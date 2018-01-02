Tech News
GOP net neutrality bill would prohibit individual state regulations, permit paid access
(POLITICS) Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) proposes the “Open Internet Preservation Act” as a net neutrality “compromise.”
The fight for net neutrality has a new contender: Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).
Blackburn has proposed the “Open Internet Preservation Act,” a law that would ban blocking and throttling, and prohibit state governments from enacting their own net neutrality laws, but still allow ISPs to create paid fast lanes.
This bill would also bar the FCC from imposing common carrier regulations on broadband providers.
The Open Internet Preservation Act (which can be viewed in full here) defines Internet access as an “information service,” which means the FCC would not be able to regulate home and mobile Internet providers as common carriers.
Unlike the FCC’s repeal order, which allows ISPs to block, throttle, and prioritize Internet traffic as long as they disclose such actions publicly, Blackburn’s bill would enforce the no-blocking and no-throttling rules, but forbid the FCC from adding any new requirements to the rules. The FCC would be required to adopt formal complaint procedures to address alleged violations.
A Twitter statement made by Blackburn on December 19 indicates this new bill is an attempt to restore some of the provisions once supported by net neutrality. She insists the Open Internet Preservation Act is a “light touch” regulation.
FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly is a fan of Blackburn’s bill. He said it “Offers a realistic opportunity for compromise and finality on this much-debated issue.”
However, many of those already disturbed by the FCC’s net neutrality repeal insist this GOP bill isn’t really middle ground and doesn’t protect consumers enough.
“This is not real net neutrality legislation,” Fight for the Future Campaign Director Evan Greer wrote in a blog post responding to Blackburn’s announcement. “It’s a poorly disguised slap in the face to Internet users from across the political spectrum. Blackburn’s bill would explicitly allow Internet providers to demand new fees from small businesses and Internet users, carving up the Web into fast lanes and slow lanes.”
The Internet Association, a lobby group for websites such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Netflix, agrees. “The proposal circulated today does not meet the criteria for basic net neutrality protections—including bright-line rules and a ban on paid prioritization—and will not provide consumers the protections they need to have guaranteed access to the entire Internet,” the group said in its own December 19 statement.
As of now, Blackburn’s proposal isn’t likely to get very far with Democrats. They’re already trying to force a vote to reinstate the previous net neutrality rules in full.
Meanwhile, attorneys general from several states have announced plans to sue the FCC in order to overturn last week’s unpopular repeal.
The battle for open Internet rages on. Be sure to check back for new announcements and legal actions as they develop.
It only took Twitter a decade to react to user requests for threaded tweets
(SOCIAL MEDIA) After endless years of begging, Twitter users finally get their wish of threaded tweets. Way to listen, Twitter. I guess.
Step aside AI and VR, we’ve finally stepped into the technological future – with threaded tweets! Twitter users have only been begging for this since the social network’s inception, and the apparently difficult-to-make technology has officially launched.
Along with creating longer tweets (what up, 280 character count?!), threaded tweets have been the plea of Twitter users everywhere. Now, after a decade, the tool for creating tweetstorms has been integrated into the social network.
“A few weeks ago, we expanded our character count to make it easier for people to fit what they’re thinking into a Tweet,” Twitter stated in a blog post. “But we know people also may want to serialize a longer story or thought, or provide ongoing commentary on an event or topic. That’s where this update to threads comes in!”
When posting a thread, the initial tweet shows up in the timeline as normal to two more tweets from the thread. In order to read the rest of the thread, followers need to tap “show this thread.”
While threads have, in a way, been possible since 2014 when Twitter implemented linking replies to original tweets, this new tweetstorm thread system is the newest user-created feature that has become an official component within the app. Other user-created features include: the retweet, the @ mention, and the hashtag.
Apps dedicated to threading tweets have been in the works dating as far back as 2008 (Twitter launched in March of 2006). As Twitter has become a major platform for sharing and dissecting news, threading is the quickest way to share an entire story in one, concise place.
To use, write out your first tweet, then hit the plus button in the lower right-hand corner of the tweet composer, and a new area will pop up within the composer where you can write your tweet.
Keep doing this until the thread is complete, hit “tweet”, and watch as the entire thread posts all at once. Should you need to update the thread, you can go in later and hit “add another tweet.”
This has already been making major use as political and entertainment news is being threaded via Twitter. Now, we have the next decade to enjoy this as we wait for the next big Twitter thing!
Schumer says there will be a Senate vote about net neutrality
(TECH NEWS) The battle over net neutrality is far from over, and the Senate will attempt to use The Congressional Review Act to overturn the FCC’s actions.
ICYMI, the FCC opted to eliminate 2015 Obama-era guidelines for Net Neutrality guidelines that prohibited broadband providers from blocking websites or charging for higher quality service – ultimately treating high-speed internet like a utility. This change, despite relatively vast amounts of disagreement from the public (a University of Maryland poll estimates 83 percent of voters supported the guidelines) and the legal precedent that the laws had been supported in court.
Naturally, people aren’t happy.
And the representatives are hearing it, even though the rules aren’t set to go into effect immediately. At the state level, multiple states are planning to sue to protect Net Neutrality: including, New York, Washington, Illinois, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Oregon, Vermont, the District of Columbia and Massachusetts.
At the federal level, Net Neutrality advocates look to the House of Representatives. The Congressional Review Act (learn about this here) allows congress to overturn actions by regulatory agencies. This would void the repeal and prevent a similar repeal in the future.
Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Minority Leader for the Senate and a fierce net neutrality advocate, plans to push a vote onto the floor, which needs only a simple majority. The Republican majority is set to dwindle to just 2 in a 51-49 after Doug Jones (D-Al) is sworn in in the Senate.
The House of Representatives and President Trump however, may be a more challenging obstacle. The majority is much more substantial 239-193 majority. And Trump, ever focused on his “cut regulations and let the market run it” approach considers the FCC repeal a win. Most anti-net neutrality advocates of the repeal consider it a victory, with the removal of regulations leading to innovation and job growth.
Many Republicans have been relatively silent or dismissive of net neutrality advocates’ concerns. Still, in response to the growing backlash, House telecom Chairman Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) plans on introducing a net neutrality bill this week that will prohibit blocking or throttling by ISPs – although it is likely to espouse standards significantly weaker than current rules.
Regardless of where you stand on the repeal, it’s important to stay in the know. The American Civil Liberties Union offers a primer on the topic, and we have written endlessly on the topic for years – get to know and understand net neutrality so you can better understand the situation.
Ted Cruz, Luke Skywalker’s Twitter spat over net neutrality
(TECH NEWS) As the net neutrality fight rages on, even celebrities are getting into Twitter spats with politicians about it.
Ever vigilant to express his opinion, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) found himself afoul of everyone’s favorite Jedi, Mark Hammill (whom out of respect of the The Last Jedi’s release we shall refer to as Skywalker for the remainder of the article #NERDS).
It all began with Skywalker responding to Ajit Pai, the FCC Chair, about his decision to use Star Wars to celebrate the repeal of Net Neutrality rules.
Following, Ted Cruz steps in and attempts to remind Skywalker that “Hollywood can be confusing” and that people should “Reject the Dark side: Free the Net!”
Skywalker responded to Cruz’s characterization of government regulation as the “Dark Side” with the following tweet:
Thanks for smarm-spaining it to me @tedcruz I know politics can be confusing, but you'd have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly. I mean IT'S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU! Maybe you're just distracted from watching porn at the office again??-mh https://t.co/nHpJVG1Wpe
— @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2017
And the internet considers it a rather “sick burn” – considering the bit of a porn scandal Cruz had in September. ??
This tweet represents the second time Ted Cruz has been caught in the middle of an argument (we wrote about his experience with a comic that explained net neutrality to the Texas Senator).
Of course, Cruz responded: he noted especially that Hammill should “respond with facts” and reiterated his knowledge of the dark side with Yoda’s (incomplete) famous warning: “fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate”.
Joining the fray, in a perhaps unsurprising twist, First Son, Donald Trump Jr. (who was spotted hanging out with Ted Cruz at Le Bilboquet Dallas this weekend) chimed in with his own summary. It was rather short, and a bit repetitive.
Ultimately, Skywalker removed himself from this Twitter mess, but it’s an interesting note how once again, Ted Cruz found himself at the ire of net neutrality advocates. Of course, the internet is in consensus that Skywalker won this battle. You can see the exchange and some fun comments here.
