make coding more accessible to a wider base of disabled users, thus taking a notable step toward evening the playing field for a marginalized demographic. It’s not true equality, but it’s a start.
Business News
Grocery stores stockpile goods early to prepare for the holiday season
[BUSINESS NEWS] In preparation for the expected surge in COVID cases and the holiday season, retail grocery stores are stocking up on goods now.
Shelf-stable consumables like flour, bottled water and canned food as well as hygiene supplies like paper towels, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer have all been harder to come by throughout the year. Early in the pandemic, stores kept a few additional weeks of stock at a time, and such products quickly flew off shelves.
So grocery holding companies like Associated Food Stores and Southeastern Grocers are charging their pandemic strategy, opting to start their inventory planning months early, ahead of the next wave of quarantine (and holiday) demand.
Meanwhile, food banks are expecting to face massive supply deficits. Feeding America, a non-profit network of over 200 food banks, recently announced they would be down 6 to 8 billion meals through the next twelve months. Still, community-run “free food fridges” have been popping up around the country, from Los Angeles to New York.
Personally, the shortages have encouraged me to shop more mindfully in order to save money, stay healthy and keep eating well. I’ve gotten used to asking myself a few extra questions while I shop: Can I swap this for something abundant and cheap? Or, could I produce what I need by myself?
There are plenty of opportunities hidden in shortages too, if you know where to look. When US hospitals needed all the N-95 masks they could get, folks came out of the woodwork to hand make cloth masks for everyday use.
Now masks are their own fashion phenomenon in the States, and those same Etsy mask-makers are right on trend. If you’ve acquired some new skills or hobbies in quarantine (like cooking, baking, canning, or gardening) why not offer them to others?
Let me be clear, though: Hoarding household goods and reselling them at a premium ain’t a hustle. It’s incredibly mean-spirited, and it exacerbates collective hardship.
Plus there are serious consequences for it. Last March, a Tennessee man purchased thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer with the intent to resell them for profit online. His listings were shut down by Amazon and eBay within 48 hours, and he was later investigated by police for potentially violating state law.
If nothing else, please remember to be kind and considerate towards others when shopping for essentials – especially grocery store clerks. Employees are just doing their jobs, and in the end we all have to eat and stay sanitary. “Treat others as you’d want to be treated” is called the Golden Rule for a reason!
Proportionally, the US continues to lead the globe in infections. The pandemic isn’t over just because we’re all over it. But life will be easier on everybody during these times if we collectively help “flatten the curve” of supply, ensuring more people have access to the products they need.
Tech News
Slack Connect will allow DMs between different companies
[TECH NEWS] You’ll soon be able to create shared Slack channels to collaborate and communicate more effectively with external partners.
When you’re working with external companies and partners, it’s important to stay connected. No one wants to ruin a good work relationship because questions went unanswered in a long thread of emails. These missing answers could potentially bring projects to a halt. So, don’t be that person no one wants to work with!
Luckily, the business communication platform, Slack, is trying to create a more productive and secure way for employees to communicate with people outside their company.
In 2021, businesses using Slack will be able to send direct messages to external organizations using the platform. Slack Connect is one of the company’s latest efforts to adapt and improve its platform for the new work from home shift, due to the pandemic.
The new shared channels DM feature is designed to replace emails that can fall victim to spam and phishing attacks. The feature is also aimed at helping businesses work alongside their customers, partners, and vendors so they can strengthen relationships. “When you pull communications out of inboxes and put it into channels you make it much easier for people to get their work done,” said Slack CEO and Founder Stewart Butterfield. “With Slack Connect, we’re bringing those same advantages to the work that happens across organizational boundaries,” he adds.
Anyone with a Slack license can share a private link and send a direct message to anyone, as long as they have a Slack account. You will be able to create channels for one, two, or multiple organizations to share information and collaborate in real-time. In today’s remote workforce, anything remotely close to “real-time” is pretty intriguing.
Also, similar to Twitter’s blue verified badge, Slack will make it easy to spot trusted partners. “Verified organizations” will be denoted with a checkmark feature so you know you’re connecting with the right company.
In addition, Slack is launching “managed connections”. This will allow admins to pre-approve channel requests from trusted organizations.
Overall, Slack Connect sounds like a helpful tool that’ll improve responsiveness and productivity. So if you’re like me and not a big fan of long threaded emails, the ability to DM someone from a different organization to collaborate might help everyone get a little more work done.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
How becoming better listeners eliminates our culture’s growing isolation
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Will shopping for that luxury item actually lower your quality of life?
-
Tech News4 days ago
Goal-based project management tool simplifies your work life
-
Business News4 days ago
Asking the wrong questions can ruin your job opportunity
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Customize your Zoom calls with your brand using these tools
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Keep an eye on your mailbox with the Ring Mailbox Sensor
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Questions you wished recruiters would answer
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Tired of “link in bio”? Here is a solution for Instagram linking