Instagram is sneakily replicating all of the social mediums

Collections

So you’ve been bookmarking all your favorite Instagram posts to keep your memories organized, but now all your bookmarks are piled up in a jumbled heap.



Oh no! Fear not, Instagram has come up with a way to keep your bookmarked posts neat and tidy.

Spring cleaning

Bookmarks were launched in December, and as everyone began eagerly hoarding sunsets and puppies and brunches with the tap of a finger, things got a little chaotic. If you wanted to find that photo of the pug in sunglasses drinking kombucha that you were “literally dying” over, there was no way to do so without tediously scrolling through the abyss of all your other bookmarks.

To save you time and angst, Instagram announced their Collections feature, which allows users to sort their bookmarked posts into Collections.

If you want to create a new collection, click on the bookmark tab on your profile page. That will take you to your little black hole of clutter– your saved posts. Click the “+” button and name your Collection.

Then as you sort through your dusty stack of bookmarks, on each post, tap and hold the bookmark icon and choose the collection you want to send it to.

With Collections, you can put together more than just cool photo albums.

You can make lists of place you want to go, things you want to buy, things or people that inspire you, and more.

Thanks for the #pinspiration, Pinterest

It’s kind of like pin boards on Pinterest. No, a lot like pin boards. The main difference is all your collections are private. Perhaps later on Instagram will change this so people can share and save each other’s collections. The company has already challenged Snapchat with its stories and disappearing message features, why not put Pinterest on its toes, too?

For now, you at least have a way to clean up your stockpile of saved posts and start to feel like you have your life together a little bit. That's always nice.

So, are you ready to get Insta-organized? The Collections feature will be available for Android and iPhone this week.

