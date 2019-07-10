Tech News
Google’s reCaptcha better secures sites, but comes with wild privacy risks
(TECHNOLOGY) Google has made some serious advances when it comes to reCaptchas, and they’re extremely impressive. Unless you value your privacy…
Check here if you are not a robot. If you are not a robot, can you read this nonsensical string of letters and numbers that looks like it’s been wrung out like a wet towel? Can you choose the picture of a car out of these nine street scenes?
Over the years, Google has come up with a number of ways to verify that internet users, especially when signing into accounts, are not, in fact, bots. The most up-to-date system, reCaptcha v3, stands to big up web security, but comes with some serious privacy compromises.
The new reCaptcha is invisible to the user. No more clicking through pictures of street signs and dogs. According to Cy Khormaee, product lead for reCaptcha, “Everyone has failed a Captcha,” but from now on, users will no longer have to worry about it.
That’s because the new reCaptcha v3 detects bots by analyzing a user’s navigation of the site itself. Unusual or malicious actions generate a higher risk score. Website administrators receive users’ risk scores, and can respond according by, for example, requiring further verification from suspicious users.
This new method should make it much more difficult for bots to crack a site, because mimicking a whole string of human behaviors is much more complicated that breaking the old Captchas.
Over 4 million sites are still using the old Captchas, while 65,000 new sites are testing out reCaptcha v3. While some sites will display the reCaptcha logo at the bottom of the page, you mostly won’t be able to tell which sites are using the new service.
One major trade off is consumer privacy. As part of assessing a user’s risk score, reCaptcha v3 checks to see if you already have Google’s cookie installed – the one that allows you to open new tabs without re-signing in to Google. The logic is that, if you have a Google account, you are more likely to be a real person. The downside is that this means that Google is receiving data from every site you visit that uses reCaptcha v3.
And what will they do with this data? Google told Fast Company that reCaptcha gathers “hardware and software information, including device and application data” and that this data was used only “to fight spam and abuse.” They claim that data won’t be used to target advertising to users.
As of yet, Google’s Terms of Service does not include any language about reCaptcha. Once again, consumers have nothing more than the good word of the corporation to trust when it comes to their privacy.
Tech News
Apple’s patent application for their watch camera is painfully lame
(TECHNOLOGY) Apple has applied for a… a uh… a unique application to solve a common smartwatch problem. It’s… unique.
Apple are presumably hard at work designing their latest iteration of their signature Apple Watch, but a recent patent proposal regarding the addition of a camera to the wearable has us perplexed. Is this the breakthrough we need to make wearables relevant again?
In all actuality, probably not—and the addition of the camera itself may not even be the point of the patent.
Apple may have a bit of a patchy recent history regarding adding completely useless novelty features to their devices, but their overall service record is pretty decent. In spite of this overall semblance of practicality, the patent for the Apple Watch’s camera doesn’t really add up; in fact, it leaves me—and, ostensibly, plenty of others—with a few burning questions:
Who asked for this?
Why do you need a wearable camera when your iPhone is already compact and perfectly portable?
In what universe does a camera on a watch make an iota of sense?
Put another way, would you add a camera to your existing watch, smart or not? Seems unlikely, but okay.
To its credit, the patent does address the most obvious questions with adequate answers. For example, a logical concern one might have is that adding a camera will change the face of the watch; however, Apple proposes placing the camera on a standalone tab that can fold down to lie flat against the band when not in use. Similarly, the concern of fatiguing while using the camera with FaceTime could be ameliorated by selectively stiffening the camera tab while on a call.
I mean, it sounds find on paper, and I’m sure that Apple Watch users will find a use for the camera if it is implemented. However, the issues of quality, breakability, and the viewing capabilities of the Apple Watch’s face itself underscore the working notion that an Apple Watch could replace entirely the iPhone in a few years—which is one possible reason for introducing this patent now.
Apple have previously expressed some interest in seeing their watches eke out the iPhone in terms of usage, so the theory holds water. That said, it seems just as likely that Apple are introducing the patent to limit the options of other wearable brands—such as Fitbit—vis-à-vis adding cameras of their own. We all know that Apple aren’t fans of sharing, especially when talking about an entire industry.
Ultimately, the idea that an Apple Watch could substitute in for your iPhone is a lovely theory—and that’s it. It seems highly unlikely that, even after adding a camera and boosting processing power, one’s watch could ever replace something as ubiquitous as the hand-held phone.
For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if Apple’s patent comes to fruition.
Tech News
Investors are betting big on fitness tech
(TECH) Fitness tech is getting sophisticated, and investors are eyeballing the market for new opportunities and innovations.
Fitness tech is hitting the ground running, and ambitious startups are looking to leverage all the awesome emerging technologies to propel themselves forward. Startups are seeking to leverage AI, genomics, virtual reality, and biometrics to make fitness tech more effective and more personal.
Fitness tech startups are emerging in every type of product it seems – wearables, subscription based coaching services, gamification, eco-friendly running shoes (like Vivobarefoot), high quality performance earbuds, scales that do heat mapping (go google Shapescale). Even smartshirts like Hexoskin, a Canada-based startup working to provide a smartshirt that tracks fitness over time (and shocker – you can wash it!).
Beyond inspiring the health-minded millennials or the metric-hungry researcher, investors are eyeballing fitness tech startups and see great potential. According to CBInsights, funding hit several all-time highs for fitness last year, with over 2.4 billion dollars reported in equity funding since 2013 – that number has likely only increased as more and more companies are competing in the fitness-focused consumer realm.
Here’s some numbers, geeks: Genomics start-up FitnessGenes (which provides DNA-driven diet and exercise advice) disclosed $5 million in funding, and AThGene follows up with $4.7 million in disclosed funding. Skulpt – a handheld body scanner, captured over $6.59 million in funding, a standout amongst 3D body imaging. Volt Athletics uses predictive analytics and AI enabled smart coaching, and boasted $2.44 million in funding.
Fitness tech startups are hitting big domestically, but abroad as well. India and China both have strong national policies promoting physical health and fitness-focused careers, mix that with stronger middle class buying power and more access to mobile technologies and that is setting a perfect stage for companies like India’s CureFit, which has netted $46 million in funding.
Fitness technology is only going to continue to get more powerful, and its applications will continue to be more useful not only for consumers, but also for medical and research professionals. Smartwatches, headphones, shirts, and yoga mats – our bodies are becoming an attractive stage for the Internet of Things that has taken over our homes, cars, and businesses.
For aspiring entrepreneurs, there are new opportunities to leverage emerging technologies to help make us more fit and prevent injuries. The future seems exciting too – what happens when smart homes meet smart fitness and our houses start using our biodata to learn our routines? The future is exciting!
Tech News
Whipnote’s AI tech takes live caption notes of conference calls
(TECHNOLOGY) What sucks more than conference calls? Taking notes during conference calls. Whipnote might help you.
How many times have you been sitting in on a conference call, only half paying attention because you’re feverishly scribbling down notes? We’ve all been there, and it’s inefficient.
Worry no more because, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there’s a technology for that! Whipnote is a new form of AI developed to take and track conference call notes in real time.
“We started Whipnote with the vision of bringing artificial intelligence to our everyday interactions. We’ve always loved the non-intrusive simplicity of voice/AI apps like Siri and Alexa, but we couldn’t find anything that would work for actual human conversations,” says Sabrina Atienza, a Whipnote developer.
“Today we’re excited to announce that Whipnote combines the non-intrusiveness of these voice apps with the ability to fully transcribe our actual conversations in real-time. It’s like AI-powered TV live caption, now available for conference calls so that you never miss a key point, question, action item, or objection.”
Atienza hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on ProductHunt, following the announcement of Whipnote. The questions, comments, and feedback seem generally favorable for Whipnote’s technology, as most people agree they could use an AI stenographer for their conference calls.
It is acknowledged within the conversation that there are similar technologies out there (such as Gong.io) but Whipnote says it differentiates itself since it is compatible with direct calls (for example, me directly calling your cell phone).
Once all of the notes from the call are transcribed in one neat place, it makes it easier for you to follow up with the caller with all of the key points. According to their website, for every 20 conference calls, Whipnote saves you 15 hours, on average.
So, how does it work? You add Whipnote to your calendar invite for the conference call (notes@whipnote.com) and it will automatically join when the conference call starts. Once the call starts, you’ll receive an email with the live speech-to-text transcript (with the ability to edit, highlight, and annotate). Once the call is over, you can share with clients and colleagues via email.
As of now, Whipnote is only able to transcribe in English and requires a solid audio system for 90 percent accuracy on the transcription.
You’re tired of Twitter because you’re no longer their average demographic
Google’s reCaptcha better secures sites, but comes with wild privacy risks
Apple’s patent application for their watch camera is painfully lame
Investors are betting big on fitness tech
Startups love pondering inclusion, yet half have no women in leadership
How right and left brain thinkers market differently
A personalized daily digital marketing checklist
7 books every entrepreneur should read
Disruption vs destruction and AI’s use of both
How to deal with an abusive boss and keep your job, too
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Marketing6 days ago
How right and left brain thinkers market differently
-
Business Marketing2 days ago
A personalized daily digital marketing checklist
-
Opinion Editorials3 days ago
How to deal with an abusive boss and keep your job, too
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
PSA: Opposing viewpoints are not personal attacks
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Context and why it matters that AI doesn’t have a clue what it is
-
Business Entrepreneur6 days ago
C. J. Walker: America’s first self-made millionaire was a black orphan
-
Tech News1 week ago
Artificial Intelligence is marketing’s new frontier, here’s your crash course
-
Tech News1 week ago
Why entrepreneurs are flocking to the pet technology space