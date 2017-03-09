CountUp – the new app that’s going to save you from migraines

Accounting, the thing nightmares are made of

When it comes to accounting, no one immediately volunteers to take the reins. Even finding an accountant can be a hassle.

Read also: Give your sales team the Charlie app and watch the magic happen



The new startup CountUp feels like they have the answer. They have found a way to automate the process with their matchmaker like premise to connect businesses with their perfect accountant.

Humble beginnings

CountUp was created as a free platform for entrepreneurs to find accountants online without having to spend endless hours searching.

It’s a futuristic way that automates accounting in every aspect of the process: from finding the best person to work with your business to managing your engagement and collaboration.

According to the platform, “CountUp is like having access to a firm with an endless supply of on-demand accounting services, minus the massive overhead that would cost you an arm and a leg.”

Geared towards simplification

CountUp also worked to make the entire “getting started” process easy by outlining the steps.

The first thing to do is create an account and explain your situation.

What type of services do you need? What fits best with your business? From there, they can match you with the right accountant, which you can talk to over the phone to ensure it’s a match.

Every accountant using CountUp is CPA certified, has startup experience and is ready to work at any time during the day.

After that, you’re free to communicate, collaborate and even sign documents online. The best part is that you only have to pay for the work that you approve. So if you do not understand or think certain things are necessary for your success, you can make the call.

CountUp the time you’ll save

CountUp takes the stress out of handling business finances.



They have found a way to curate a unique group of accountants that specialize in the startup and entrepreneurial world. Click To Tweet

#CountUpForTheWin

Share +1 Share Reddit Share Buffer Pin Flip Email Shares 1

Anyone can get started with CountUp and even get the first two weeks for free.