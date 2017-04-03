Entering the tech world

Fossil is stepping up its game with a duo of Android Wear 2.0 watches announced during the annual Baselworld trade show.



The Q Venture and Q Explorist are scheduled for release in late fall.

Focusing their effort

Both hybrid watches continue Fossil’s trend towards a more design focused lineup of wearables.

“Almost two years after our initial launch, it is abundantly clear why we entered this market: as creatives, we felt there was a void of beautifully designed smartwatches where users could customize technology to their unique lifestyle,” Jill Elliott, Chief Creative Office tells 9to5Google.

Both watches feature Fossil’s slimmest designed hybrid case, interchangeable straps, and a newly designed round touchscreen.

The watched

The Q Explorist, as the name suggests sports a more rugged look, while the Q Venture comes in rose gold or standard gold with gemstones for when you really want to bling out.

Plus, both watches come with the Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and 4 GB of memory.

Also, if you want to channel your inner Penny a la Inspector Gadget, just use the magic words “OK Google” and Google Assist is right at your fingertips.

Up to you

As for customization options, both watches offer customizable pushers.

This means users can setup their watch face with only the features they find most useful.

However, where both the Q Explorist and Q Venture take a major leap in customization is in its built-in Google Play. This addition means several of the same apps you’d enjoy on your phone are now easily available on both watches.

Back on track

Fossil’s new focus on combining beautiful design with enhanced customization may be just the move the 33-year old company needs to not only get consumers on board with wearable tech, but also on board with Fossil as a high quality brand.

Over the last year the company has launched smartwatches for an impressive portfolio of designer brands like Kate Spade, Armani and Michael Kors.

Fossil’s recent partnerships with “cool” designer brands may seem like an unlikely comeback for the brand known for massed produced, budget watches.

Building up the brand

When you consider its founder, Tom Kartsotis is the same brains behind Shinola, then the comeback may not be so surprising.

Shinola, the brand Adweek once called the “coolest brand in America,” is known for high quality, Detroit made products. Click To Tweet

“We’ve never thought of ourselves as just a watch brand but as a design brand,” CMO Bridget Russo tells Adweek. If Fossil continues weaving function and fashion, then they too may find their identity as a design brand.

