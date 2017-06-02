Is Cadillac is working on talking cars? Positive, Knight Rider

Talking cars

It is everyone’s secret dream to have a talking car. Okay, maybe not everyone, but definitely mine. From Kitt to Lightening McQueen, I just think it’d be super rad to have a talking car. And if you’re like me, there’s good news.



Cadillac is currently developing a talking car.

Cadillac ahead of the pack

Okay, so that may be a bit misleading. Cadillac actually already has a car that can communicate with other Caddys out on the road.

In their latest CTS sedan, the automobile is outfitted with V2V(vehicle to vehicle) communications.

However, the Cadillac smarty pants are taking it a step further and are reaching for V2I – Vehicle to Infrastructure.

Vehicle to Infrastructure

Vehicle to infrastructure means exactly that. The vehicle will be able to talk to the infrastructure around it.

As of now, that infrastructure is limited to two stop lights outside of GM’s Warren Technical Center in Michigan.

Cadillac is collaborating with Michigan Department of Transportation and the Macomb County Department of Roads to make this V2I a reality.

The dream

The end goal of Cadillac’s is to create a car that can receive messages from surrounding infrastructure to help drivers maneuver safer. Similar to how there are now several cars with lane assist, blind spot monitors or front braking assistance, Cadillac’s aim is to help motorists get from A to B in the safest way possible.

V2I will assist in the mission by telling a car what part of the cycle the light is in allowing a driver to adjust accordingly.

If you have ever had a yellow light spring up on you and you have to make a split decision whether to run it or slam on your brakes, this technology aims to eliminate those decisions. It will allow drivers to see stagnant yellow lights as well as fresh red lights and/or green lights.

Possibilities

V2I technology could revolutionize driving. Right now Cadillac’s tech is relegated to two stop lights in Michigan but there’s no telling how it can revolutionize future driving.

It’d save a lot of headaches if our cars could tell the mall where we parked after too many hours of holiday shopping. Or, maybe instead of garage door remotes our cars will just be able to tell the doors to open. Or perhaps V2I will merge with existing autonomy tech and bring self driving cars to us much quicker!

The possibilities are honestly endless.

Do you have any ideas about what V2I could be used for? Drop us a line in the comments!

