Tech News
Live captioning via AI is now available for Zoom, if a little limited
(TECH NEWS) In order to be more inclusive, and improve the share of information with your team, live captioning is a great option for your next Zoom call.
The ubiquitous all-father Zoom continues to prompt innovation–and in a time during which most companies are still using some form of remote communication, who can blame them? It’s only fitting that someone would come along and try to flesh out Zoom’s accessibility features at some point, which is exactly what Zoom Live Captioning sets out to accomplish.
Zoom Live Captioning is a Zoom add-on service that promises, for a flat fee, to caption up to 80 hours per month of users’ meetings via an easy-to-implement plugin. The allure is clear: a virtual communication environment that is more time-efficient, more accessible, and more flexible for a variety of usage contexts.
Unfortunately, what’s less clear is how Zoom Live Captioning proposes to achieve this goal.
The live-captioning service boasts, among other things, “limited lag” and “the most accurate [speech-to-text AI] in the world”–a service that, despite its sensational description, is still only available in English. Furthermore, anyone who has experienced auto-captioning on YouTube videos–courtesy of one of the largest technology initiatives in the world–knows that, even with crystal-clear audio, caption accuracy is questionable at best.
Try applying that level of moving-target captioning to your last Zoom call, and you’ll see what the overarching problem here is.
Even if your Zoom call has virtually no latency, everyone speaks clearly and enunciates perfectly, your entire team speaks conversational English at a proficient degree across the board, and no one ever interrupts or experiences microphone feedback, it seems reasonable to expect that captions would still be finicky. Especially if you’re deaf or hard of hearing–a selling point Zoom Live Captioning drives home–this is a problematic flaw in a good idea.
Now, it’s completely fair to postulate that any subtitles are better than no subtitles at all. If that’s the decision you’d like to make for your team, Zoom Live Captioning starts at $20 per person per month; larger teams are encouraged to contact the company to discuss more reasonable rates if they want to incorporate live captioning across an enterprise.
Nothing would be better for speech-to-text innovation than being wrong about Zoom Live Captioning’s potential for inaccuracy, but for now, it’s safe to be a little skeptical.
Tech News
Practicum: Boot camp and career coaching that won’t break your bank
(TECH NEWS) Practicum is a fully supportive remote boot camp to bridge tech workforce needs and job seekers. If you need a new career, this program is for you.
Back in 2018, there was rapid growth in emerging technologies and the job market was evolving. Yandex, a Russian multinational corporation specializing in Internet-related products and services (most known for their search engine) conducted internal research to find out what kind of professionals the market needed. The company then launched Practicum in response to the research findings to fill the skill gaps in the workforce.
Today there are similar shifts as more traditional jobs disappear either temporarily or indefinitely in response to COVID-19 and all things 2020. Meanwhile, the tech sector is still having trouble finding skilled professionals to fill vacancies. The ed-tech sector is evolving to meet the moment and Practicum by Yandex hopes to be a strong example of how to bridge the workforce and demand.
According to Anton Eremin, Head of Product at Practicum by Yandex, this program promises students 24/7 support from tutors, code reviewers, and peers, the soft skills that will get them hired, and the chance to create up to 15 real-life projects. The program is a fully supportive remote tech boot camp designed to help students prepare for, and land a job in a high-demand area of tech via a 20-hour intro course with practice-oriented learning on an interactive platform.
Students work in teams to improve soft skills, and get career coaching through the job hunting process. A career acceleration track is included in the price of the program, and teaches CV writing, portfolio design, and industry networking. The cost of the programs ranges from $600 to $1000 with free intro courses available before buying.
Practicum utilizes a fully remote team, and approximately 50% of the learning process is conducted on their interactive platform. Tutors have at minimum 3 years of experience in the field, work as full-time developers, and receive training in how to help students learn more efficiently. Students can choose from three tracks: Web Developer, Data Analyst, or Data Scientist.
A design track is reportedly being launched next month as well. There are no admission interviews, and the programs take from 6-10 months to completion. Though this is not the only online ed-tech program addressing these skills, according to Ermin what really sets them apart is the affordability, support, and a model that combines the best of an interactive simulator and boot camp; culminating building real-life projects.
Tech News
100% electric by 2030: Lyft swears to make the jump
(TECH NEWS) The future is coming fast, and some companies are preparing for it. Lyft says they want to be 100% electric by 2030, let’s all hope so.
On June 17th, Lyft posted that by the year 2030 they will transition every vehicle in its fleet to an electric machine. Their goal is for the entire Lyft platform to switch over: “Express Drive rental cars, autonomous vehicles, and personal drivers’ vehicles. A monstrous effort to be sure, but during this time while they transition, they have decided to end their carbon-neutral ride program as well. More on that a bit later.
Their plan is to start with their “Express Drive” fleet of rental cars, since those are owned by the company, then move onto other vehicles. To help their employees who own personal vehicles that are not electric Lyft plans to ensure that they will have the option to purchase an electric vehicle with a lower total cost of ownership than gasoline by 2026. While it isn’t an incentive plan it will push for a type of employee that will fit with the company’s outlook.
The push for this is not just that Lyft typically leads the industry in environmental commitments even though it ties in well with those ideals. A study shows that ride-hailing trips typically result in 69% more climate pollution rather than other forms of transportation. This come about because of the additional distance needed to be driven to get the drivers to the pickup and then “home”. This change will also help operating expenses for vehicles. Lyft projects that a savings of close to $10 billion is not an unreasonable number for those estimates.
Other efforts are set to involve government officials. They include lobbying for cleaner transportation options touting the success stories in multiple major cities: Seattle, Atlanta, & Denver. In Colorado the company is engaging with policy makers on the EV tax credit plan to further their goals. They are also working with the Environment Defense Fund as well as other partnering groups to push forward these initiatives for a brighter future.
Now the only downside to this is that other part of their announcement. In 2017 Lyft took the initiative to begin its “carbon-neutral ride program”. They purchased an astonishing 2,062,500 metric tons of carbon offsets for their company over the next few years. This year they announced that they will be discontinuing this program in their efforts to make the electric car goal happen. When you run the numbers on their goals this makes sense though.
The amount of work they’ve done up till this point will keep them going for a number of years while they switchover to more green transportation. So, while there may be an uptick for a few years, their other efforts both physical, and in government should counter balance that. All in all a decent move for the environmentally conscious company.
Tech News
Data Dividend Project wants you paid for companies to use your data
(TECH NEWS) Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang created the Data Dividend Project to make sure you get paid when companies use your data to make money.
The adage “if you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product” rings truer in 2020 than ever before, leading some of us to ask: how much am I, a product, worth? Former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang has an answer–and a proposition that might make all of us a little bit of cash.
The Data Dividend Project, courtesy of Yang himself, has a simple goal: to put the actual value of data back into the pockets of the people providing it. Yang is perhaps best known for his “Freedom Dividend” initiative in which he proposed a $1000-per-month stipend for Americans; paying Americans for their information use seems like a natural evolution of this philosophy.
“Data brokering…[is] a $200 billion industry” points out the Data Dividend Project website. It’s only fair that you, the data provider, receive a bit of a kickback for playing your part.
What’s so terrifying about the data industry is how people don’t just experience data theft–they willingly give away their information in exchange for services that they deem “free”, and in doing so, lose perhaps the most valuable commodity to which any of us can lay a claim. The DDP’s trajectory at least shows some promise of recompense.
The actual process of achieving payment for user data promises to be lengthy and potentially drawn-out. For now, Yang’s initiative asks only for enough information for the Data Dividend Project to be able to negotiate with companies who use your information to maintain a profit. This information comes complete with a tracking number so that you can keep an eye on DDP’s progress.
DDP also makes it clear that Californians are a priority, a decision predicated on CCPA legislation that protects citizen privacy, and allows them to opt out of sharing or selling data.
Yang’s current benchmark is to have a “mobilized” group of over a million participants by the end of 2020. This seems feasible as long as the DDP gains enough traction; this year has been extremely draining on most Americans, and the chance to reclaim some form of compensation for anything–especially information–is appealing.
Can Twitter ever secure data privacy, like even once?
Live captioning via AI is now available for Zoom, if a little limited
I was laid off, but then my position was filled, what can I do?
Looting is the cherry top of 2020s bad news cake to small businesses
Managing bipolar disorder and what I wish my employers understood
LinkedIn: New retargeting options expand your marketing efforts
HEROES Act could increase unemployment stimulus benefits, add return to work bonus
The secret to crafting consistently high-converting emails?
A closer look at the HEROES act, and who stands to benefit the most
The future of quantum computing is “Azure” bright and you can try it
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Politics1 week ago
HEROES Act could increase unemployment stimulus benefits, add return to work bonus
-
Business Finance1 week ago
A closer look at the HEROES act, and who stands to benefit the most
-
Tech Gadgets1 week ago
Google Glass didn’t succeed, but Apple’s AR glasses might
-
Social Media2 weeks ago
Facebook Avatars. Please, 2020–let’s not make this a thing
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
2020 changed everything, maybe your B2B marketing should change too
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Facebook moderators should be brought in house to give them the support they need
-
Tech News1 week ago
IBM’s CEO stops their facial recognition tech, for privacy reasons
-
Business Finance1 week ago
The forgivable PPP loan may now not be as forgivable as before