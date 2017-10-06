Tech News
iPhone 8 Plus devices allegedly split open while charging #splitgate
(TECH NEWS) Apple’s newest iPhone is only a few weeks old and already facing controversy that has been termed “splitgate.”
Apple’s iPhone is no stranger to controversy and the newest release is no exception. The iPhone 4 faced “antennagate” whereby Apple tried to tell users they weren’t holding their phones correctly in order to get an adequate signal; iPhone 5 was plagued by “scratchgate” as the shiny surface was easily scratched – coupled with the now infamous “purplegate” as some users’ photos had a purple flare or cast to them; iPhone 6 was confronted by an alarming design flaw, termed “bendgate,” bending as easily as (some really old) putty.
Now, the newest kid on the iPhone block faces an even larger design flaw called, “splitgate.” Apple is currently investigating several reports of problems surrounding the charging of the iPhone 8 Plus.
According to several users, the iPhone is splitting completely open and/or swelling when charging while being connected to the approved Apple charger. While this flaw is being called “splitgate,” some phones are said to be swelling, bulging, and becoming excessively warm to the touch. This is rather alarming given that other manufacturers have had problems with their devices exploding. Pictures of “splitgate” have been appearing in social media, especially Twitter.
So it seems some people are opening there iPhone8 to find that its split wide open ? #SplitGate pic.twitter.com/gCiPO1HYu4
— Mike donnington (@BBUKMIKE) September 30, 2017
It’s important to note that the iPhone 8 Plus’ battery is made by Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), which is he same company which manufactured the batteries for Samsung’s exploding Galaxy Note 7.
After several issues with their devices, Samsung wound up recalling the Note 7 due to the same lithium ion batteries that Apple has implemented. Apple’s newest iPhone is also having an issues with overall quality, with many users reporting a crackling or static noise when making calls. Apple says that issue will be corrected in a future update, but at this point, they could already be headed down the same road as Samsung.
Apple has stated that they are “aware (of the issue) and are looking into it.” They haven’t made it clear as to what might be causing the issue, but many users are speculating it could be due to the battery swelling. Whether this is due to a manufacturer it defect or an overheating/overcharging issue, remains to be decided, as Apple it not making any further comments at this time.
If you think your phone might be swelling, or feels warm, unplug it immediately and turn it off. While these incidents are certainly cause for concern, they are still isolated incidents. Use caution while charging your phone and never leave your phone to charge on your bed, sofa, or any other soft/flammable surface.
Tech News
AI fights crime and sometimes mistakes sand dunes for porn
(TECH NEWS) Artificial intelligence (AI) is amazing and does so many cool things, but it can get confused from time to time…
There’s a certain melancholy to the end of the holiday season, isn’t there? Whichever is your winter festival of choice, it’s easy to be a bit down when the fam heads home and your vacation days, if you have vacation days, dwindle to their end. But as you emerge from holiday coma and trudge to work in the winter lull, take heart! At least it’s not your job to convince a computer that sand dunes aren’t porn.
Because it could be. That’s a thing. We live in the most ridiculous possible future.
Specifically, it’s a British thing. In their ongoing – and laudable! – campaign against child abuse, the Metropolitan Police of London are testing an algorithm that searches seized data for inappropriate sexual content.
Well, that’s what it’s supposed to do. At the moment, it’s shouting at sand. See, sand comes in curving lines and a variety of (literal!) earth tones. Various other activities are also characterized by curving lines and a variety of earth tones. I trust I don’t need to spell it out.
That’s the trouble with algorithms: they do need me to spell it out. As we’ve written before, AI does not do context, and context is the most important human thing. When all you have to work with is “sort of brown and curvy and all over the place,” it becomes possible to mistake a pitiless desert landscape for naked humans engaged in naked human activities. People don’t do that. I mean, I hope. That sounds scratchy and embarrassing.
That’s why it’s currently someone’s job to explain to a robot that sand is not sex. Fair play to the Metropolitan Police, they’re doing that correctly. Their AI solution isn’t scheduled to turn its pitiless steel gaze on British sex for two to three years. Programs are supposed to have hilarious fails in the testing phase. That’s why there’s a testing phase.
The private sector has a habit of leapfrogging that and letting the fail happen right out in public. Just in the last 6 months, premature AI implementation has had Google accusing an innocent person of the Las Vegas shooting and Facebook promoting explicit anti-Semitism.
To state the obvious, the stakes are even higher when the cops are involved. Neither Google nor Facebook has the legal right to shoot you. Yet. And alongside the hilarious fail, the Metropolitan Police are discussing non-hilarious fail, including putting potentially incriminating information on public cloud storage, rather than in a dedicated data center. In case you’re time traveling from 2012, putting private information on a publicly accessible system is a really bad idea. Really.
In short, law enforcement’s experiment with Robocop seems to have run smack into the modestly named Salter’s Law: for every implementation of AI in a people-facing role, you will have to hire a minimum of one real person just to handle the fallout when it screws up.
Tech News
How to offer customers a frictionless online experience
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Companies of all sizes still have clunky, hard to use websites – here’s how to fix that and offer a quality online experience.
The internet has clearly done wonders for retailers and businesses that sell physical products. Ecommerce is exploding and the evolution of various platforms makes it possible for even the smallest of companies to create their own global supply chains with very little upfront investment or cost. But don’t forget about service-based businesses – such as beauty salons, yoga studios, gyms, chiropractors, and massage centers. These types of businesses have benefited tremendously as well.
The internet has given service businesses the opportunity to increase exposure, drive leads, and better engage modern customers in a convenient manner. However, with great opportunities come incredible responsibilities.
If you want your business to be competitive in today’s landscape, you have to offer customers and clients frictionless online experiences, or so-called omni channel solution.
Smooth user experience (UX) is what separates successful businesses from average ones when it comes to online marketing and lead generation. If you want to offer frictionless UX to your customers, here’s where you need to start:
1. Understand buyer journeys
“Today, customer interactions are continuous, contextual, highly personalized and ever-changing, no matter if the customer is on an iPad, talking to Alexa, or entering a subway station,” digital marketing expert David Aponovich points out.
The problem a lot of businesses encounter is a misunderstanding of the customer buyer journey. They view it in isolation, instead of as a long-term play.
“When you start to build digital experiences around your consumers’ actual lives, and stop thinking in one-time purchases, you’ll be one step ahead of your competitors,” Aponovich continues. “Removing friction? It starts by being where your customers want you and need you to be.”
2. Offer convenient scheduling
No more asking customers to call the office or send an email in order to schedule an appointment. Rarely will a customer remember to do this. And if they do, it creates an unnecessary hitch in the buying process. You need to offer more convenient scheduling options.
An online appointment scheduling resource will help tremendously with this aspect of UX. A tool like SimplyBook.me makes it easy for smaller businesses (with minimal resources) to streamline the scheduling process for customers and clients. Customers can seamlessly move from interest to purchase/scheduling in the same step.
3. Present plenty of visuals
Nobody likes clutter. As you know, minimalism is the best policy in modern web design. If you want to give your visitors what they’re looking for, ditch the superfluous elements and meaty paragraphs. Instead, opt for high-quality visuals that say more with less.
4. Increase website functionality
Your website should be more than a receptacle for content – or even a platform for scheduling appointments. While these are important aspects, the site itself needs to be functional. This could look like selling physical products directly from the site (if you have them) or offering interactive content that addresses key customer pain points.
5. Make yourself discoverable
It’s easy to believe that UX is all about your website experience, but it actually encompasses a lot more than that. If you want to keep your customers happy, they need to be able to find you. Today, leading brands are putting a huge emphasis on social media, online word of mouth, SEO, and PPC advertising. Prioritize discoverability and you give yourself a pretty big head start.
The internet gives your business an opportunity to reach your target market in a manner that few who went before you would have ever dreamt possible. But it’s not enough to simply reach your audience. Once you engage them, you have to expose them to frictionless online experiences in order to drive conversions and grow your brand. Take some time to think about how you’re doing in this area.
Tech News
GOP net neutrality bill would prohibit individual state regulations, permit paid access
(POLITICS) Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) proposes the “Open Internet Preservation Act” as a net neutrality “compromise.”
The fight for net neutrality has a new contender: Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).
Blackburn has proposed the “Open Internet Preservation Act,” a law that would ban blocking and throttling, and prohibit state governments from enacting their own net neutrality laws, but still allow ISPs to create paid fast lanes.
This bill would also bar the FCC from imposing common carrier regulations on broadband providers.
The Open Internet Preservation Act (which can be viewed in full here) defines Internet access as an “information service,” which means the FCC would not be able to regulate home and mobile Internet providers as common carriers.
Unlike the FCC’s repeal order, which allows ISPs to block, throttle, and prioritize Internet traffic as long as they disclose such actions publicly, Blackburn’s bill would enforce the no-blocking and no-throttling rules, but forbid the FCC from adding any new requirements to the rules. The FCC would be required to adopt formal complaint procedures to address alleged violations.
A Twitter statement made by Blackburn on December 19 indicates this new bill is an attempt to restore some of the provisions once supported by net neutrality. She insists the Open Internet Preservation Act is a “light touch” regulation.
FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly is a fan of Blackburn’s bill. He said it “Offers a realistic opportunity for compromise and finality on this much-debated issue.”
However, many of those already disturbed by the FCC’s net neutrality repeal insist this GOP bill isn’t really middle ground and doesn’t protect consumers enough.
“This is not real net neutrality legislation,” Fight for the Future Campaign Director Evan Greer wrote in a blog post responding to Blackburn’s announcement. “It’s a poorly disguised slap in the face to Internet users from across the political spectrum. Blackburn’s bill would explicitly allow Internet providers to demand new fees from small businesses and Internet users, carving up the Web into fast lanes and slow lanes.”
The Internet Association, a lobby group for websites such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Netflix, agrees. “The proposal circulated today does not meet the criteria for basic net neutrality protections—including bright-line rules and a ban on paid prioritization—and will not provide consumers the protections they need to have guaranteed access to the entire Internet,” the group said in its own December 19 statement.
As of now, Blackburn’s proposal isn’t likely to get very far with Democrats. They’re already trying to force a vote to reinstate the previous net neutrality rules in full.
Meanwhile, attorneys general from several states have announced plans to sue the FCC in order to overturn last week’s unpopular repeal.
The battle for open Internet rages on. Be sure to check back for new announcements and legal actions as they develop.
Gender pay lawsuit against Google refiled since salary history was asked
Sears to close over 100 stores after sixth profit-free year
Spotify files to go public directly, won’t be the last to buck tradition
How to invest in any cryptocurrency without the IRS hunting you down
Apprenticeships: How focused training can jumpstart your career
Schumer says there will be a Senate vote about net neutrality
Facebook adjusts how much repeat video views matter
Pantone’s 2018 color of the year (that you’ll see everywhere now): Ultra Violet
Ted Cruz, Luke Skywalker’s Twitter spat over net neutrality
Dittach: Chrome extension keeps your Gmail files ultra organized
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Finance5 days ago
Cryptocurrency sets new historic market cap of $600 billion
-
Business Finance4 days ago
How to invest in any cryptocurrency without the IRS hunting you down
-
Opinion Editorials4 days ago
Apprenticeships: How focused training can jumpstart your career
-
Business News2 days ago
Gender pay lawsuit against Google refiled since salary history was asked
-
Business News5 days ago
European court declares Uber a taxi company, is America next?
-
Tech News5 days ago
GOP net neutrality bill would prohibit individual state regulations, permit paid access
-
Business Finance5 days ago
What happens to cryptocurrency if net neutrality dies for real?
-
Opinion Editorials4 days ago
Is working less the key to productivity?