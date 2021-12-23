Tech News
Workplace, by Meta, lost its leader: What can learn from his departure?
(TECHNOLOGY) Meta’s Workplace tool is partnering with Microsoft Teams, but has its head leader is bowing out. Here are the takeaways from his departure.
Meta’s Workplace and Microsoft Teams are joining forces, but the head of Facebook’s tool, Workplace, is leaving after 11 years. Julien Codorniou, helped Workplace grow to over seven million users since its birth in 2015. In his interview with Protocol, Julien discussed the successes and struggles of Workplace which provided insight into how we can learn from those experiences.
Here are 3 key takeaways from the interview with Julien Codorniou to better evaluate your own business going into 2022.
- Think bigger.
Codorniou had to work hard to build credibility for the Facebook tool, Workplace. How a social network can be trusted as a workplace tool was a common question floating around. They grew at a relatively fast pace by focusing on larger corporations to market and sell their new tool. Codorniou says, after bringing on two million Wal-Mart employees in 2017, they were finally seen as a serious contender in the work communication environment. Instead of going the traditional route, Codorniou relates, “Most of the SaaS startups these days, they go bottom-up, land and expand. They go after the SMB market, and then they try to go up-market. I think with Workplace, because we wanted to prove our credibility and earn it, we went the opposite way. We started direct sales. We went after the biggest or the most respected companies on the planet.” The result? They thought on a bigger scale. You’re probably thinking- Sure, it’s easier for a larger company to think bigger, they are bigger! This is true, they have more resources. But you can evaluate your consumers and consider how you can reach larger markets to grow your business.
- Re-evaluate who can use your products or services.
What wasn’t considered by the critics were frontline workers or workers not attached to a desktop or laptop computer all day. Companies like Wal-Mart, Starbucks and others began to ask Workplace to fill the gap that their employees faced in terms of communication and connection. In his interview Codorniou states, “We thought we would have to compete against Slack or Microsoft. We didn’t realize we were going after a market where there was no competition, which is the frontline market.” Re-evaluating your market can promote creative ideas and new streams of revenue. Take time to consider who is not your customer and why they aren’t.
- Leverage what you already have.
Workplace succeeded by using the existing Facebook UI creating recognition and a smooth user experience compared to others, such as Slack and Teams. The takeaway? Reconsider the user experience and really listen to what your clients and customers say. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel here. Codorniou tells us in his interview, “we try to use Facebook superpowers like the familiarity, the importance of video, the newsfeed groups and chat, but also to go after next-gen IT deployments[.]”
This isn’t an article touting how great Facebook is. After all, they don’t protect our information or our children, they allow questionable sources to create news-like propaganda, and they use our information against us for financial gain. However, even with all the negative ramifications of Facebook, there is something we can learn from interviews like this one on how to reconsider your own business and the goals you have for the new year. Don’t be like Facebook, be better.
Tech News
AirTag by Apple may be one of the worst products they’ve ever made
(TECHNOLOGY) Apple thought they were slick by creating the Airtag, a little tracker gadget that keeps up with whatever its attached to-creeps are slicker.
Big brother, I mean Apple, is under fire for their ability to track people using one of their products, the AirTag.
Just like the Tile, the AirTag was created to attach to items the user owns so they can find them easily. They use Bluetooth for close-range tracking and a community app network for long-range tracking. The AirTag also uses an Apple-designed U1 wideband chip for the precise location with specific Apple iOS devices. They seem pretty similar, but the Tile software is not built into any fixed operating system and only works with the community long-range tracking when the Tile app is installed on a device. However, the iPhone iOS comes with the Find My app built into the device software. With almost a billion Apple device users, the available network of phones for the AirTags to bounce location data back is never-ending as long as there’s someone with an iPhone nearby.
There are several examples of how these could be used maliciously including stalking, theft, etc. Reports of misuse, from the York Regional Police in Canada, are stating thieves could attach an AirTag in a public place, like a mall or shopping center, then use that to track the vehicle and owner to the home where the thief would then steal the vehicle.
According to Screenrant, “Bluetooth is not the sum of an AirTag and both Find My [app] and ultra-wideband [chip] are designed to help where Bluetooth can’t. For example, when outside of the Bluetooth range, the Find My network can be used to find the general area of an AirTag, making it possible to initially locate a lost or missing item from great distances. Once within range, Bluetooth can take over. Then, when within a close enough distance of the device, the short-range ultra-wideband helps to ensure the exact location of an AirTag can be identified, even when Bluetooth is having issues pinpointing the item.”
To combat people’s inherent circulating fear, Apple has created a beta version update which includes new options in the Find My app allowing users to search for orphaned AirTags and learn how to disable them or return them to their owner. Apple will alert your iPhone if an unwelcome AirTag, that is not registered to you, is found in your proximity. They also have created a notification beep that the AirTag makes between 8 – 24 hours of separation. If you’re an Android user you should know that the only way for you to find out is to hear the AirTag beep or physically find the device until the app. The AirTag is said to only chime once. Apple suggests following up with the police if you feel unsafe.
The Apple AirTag tracking trend is a cause for new concerns. Instead of worrying about being drugged at a bar you now have to consider someone slipping an Apple AirTag into your purse and tracking you back to your home. Stay safe.
Tech News
Apple and China struck a secret (not so secret now) deal: What’s in it?
(TECHNOLOGY) A report uncovered a $275B agreement struck between Tim Cook from Apple and officials from China. What is the fine print?
If you’re an Apple fan boy, you might want to take a seat. I don’t want you to get dizzy and collapse from the cognitive dissonance you’re bound to feel from this information.
Apple and China struck a secret deal back in 2016 with internal documents and unnamed sources being leaked this month from The Information. I could probably just stop here because we all know secrets are bad news. If you need further proof, Elizabeth, the stripper from the hit TV show The Office, imparts some healthy advice that Apple should heed: “Secrets, secrets are no fun. Secrets, secrets hurt someone.”
According to The Information, the $275 billion dollar deal was struck with Tim Cook promising Chinese officials that Apple would “develop China’s economy and technological prowess through investments, business deals, and worker training.” The aim of the “memorandum of understanding” was to avoid regulatory disruptions affecting Apple’s business.
To the surprise of no one, Apple is now the largest smartphone brand in China. This milestone marks the first time in over 6 years, according to data from the analysts at Counterpoint Research, which confirms The Information’s sources.
So, what’s in the secret deal? Well, let’s start by traveling back to 2015. Apple was preparing to release the Apple Watch in China. However, Chinese regulators had other ideas.
They informed the company that to move forward with their product release they would have to comply with the requests from China’s Bureau of Surveying and Mapping to make the Senkaku (or Diaoyu depending on your stance of the dispute) Islands appear larger on the maps. The long-standing territorial dispute between China & Japan has made their request of Apple even more controversial. Why make the islands appear larger? To keep it top of mind for the residents there in China? It’s only in China that the islands appear larger on the map. Once you’re outside the boundary of China they return to the regular size. Apple caved to this request. United States officials have backed Japan by committing to defend the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands per The Guardian adding an uncomfortably hot layer to Apple’s agreement with China.
Most Apple-carrying customers proudly point to Apple’s privacy changes regarding app tracking and Phone ID tracking. In turn, Apple has benefitted from using this information in their marketing endeavors with Tim Cook stating on Twitter, “At Apple, we’ve always believed that you should be in control of your data — what you do with it and who you share it with should be up to you. App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5 gives you the choice to share the data that’s being collected about you across apps and websites.” Sounds great, doesn’t it? But it doesn’t exist in China.
The secret deal ensures the privacy relay is not available in China. Maybe their new slogan should be: Apple, we care about your privacy… as long as it doesn’t affect our bottom line.
Check out the full article here to find out what other concessions Apple has agreed to in order to make a buck.
Tech News
New free tool, Jupittr, makes auto-generated subtitle videos from audio
(TECHNOLOGY) Content creation just got easier. Jupittr is a new, 100% free tool that creates videos from your recorded audio. Genius, and easy!
With the rise in popularity of podcasts and audiobooks, it was about time for a creator’s tool like Jupitrr to come along and change the game. Jupittr makes content creation for social media fast and easy by turning audio into shareable video.
To make audio into a shareable video, make a title, record the audio on any device and generate the video with auto-generated subtitles. Not only is it easy and fast, but this new creator’s tool is also available unlimitedly, 100% for free. Many content creator tools are paid or limited in some way but Jupittr is not. Jupittr also offers unlimited video duration, unlimited transcripts, and unlimited HD videos, all for free. The only thing that Jupitrr requires is an internet-capable device with a microphone, no app downloading necessary! (Which is good because who has the device storage for yet another app, am I right?)
Content creation and promotion are usually extremely time-consuming but Jupittr creator, Lee Tsz Hoi, wanted a faster and more streamlined approach. Less time creating content means more content can be created and more content promotion can take place. The most interesting part of this application is that it creates auto-generated subtitles of the audio it accompanies. This is revolutionary for creating accessible content for both the and visually impaired but also for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and does not require any additional work for the content creator, as much of the content being generated on social media either lacks the ability to be close captioned, relies heavily on visual components or is extremely time-consuming to close caption. With 253 million people being visually impaired worldwide and 360 million people worldwide being Deaf and much of the internet remaining inaccessible, especially websites and social media sites, the implication of the new creator tool is huge, not just for creators but also for consumers.
Jupittr recently launched and is currently available for use. Jupittr’s recent launch is very exciting and it will be interesting to see the effects it will have in the content creation space, for content creators and content consumers, especially from an accessibility standpoint.
