Google search is getting rid of its most fun sideshow: Instant Search

No more instant

Google has done away with their Instant Search Feature, which was first introduced in 2010 to transform how users seek out information via the internet.



At the time, the Vice President of Search and User Experience, Marissa Meyer, believed that Instant Search would alter how people used Google and interacted with the internet as a resource.

Random fill ins

The Instant Search Feature was first introduced in 2010 in the hopes to save time when searching on Google. In fact, Google predicted that it would cut millions of seconds per hour. The feature prompts search results as people begin to type in the search box.

It was meant to get information quick by making suggestions and displaying results for the top ones.

This feature was available across all internet platforms however, the troubles with how it displayed on mobile ultimately led to this removal.

Tech compatibility

Google found that over 50% of consumers are using the internet on their mobile devices. However, with the various inputs and screen constraints, Instant Search was not optimal to use on phones. According to a Google spokesperson, the choice to remove the feature is to “make search faster and more fluid on all devices.”

They plan to develop new features that accomplish this as more internet users move away from their desktops.

Google enforced their removal of the Instant Search Feature last Thursday and so far, the changes have not caused too much controversy. People will still be able to view search suggestions as they type but Google will not automatically load result pages. People have to click on the suggestions or press enter in order for the result pages to load.

Effective, not efficient

This change does not mean that Instant Search was ineffective. In fact, it did help save time by essentially filling in the blanks as people attempted to figure out what they were searching for. However, as more people use their phones in place of their computers, the feature had simply become more of an inconvenience rather than a resource.

As a result, Google will continue to shift their focus to make responsive features that cater to their growing mobile user base.

