Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

iPhone 14’s new feature could get competitor loyalists to convert

Skeptics of Apple products may just be swayed by this swanky new feature on the iPhone 14 lineup. Apple is impressing the masses!

Published

iPhone 14 pro

Apple always introduces snazzy new features with their phone launches. This time though, they might have introduced a feature that sends customers to their nearest Apple Store ASAP. In November, the new Emergency SOS via satellite feature launches and turns the iPhone 14 models into true life-saving devices.

As Apple says in their video about the phones, emergencies can’t always wait for cell service. Emergency SOS via satellite addresses that problem.

If users are in an area without cell or wifi, their iPhone 14 will help them connect to satellite and emergency services for help. If users are in an area without cell access to emergency services, the message will go to an Apple relay center where trained specialists will place an emergency call to emergency services to send help.

To use the service, Apple says users need to be in an open space with a clear line of sight to the sky. Trees and buildings could impact connectivity. The company has compressed the messaging service to get messages sent faster than normal also.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

You won’t be able to make a phone call with the service. Instead, Apple has front-loaded quick questions to assess the problem. Your phone guides you to the satellite. Emergency dispatchers receive your answers, location, and medical ID and respond via text to start a conversation and send help.

Users will also be able to use the connect to satellite feature to share their Find My location, which will help if they’re camping or hiking in a remote area.

Apple said iPhone 14 users will have free access to the connect via satellite service for two years. They have not announced anything about pricing after that.

Important to note: connect via satellite might not work in places above 62° latitude such as northern Canada and Alaska.

The service works in the US and Canada, and international travelers in the US and Canada can use the service unless they bought their iPhone 14 in China, Hong Kong, or Macao where the service isn’t offered.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This new safety feature could be a game changer in the cellphone wars. It’s nice that Apple is looking out for us and finding ways to use technology to make the world a safer place.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Mary Beth Lee retired from teaching in Texas this year after 28 years as a student media adviser. She spends her time these days reading, writing, fighting for public education and enjoying the empty nester life in Downtown Fort Worth.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

apple iphone 14 apple iphone 14

Tech News

Apple debuts new iPhones, AirPods, Watches, and Fitness+ update

Apple releases information on new iPhone 14 lineup, AirPods Pros, Apple Watches, and exciting updates to Apple Fitness+.

4 days ago
Man sitting at desk representing inflation hitting households. Man sitting at desk representing inflation hitting households.

Tech News

Apple employees start WFH petition after being called back to office

Following an unsuspected call to return to the office, Apple employees are fighting back with their own petition and proof to remain WFH.

August 25, 2022
Apple products, Mac, iPad, and iPhone Apple products, Mac, iPad, and iPhone

Tech News

A recap of the Apple spring launch event: What’s new and what’s next!

(TECHNOLOGY) Apple's launch events are always the highlight of the year. What's new in product announcements, improvements, and more? Read to find out!

March 14, 2022
Apple airtag being held between two fingers. Apple airtag being held between two fingers.

Tech News

How Apple is trying to combat the AirTag backlash (hint – its not working)

(TECHNOLOGY) Apple's weak-kneed attempts at fixing their AirTags issues aren't working. They can be placed on anything (or anyone), and it is detrimental.

January 17, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.