Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

Mark Cuban suggests buying crypto, not digital real estate

Published

Web3 symbols and crypto coins acting as Mark Cuban's investments

Over 100 years ago, Andrew Carnegie said, “More money has been made in real estate than in all industrial investments combined. The wise young man or wage earner of today invests his money in real estate.” One might wonder what Carnegie would think about digital real estate. The modern-day Carnegie, Mark Cuban, believes that buying digital real estate is “…just the dumbest sh*t ever.”

Cuban supports Web3 technology

Cuban is absolutely no stranger to digital investments. He has invested in crypto and NFTs, but he believes that digital real estate just isn’t a good idea.

MarketWatch reports that 80% of Cuban’s non-Shark Tank investments are “crypto-centric.”

Real estate in the “metaverse” may currently be valued in the millions, but there’s no scarcity of digital land. Cuban told Altcoin Daily, “It’s not even as good as a URL or an ENS, because there are unlimited volumes that you can create…” One Cuban tweet says that people dismiss crypto just like they once dismissed the internet, but he is obviously a huge proponent for its long-term future success.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Why is digital real estate trending?

Web3 is considered the next iteration of the internet in which the internet is decentralized. Rather than relying on big conglomerates like Google, Meta, and Amazon as the internet does now, Web3 uses blockchain technology to give users more control over their own data instead of having to ‘trust’ the big wigs.

Virtual land is a space in the digital universe where users can interact socially and financially. While each property may be unique and secured by an NFT, there are no limits to creating new properties, unlike land on earth. Although many celebrities are getting in on the trend, you may want to listen to Cuban and invest in crypto or NFTs, not digital land. Just our 2 cents!

In this article:, ,
Written By

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/get-american-genius-newsletter/

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Person recording podcast Person recording podcast

Business News

Facebook’s dead podcast program teaches brands a notable lesson

Apparently, Facebook launched a podcast program almost a year ago, but it was short-lived as Zuckerberg pulls the plug 10-months in.

July 27, 2022
tinder pig butchering scam tinder pig butchering scam

Social Media

‘Pig butchering’ scam has dating app users losing big bucks

Dating app scams unfortunately run rampant, including those taunting fake identities to cat-fishing to ghosting. Pig butchering is up next.

July 24, 2022
Meta make-a-scene images Meta make-a-scene images

Social Media

Meta hints at Make-A-Scene, a unique AI text-to-image program

Facebook pulls a got-cha by releasing the same style product as DALL-E, which uses AI for text-to-image capabilities, called Make-a-Scene.

July 19, 2022
meta human rights report meta human rights report

Social Media

The Meta Human Rights Report is a pathetic attempt to wag the dog

Meta released their first (misleading) human rights report and it reads like their legal and PR departments took the reins - hey users, look...

July 18, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.