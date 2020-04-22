Build the perfect digital workspace for your team with Fibery

Fibery.io is a digital, customizable workspace built to connect teams and unify workflow across sales, marketing, product, and development. It provides a nimble workspace to integrate project management tools, collaborative documents, workflows, and data visualization. The program allows you to select an app template that can be customized and integrated into the use of other apps to create one comprehensive, collaborative workspace.

The best part is that the workspace evolves with your needs. Rather than investing in complicated, intricate software that is deeply customized to a particular business need, Fibery.io allows you to customize along the way. It does not require complicated integrations, or worse, fancy new software every time your specific needs change ever so slightly.

“You eliminate the gap between goals and initiatives, never enter the same data twice, effortlessly share data across teams, and never enter the same data twice — without having to maintain any integrations,” says founder Michael Dubakov.

The tool had a silent launch in November 2019 that saw positive, but not exceptional initial success. What launched the tool into infamy was a submission to Hacker News sharing the “Fibery Anxiety” website, a shadow version of their actual website that’s a bit more honest. The site headlines with a compelling opener: “Yet another collaboration tool: claims to be all-in-one, is mediocre at everything” and provides a button to “sign up anyway.” The website is a riot of self-deprecating jokes including a demo video that ends with Google Chrome crashing, and headlines that progress from “Try” to “Suffer” and finally “Quit,” with a concluding plea “But we have mortgages…” The site also includes reviews from “detractors” explaining why their top competitors, Notion and Coda, may be a better solution for prospective customers.

Dubakov also runs an “inappropriately transparent blog” where he documents the Fibery.io chronicles. Chronicle post #16 describes in his characteristically irreverent and emoji-laden style the emotional rollercoaster of the November silent launch, and the overwhelmingly positive response thanks to the Hacker News share. The post includes screenshots of sales leads and user channel visits throughout November, and how they decided to delay a full launch to January 2020 (spoiler alert: there was a coin toss).

It is unclear whether the investor reel at the bottom is a joke or not. The photo strip includes photos of seven older white men (including Warren Buffet), two Asian women, and a dog (Dubakov’s) – an entirely believable roster of investors and venture capitalists.

Jokes aside, Fibery is actually positioning itself as a formidable competitor in the realm of digital organization solutions, especially for many now-distributed teams. And while the layout and branding is polished and shiny, the window to the not-so-shiny insecurities of its creators makes it all the more approachable.