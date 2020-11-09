Tech News
Flying cars preparing for takeoff – in Florida?
(TECH NEWS) The Jetsons style future is coming faster than we think, thanks to this German startup setting up in Orlando, Florida.
Those flying cars of the future that your grandfather talked about may finally be arriving in, where else, Florida.
Lilium Aviation, a venture-backed startup from Munich, Germany, is working on a deal with the city of Orlando to build a 56,000-square ft. transportation hub which would design and make electric vertical take-off and landing jets. The deal would see Orlando offer tax incentives to the five-year-old startup in exchange for creating 143 high paying jobs by the end of 2025. According to the city’s estimates, the facility would generate around $1.7 million in economic impact over a 10-year period.
Orlando has been excited about the prospect of using flying taxis to transport people short distances. Vertical takeoff vehicles are outlined in the city’s Future Ready Master Plan, an initiative aimed at introducing programs and policies that will advance technological integration within Orlando. The plan calls for the city to work with companies that operate electric vertical takeoff vehicles specifically.
“This evolution we’re moving into is a more interconnected way for us to look at driving intelligence within our city and driving efficiency and, at the end of the day, quality of life,” Chris Castro, Orlando director of sustainability and resiliency, said at the Digital Orlando tech conference.
The facility would represent a $25 million investment for Lilium, which first unveiled its five-seat vertical takeoff aircraft in 2019. This past June the company raised $35 million in a fundraising round led by Baillie Gifford, the largest investor in Tesla. As a result, the organization’s total funding to date now sits at an impressive $375 million. Earlier investors in the company include notable names as well, including Atomico, Tencent Holdings, and Freigeist.
The talks come at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has decimated airport revenue. Passenger traffic throughout airports has rebounded from its lows since the coronavirus appeared but is nowhere near the level it was pre-COVID-19. Although business travel saw a slight rise in the third quarter of this year, the United States is currently seeing record-breaking coronavirus cases that threaten to shut down the country once again.
While it’s not a foregone conclusion, the deal between Lilium and Orlando seems to be moving in the right direction. Even if it is approved, it is unlikely that the flying vehicles would be operational before 2025, though it is possible they could be used sooner.
Regardless of when they take flight, it seems that we’re finally moving into the age of flying cars – a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tech News
No longer a gimmick: VR enters the recruiting space
(TECH NEWS) VR sees some promise within recruiting among global pandemic and social distancing requirements. Far from it’s gimmicky start, VR is showing its potential.
The future is here, so to speak, as it relates to Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and how they are slowly but surely integrating into our day-to-day lives. These technologies are exciting and sometimes mind-blowing with the potential they have.
Many items have been adopted quickly and are very user-friendly: Chatbots, Photo filters (like Snapchat or Instagram), voice-activated Siri, Alexa or Google Speak that use AI, as well as hiring platforms (like HireVue) that provide the software needed for companies to utilize AI in their screening of job applications. There are a lot of options for recruiting software and you can see many more here, and how they utilize Artificial Intelligence to increase efficiencies of recruiting new talent.
What is the difference between AR and VR? “Augmented reality (AR) adds digital elements to a live view often by using the camera on a smartphone. Examples of augmented reality experiences include Snapchat lenses and the game Pokemon Go. Virtual reality (VR) implies a complete immersion experience that shuts out the physical world.” MR (Mixed Reality) is able to combine the two.
Financial Times shares some solid examples of how virtual reality has been brought into recruiting, and it sounds like a new way of doing case interviews. A case-based interview is where the candidate is given a range of business-case problems, and asked to demonstrate and present how they would think through the problem and offer possible solutions. It is the type of interview that is meant to have some back and forth with discussion, but are more to see the thought process of candidates – versus getting the answer exactly right. In case interviews, companies are usually looking for the following:
- Numerical and verbal reasoning skills
- Communication and presentation skills
- Business skills and commercial awareness
With virtual reality, Accenture and PwC have been able to bring a feeling of being in person, even when candidates are remote, into the interview process. The interest has been even higher to be able to utilize these technologies during a global pandemic. Considering job seekers and employers are asked to practice socially distancing, and travel options may be more challenging and limiting, this can be a way to still feel like you are sitting amongst the team.
Within the virtual reality, Accenture can give recent graduates an environment to select different projects, and then call them after a specified time to give them the project brief. This creates opportunities to have a variety of interactions, and to really see how the candidate thinks and presents.
The benefits seem to be new candidate experiences, allows the company to showcase their technology capabilities, and can improve the interview experience because even if they don’t get the job, they learned something.
Tech News
Thanks, COVID: Digital automation progress in workforce accelerated
(TECH NEWS) We know machines and automation are the future of the workforce – but did you know that COVID-19 is speeding up the transition?
If you haven’t been living under a rock, chances are you’ve heard a thing or two about the rise of AI and machines in the workforce. You’ve probably also heard phrases like “automation” and “digitization” to describe a future economy sans humans that is already well underway, especially in fields like data entry, accounting, and administrative support. If you feel nervous about whether or not you’ll have a job in this future workforce, you’re certainly not alone.
I like to focus on the more hopeful words that are floating around, such “job retraining” or “reskilling”, that imply everyday humans (like me) will still have a place in the workforce if we pivot our careers aptly. This puts emphasis on that special human-y pizazz that distinguish us from our machine competitors.
But did you know that analysts predict COVID-19 will accelerate this, giving way to a more automized work force sooner than we had anticipated?
According to The Future of Jobs Report 2020 – a report conducted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) – the number of jobs being lost right now due to the pandemic is significantly more than the number of jobs being created for a future economy (think: jobs in green energy, jobs in tech, etc.). Employers are not doing enough to account for this disparity.
Research suggests that by 2025, automation and a new division of labor between people and machines will impact 85 million jobs across 15 areas and 26 economies worldwide – and 2025 isn’t some distant future, it’s literally right around the corner.
It’s no surprise that these changes will exacerbate inequalities in the workforce, as automation disproportionally affects low-skilled workers, young people, and women.
Managing Director of the WEF Saadia Zahidi had this to say: “…accelerating automation and the fallout from the COVID-19 recession has deepened existing inequalities across labor markets and reversed employment improvements gained after the global financial crisis.”
Of all the negative fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, a widened wealth gap is one that will persist even after the vaccine is distributed. The marginalized and disenfranchised do not always have the privilege of flexibility when it comes to career pivoting and reeducating, which I firmly believe will come back to bite employers in the bum later on.
Even if you have kept your job during this time, research shows that about 50% of you will need to reskill ASAP. So if you’re not a wealthy, educated business owner who is typically unaffected by mass struggle, chances are you’re going to have to take immediate actions to insure that come 2025 (or sooner!) you still have a way of providing for yourself and your family.
My advice? If you’re unemployed (or tied to your employer by a thread), now is the time to take matters into your own hands and reskill. Take a class on HubSpot. Complete a UX course. Develop the parts of yourself that make you human (Hint: Try spending your free time engaging with others and not scrolling on Instagram or Twitter).
Essentially, we have to learn to future-proof our jobs because no one else is going to do it for us. The only silver lining to this the period of uncertainty is the free time – so take advantage of it and become your machine competitor’s worst nightmare.
Tech News
The paradox of CAPTCHAs: Too smart for humans vs AI?
(TECH NEWS) AI is catching up to our cybersecurity technology and often tricking humans too — so what’s next for CAPTCHAs and the internet?
We’ve all encountered it before: The occasional robot test that feels impossible to beat. If you’ve felt like these tests, also known as CAPTCHAs, have gotten harder in the last couple of years, you aren’t wrong—and the reason is as ironic as it is baffling.
Simply put, AI are just as good as—and often better than—humans at completing CAPTCHAs in their classic format. As machine learning and AI become more advanced, the fundamental human attributes that make consistent CAPTCHA formats possible become less impactful, raising the question of how to determine the difference between AI and humans in the future.
The biggest barrier to universal CAPTCHA doctrine is purely cultural. Humans may share experiences across the board, but such experiences are typically basic enough to fall victim to the same machine learning which has rendered lower-level CAPTCHAs moot. Adding a cultural component to CAPTCHAs could prevent AI from bypassing them, but it also might prevent some humans from understanding the objective.
Therein lies the root of the CAPTCHA paradox. Humans are far more diverse than any one test can possibly account for, and what they do have in common is also shared by—you guessed it—AI. To create a truly AI-proof test would be to alienate a notable portion of human users by virtue of lived experience. The irony is palpable, but one can only imagine the sheer frustration developers are going through in attempting to address this problem.
But all isn’t lost. While litmus tests such as determining the number of traffic cones in a plaza or checking off squares with bicycles (but not unicycles, you fool) may be beatable by machines, some experts posit that “human entropy” is almost impossible to mimic—and, thus, a viable solution to the CAPTCHA paradox.
“A real human being doesn’t have very good control over their own motor functions, and so they can’t move the mouse the same way more than once over multiple interactions,” says Shuman Ghosemajumder, a former click fraud expert from Google. While AI could attempt to feign this same level of “entropy”, the odds of a successful attempt appear low.
