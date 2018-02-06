Tech News
Fitness app inadvertently unveils secret military base layouts to all
(TECH NEWS) Uh oh, a fitness app is revealing secret military base locations to the public and it’s giving the government a migraine.
Hey guess what, if you have a smartphone you’re probably being tracked. Although at this point, it seems like fairly common knowledge, that a fitness app may cause security problems for the U.S. military.
Fitness app Strava could pose a threat to military security since it tracks users’ locations. That in itself could be an issue, but then, Strava released a heat map of all its users with public profiles.
Strava uses data from smartphones and wearable fitness trackers, like Fitbit, which the military has been issuing domestically by the thousands since 2013.
The now notorious heat map shows detailed trails of jogging and cycling paths using trillions of data points.
Strong concentrations in Syria, Russia, and the Middle East correlate to military bases so like, oops. Although the map featured data on over a billion exercise routines globally, the military is concerned.
Since the app tracks running routes and times, military members with public profiles may have inadvertently exposed base layouts. In remote areas like Afghanistan, the running routes stand out in stark contrast to surrounding areas, clearly denoting bases.
Based on the maps, many bases are clearly identifiable. So now, the Department of Defense is looking into this.
Geotracking is incredibly common, and apps centered on transportation like Lyft and Google Maps rely on user location to function. Social apps like Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat, have location sharing and heatmap features. There are even entire apps built specifically around user tracking, like Find My Friends. And sorry mom, still not downloading that.
While some apps make it pretty clear how to opt-out of being tracked, or at least having their whereabouts shared publicly, Strava apparently made it quite difficult for their users.
On the mobile app, privacy settings may not be all inclusive, and to explicitly opt-out of the Heatmap, users have to access the mobile website.
For its part, the U.S. military is now reviewing its GPS tracking policies to determine if additional protocols are needed. But you know, also maybe don’t install and regularly use an app that’s whole point is tracking your movements when you’re supposed to be in a secure location?
Pentagon spokesperson Major Audricia Harris stated, “DoD takes matters like these very seriously and is reviewing the situation to determine if any additional training or guidance is required, and if any additional policy must be developed to ensure the continued safety of DoD personnel at home and abroad.”
Strava noted they are committed to working with government and military officials to address security concerns, especially “sensitive areas.” Today, the company appears to have disabled the tracking feature, but whether it is temporarily offline or permanently disallowed is unclear.
Now go take a five minute break and evaluate the privacy settings for all your apps and pat yourself on the back for not accidentally revealing military bases in your quest for fitness.
A robot now has citizenship – how ethical is it to hack her?
(EDITORIAL) Saudi Arabia gave a robot citizenship. What happens if she gets hacked? Is it ethical? Let’s discuss the intricacies of this problem we must solve in time.
So, Saudi Arabia granted a robot citizenship. That’s not the topic at hand, somehow. That’s just a thing that happened, because 2018 has every intention of one-upping 2017 in the “we all live in a SNL sketch parodying Black Mirror” surrealism sweepstakes.
The topic at hand is this: What happens if somebody hacks her?
When my boss dropped that question on Facebook, and I had to stop and stare at it for awhile. Geek hypotheticals are extremely my shizz, but seriously. There are layers on layers to that one.
Happily, some smart people are already unpacking the layers.
1. Does citizenship = Personhood?
“Corporations have personhood in US. Is it ethical to hack them?” – Tim Kaupas
“There are white-hat hackers that are hired to review the security system of companies, some of which hacked into the system before they were given a fully supervised opportunity.” – Cheska Lesaca
Tim’s point and Cheska’s reply highlight a complicated point of law. “Corporate personhood” is the controversial legal doctrine that corporations enjoy some of the same rights as individual citizens. It’s a big idea that has been at the heart of a lot of recent – and very contentious – law, including 2010’s Citizens United vs. FEC, which protected corporate political donations as a form of free speech, and 2014’s Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., which permitted corporations to make hiring and firing decisions on religious lines under the First Amendment.
To state the obvious, the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution doesn’t say anything about corporations having the right to free anything. To state the even more obvious, it says nothing whatsoever about Saudi Arabia.
To state the less obvious, corporate personhood isn’t the same as personhood, period. It isn’t a legal absolute. It’s a heading, a way of characterizing a bunch of American law that defines the parameters of what corporations can and can’t do.
Also, as Cheska points out, corporations don’t act like people most of the time. When a hacker hacks a corporation, half the time they hire other hackers to deal with security! If you’ve ever found someone in a ski mask going through your undies, I’m going to guess you didn’t offer them a job.
So which is Sophia? A person, with rights to respect and personal autonomy worthy of zealous defense? Or a corporate resource a curious person can poke through the workings of without serious ethical or legal harm?
2. Is it alive?
“Gotta back up. No robot should have citizenship. Dogs are conscious, rats are conscious, birds are conscious, none of them have citizenship. A robot shouldn’t have citizenship. Answering the question validates an absurd position.” – Matthew Hager
Citizenship is special. It makes assumptions of citizens that Sophia, technically spiffy as she is, doesn’t seem capable of fulfilling.
Sophia herself, by way of her pleasant, only slightly-Stepford website, says she “can animate all kinds of human expressions,” but is “only starting to learn about the emotions behind those expressions.” That would seem to be a drawback in someone who wants to interact with the state.
That’s Matthew’s point, and it’s well-taken. Sophia is a machine. She does what she’s scripted to do. She lacks even the self-determination of an animal, and animals aren’t citizens.
That said, you’re not allowed to rewrite the brain of an animal, either. Citizen or otherwise, basic ethics requires a level of respect for the autonomy of other beings. So what constitutes “being?” Is there a point at which a self-optimizing algorithm is close enough to thought that it’s worthy of respect?
3. Getting real
“Nope. It’s hexual assault.” – John Steinmetz
OK, that’s a really niche joke. See, hexadecimal numbering is used in computer programming to… you know what? Don’t worry about it. If you don’t know what it is, just accept it’s a silly nerd joke and move on.
Less funny? Sophia is a Saudi citizen. Per the UN, there are roughly 15 million women and girls who are Saudi citizens. As of 2011, they even get to vote! As long as they have a male guardian’s permission, that is. Same deal if they want to travel. Or get jobs. Or go to school. Or open a bank account.
Point being, as previously mentioned, I love nerdy hypotheticals, and like any good ex-Catholic schoolboy, I’m thoroughly enthused at the chance to debate complex ethical questions. But “hypothetical” is exactly what Sophia is. She’s a charming publicity stunt, a marketing move by Hanson Robotics. Fair enough.
But when it comes to Saudi citizenship, I could give a damn about Sophia the pretty robot. The ethical questions to be answered are anything but hypothetical.
Hack that.
Whipnote’s AI tech takes live caption notes of conference calls
(TECHNOLOGY) What sucks more than conference calls? Taking notes during conference calls. Whipnote might help you.
How many times have you been sitting in on a conference call, only half paying attention because you’re feverishly scribbling down notes? We’ve all been there, and it’s inefficient.
Worry no more because, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there’s a technology for that! Whipnote is a new form of AI developed to take and track conference call notes in real time.
“We started Whipnote with the vision of bringing artificial intelligence to our everyday interactions. We’ve always loved the non-intrusive simplicity of voice/AI apps like Siri and Alexa, but we couldn’t find anything that would work for actual human conversations,” says Sabrina Atienza, a Whipnote developer.
“Today we’re excited to announce that Whipnote combines the non-intrusiveness of these voice apps with the ability to fully transcribe our actual conversations in real-time. It’s like AI-powered TV live caption, now available for conference calls so that you never miss a key point, question, action item, or objection.”
Atienza hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on ProductHunt recently, following the announcement of Whipnote. The questions, comments, and feedback seem generally favorable for Whipnote’s technology, as most people agree they could use an AI stenographer for their conference calls.
It is acknowledged within the conversation that there are similar technologies out there (such as Gong.io) but Whipnote says it differentiates itself since it is compatible with direct calls (for example, me directly calling your cell phone).
Once all of the notes from the call are transcribed in one neat place, it makes it easier for you to follow up with the caller with all of the key points. According to their website, for every 20 conference calls, Whipnote saves you 15 hours, on average.
So, how does it work? You add Whipnote to your calendar invite for the conference call (notes@whipnote.com) and it will automatically join when the conference call starts. Once the call starts, you’ll receive an email with the live speech-to-text transcript (with the ability to edit, highlight, and annotate). Once the call is over, you can share with clients and colleagues via email.
As of now, Whipnote is only able to transcribe in English and requires a solid audio system for 90 percent accuracy on the transcription.
If you can hack this car, it’s yours for free
(TECH NEWS) Hackers couldn’t get through this IoT security system, even the promise of winning a new car.
Apparently, there’s nothing hackers like more than being told they can’t hack something. At the 2017 DEF CON, hackers were enticed with a challenge: hack a car, win a car.
Participants were challenged to hack into various autonomous vehicles in the Car Hacking Village. Yes, there really was a thing called that.
Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity company, Trillium Incorporated managed to stump the best of the best. 700 hackers tried, and not a single person got through layer one of protection.
For their extraordinary, seemingly unhackable system, Trillium won the Discovery category at CB Insights Demo Day (pitch video is below), a showcase of ground-breaking early-stage startups.
As more IoT devices hit the market, concerns about safety and data protection arise as well.
In 2015, Fiat recalled 1.4 million vehicles after researchers found a software weakness, and in 2017, Tesla had to release security patches for their self-driving Tesla X models due to vulnerabilities.
So far, these hacks have been discovered by researchers, and to date, no autonomous vehicles have been reported as hacked.
However, Trillum aims reduce software vulnerabilities with their multi-layered IoT system featuring encryption so car owners never find themselves in a situation where their vehicle is remotely controlled by a hostile hacker.
Theoretically, connected vehicles could have their software hacked, leaving steering, acceleration, and braking out of the actual driver’s control. Yes, we are at a point in existence where we have to worry about our cars being hacked.
But don’t worry too much, Trillium has your back.
Their software includes in-vehicle network protection, machine learning, IDPS firewall, over the air updates, and a big data analytics platform. Basically, they’ve got you covered and aren’t going to let your future car get hacked.
In their winning pitch at Demo Day, Trillium’s Strategic Business Development manager Adrian Sossna touted the benefits of cyber insurance as a new revenue stream. While insurance company revenue would drop due to a decrease in accidents, cyber insurance for vehicles brings a whole new product to the market.
To drivers, Trillium offers cybersecurity as a service at $10 per vehicle per month. Trillium and the original car manufacturer each get a thirty percent cut, and the insurance company gets 40 percent.
Recurring upgrades to vehicles and software updates means a continuous revenue stream throughout a car’s lifetime.
Sossna stated, “Until we have cybersecure vehicles, we will never have autonomous vehicles. We will never have full deployment of electric vehicles, we will never have ride-sharing the way we are intending to do it.”
Congrats to Trillium for stumping the hackers and for the Demo Day win. You can contact the company directly to inquire about their products. Below is their winning pitch:
