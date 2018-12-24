Tech News
Beware: LinkedIn is a social network with privacy issues, too
(TECH NEWS) LinkedIn is known for helping professionals connect but that doesn’t exempt the site from having the same privacy issues other social media sites face.
Facebook gets a lot of news space about its privacy settings. While it’s not without merit, other social media sites are often overlooked. Have you ever thought about the personal information you share on LinkedIn? The social network has a unique algorithm to find connections and loves to sync with your other accounts. There’s a huge risk of your LI account being compromised. Want to make your account more secure? Here are some tips:
1. Check out the “settings and privacy” options
Two-factor authentication protects your account by requiring more than a password. It’s easy to set up.
– Click on the “me” icon.
– Select “settings and privacy.”
– Go to the account section and look for the “two-step verification.”
– Click change and follow the steps. You’ll need to add your phone number but considering how much information LinkedIn has on your behalf, it’s a small step to take.
While you’re in the settings and privacy tab, go to “Communications.” Scroll to the bottom of the page and turn off “Participate in Research.” Read through the other tabs to make sure LinkedIn is set to your preferences. Before leaving the settings and privacy, go through the “Ads” tab. Clicking “no” on most of those settings will minimize the amount of data LI uses to target you through ads.
2. Stop Syncing Contacts
When you created your LinkedIn account, you probably were asked to allow the site to sync with your contact list and calendars. But unless you told LinkedIn to stop, it will continue to monitor your contact list.
Manage this setting by going to the “My Network” link. Click on the “Connections” link at the top of the left-hand side of the page. Then, click on the link to “Manage synced and imported contacts.” (The right-hand side of the page.)
Look for the advanced settings, “Managed contacts settings.” You’ll see which lists of contact information they use to manage your account. Use “remove all” to stop giving LinkedIn permission to sync your accounts.
3. Be proactive
It’s a fair bet that LinkedIn makes more through advertising and sharing data than through its premium memberships.
It’s up to you to manage your account to keep your data secure.
Tech News
New year, new trends: Social media edition
(SOCIAL MEDIA) As a new year rapidly approaches, these are the trends we see social media capitalizing on.
Here’s the thing about social media: it’s here to stay. I’ve been on the social media train for a while, but I’m far from one of those savants who has millions of followers and interaction with everything they post. Despite my far-from-influencer status, social media trends are something I find incredibly interesting.
Towards the end of each year, I do some digging to see what trends are in store for the next 365 days, and the following is a list of the common trends social media experts have predicted for 2019:
1. Stories: Stories first became a thing with a little guy known as Snapchat. They then evolved to platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and are apparently something to keep an eye on in 2019. Being that stories only last for 24 hours, they give the viewer a sense of real-time connectivity with a person or a brand, leaving them feeling like they’re “in the know”. Use stories to tell your story to your audience and to let them get to know you better.
2. Go live: Same as above, but amplified. This is the definition of real-time, as audiences can connect with you as you stream live. This helps build a bond in the relationship between a consumer and a brand, and allows the brand to instantly connect with their audience. Think Q&A or big announcements. Pro-tip: go horizontal on Facebook, but vertical on Instagram!
3. Authenticity: The social world now sees right through brands that have a large number of followers but no engagement. Build organically by finding your niche audience and play to what they want to see. Social media allows you to give a microphone to the voice of your brand. Make that voice authentic.
4. Consistency: Consistency is key with social media. If people are following you, that means that they want to hear from you. Develop a social media plan where you know what you’re going to post each day. Feel free to try different media: text, graphics, video, etc. But, once you determine which works best for your brand and your audience engagement, try and stick to that media and keep it consistent.
5. Ads: Ads will continue to be important for brands as competition for exposure is always increasing. Build your ads by repurposing your organic content that has performed well. Then, tailor them to fit each social media platform.
Tech News
Artificial intelligence wants to improve your resume
(TECHNOLOGY) Artificial intelligence can do everything from drive a car to improve your resume – we’re movin’ on up!
Remember the career service office in college, who gave you your first lesson on resume writing? Or maybe you remember the coaching company who helped you tweak your cover letter and professional story for a career change?
Now, imagine all those experiences automated by artificial intelligence (AI). Seems farfetched? It’s closer than you think.
Enter Skillroads, an “AI career service to help you land a dream job.” This tool acts as a new resume builder, a current resume evaluator, and a cover letter builder, to set you up with the most optimal job app documents.
The resume builder takes your desired position, and a questionnaire outlining your experience, and a list of your skills and turns it into a resume for you. Powered by “smart data sourcing and natural language,” Skillroads turns those inputs into “strengths and skills that suit you best,” likely by matching your skills with desirable keywords.
That same technology fuels the “smart resume check.” You can upload your current resume, and the tool will grade it on ATS (applicant tracking systems) compatibility, formatting, and sectioning, among other things. In addition to the quantitative scores, the tool offers steps to fix and improve the document.
Once your resume is ready, next up is the Cover Letter Builder. Using your resume details, Skillroads automatically identifies key competencies to address in the letter, then builds the language and story using best writing practices.
The tool itself wants to appeal to users targeting Fortune 500 Job Opportunities, as the tool also incorporates a search engine for jobs at those companies. The tool can match the documents it creates with open opportunities, to save people time during the job hunt.
So, how does it stack up to a resume writing service?
A human review can give you different perspectives from different people; unless all such perspectives are accounted for in an algorithm, you may not receive the most comprehensive audit possible. Furthermore, you can’t get feedback on things like in-person interview or phone screen performance from an algorithm. Not yet, anyways.
While a human review is still superior, this is a good first step to integrate artificial intelligence into a algorithm-oriented job application environment.
Tech News
How to opt out of Google’s robots calling your business phone
(TECH) Google’s robots now call businesses to set appointments, but not all companies are okay with talking to an artificial intelligence tool like a person. Here’s how to opt out.
You know what’s not hard? Calling a restaurant and making a reservation. You know what’s even easier? Making that reservation though OpenTable. You know what we really don’t need, but it’s here so we have to deal with it? Google Duplex.
Falling under “just because we can do it, doesn’t mean we should do it,” Duplex, Google’s eerily human-sounding AI chat agent that can arrange appointments for Pixel users via Google Assistant has rolled out in several cities including New York, Atlanta, Phoenix, and San Francisco which now means you can have a robot do menial tasks for you.
There’s even a demo video of someone using Google Duplex to find an area restaurant and make a reservation and in the time it took him to tell the robot what to do, he could’ve called and booked a reservation himself.
Aside from booking the reservation for you, Duplex can also offer you updates on your reservation or even cancel it. Big whoop. What’s difficult to understand is the need or even demand for Duplex. If you’re already asking Google Assistant to make the reservation, what’s stopping you from making it yourself? And the most unsettling thing about Duplex? It’s too human.
It’s unethical to imply human interaction. We should feel squeamish about a robo-middleman making our calls and setting our appointments when we’re perfectly capable of doing these things.
However, there is hope. Google Duplex is here, but you don’t have to get used to it.
Your company can opt out of accepting calls by changing the setting in your Google My Business accounts. If robots are already calling restaurants and businesses in your city, give your staff a heads-up. While they may receive reservations via Duplex, at least they’ll be prepared to talk to a robot.
And if you plan on not opting out, at least train your staff on what to do when the Google robots call.
