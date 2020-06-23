Tech News
No longer a gimmick, VR enters the recruiting space
(TECH NEWS) VR sees some promise within recruiting among global pandemic and social distancing requirements. Far from it’s gimmicky start VR is showing its potential.
The future is here, so to speak, as it relates to Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and how they are slowly but surely integrating into our day to day lives. These technologies are exciting and sometimes mind-blowing with the potential they have.
Many items have been adopted quickly and are very user-friendly: Chatbots, Photo filters (like Snapchat or Instagram), voice-activated Siri, Alexa or Google Speak that use AI, as well as hiring platforms (like HireVue) that provide the software needed for companies to utilize AI in their screening of job applications. There are a lot of options for recruiting software and you can see many more here, and how they utilize Artificial Intelligence to increase efficiencies of recruiting new talent.
What is the difference between AR and VR? “Augmented reality (AR) adds digital elements to a live view often by using the camera on a smartphone. Examples of augmented reality experiences include Snapchat lenses and the game Pokemon Go. Virtual reality (VR) implies a complete immersion experience that shuts out the physical world.” MR (Mixed Reality) is able to combine the two.
Financial Times shares some solid examples of how virtual reality has been brought into recruiting, and it sounds like a new way of doing case interviews. A case-based interview is where the candidate is given a range of business-case problems, and asked to demonstrate and present how they would think through the problem and offer possible solutions. It is the type of interview that is meant to have some back and forth with discussion, but are more to see the thought process of candidates – versus getting the answer exactly right. In case interviews, companies are usually looking for the following:
- Numerical and verbal reasoning skills
- Communication and presentation skills
- Business skills and commercial awareness
With virtual reality, Accenture and PwC have been able to bring a feeling of being in person, even when candidates are remote, into the interview process. The interest has been even higher to be able to utilize these technologies during a global pandemic. Considering job seekers and employers are asked to practice socially distancing, and travel options may be more challenging and limiting, this can be a way to still feel like you are sitting amongst the team.
Within the virtual reality, Accenture can give recent graduates an environment to select different projects, and then call them after a specified time to give them the project brief. This creates opportunities to have a variety of interactions, and to really see how the candidate thinks and presents.
The benefits seem to be new candidate experiences, allows the company to showcase their technology capabilities, and can improve the interview experience because even if they don’t get the job, they learned something.
Tech News
Data Dividend Project wants you paid for companies to use of your data
(TECH NEWS) Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang created the Data Dividend Project to get you paid for companies to use your data to make money.
The adage “if you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product” rings truer in 2020 than ever before, leading some of us to ask: how much am I, a product, worth? Former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang has an answer–and a proposition that might make all of us a little bit of cash.
The Data Dividend Project, courtesy of Yang himself, has a simple goal: to put the actual value of data back into the pockets of the people providing it. Yang is perhaps best known for his “Freedom Dividend” initiative in which he proposed a $1000-per-month stipend for Americans; paying Americans for their information use seems like a natural evolution of this philosophy.
“Data brokering…[is] a $200 billion industry” points out the Data Dividend Project website. It’s only fair that you, the data provider, receive a bit of a kickback for playing your part.
What’s so terrifying about the data industry is how people don’t just experience data theft–they willingly give away their information in exchange for services that they deem “free”, and in doing so, lose perhaps the most valuable commodity to which any of us can lay a claim. The DDP’s trajectory at least shows some promise of recompense.
The actual process of achieving payment for user data promises to be lengthy and potentially drawn-out. For now, Yang’s initiative asks only for enough information for the Data Dividend Project to be able to negotiate with companies who use your information to maintain a profit. This information comes complete with a tracking number so that you can keep an eye on DDP’s progress.
DDP also makes it clear that Californians are a priority, a decision predicated on CCPA legislation that protects citizen privacy, and allows them to opt out of sharing or selling data.
Yang’s current benchmark is to have a “mobilized” group of over a million participants by the end of 2020. This seems feasible as long as the DDP gains enough traction; this year has been extremely draining on most Americans, and the chance to reclaim some form of compensation for anything–especially information–is appealing.
Tech News
IBM’s CEO stops their facial recognition tech, for privacy reasons
(TECH NEWS) IBM’s CEO backs out of facial recognition technology amidst surveillance controversies. The expansion of misuse of this tech causes concerns.
If you have questioned the actual security of your device’s facial recognition feature, you’re not alone; in fact, IBM–one of the world’s prominent technology companies–announced their decision to opt out of developing such software for the time being.
This decision comes directly on the heels of the current civil rights movement in which law enforcement officials have been accused of using facial recognition software to identify and prosecute protestors, a tactic that has fostered heated conversations about discrimination, unlawful surveillance, and even totalitarian practices.
Regardless of your stance on the use of facial recognition, IBM’s CEO stands firm in their decision, remarking that they will not support any technology that enhances “mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency” in a communique to Congress this week.
This is a potentially huge addition to the discussion we’ve been having for years regarding facial recognition technology. Is it fair to expect tech companies to create an edge-to-edge display that relies on facial recognition if that same feature is used to discriminate? Put in those terms, one would think the majority of people would decry the use of facial recognition, yet less than three percent of Amazon shareholders opted to vote for banning this technology when asked in 2019.
The debate around surveillance technology actually dovetails quite well with other stories we’ve covered, including legislation that allows a law enforcement official to ask you to use your fingerprint or Face ID to unlock a phone without a warrant–but not a passcode. As technology becomes more convenient–and invasive–the topic of knowing your rights and how your privacy is covered will become more muddled and difficult to navigate.
IBM’s CEO does make it clear that their stance isn’t necessarily that law enforcement should not use facial recognition software at all; rather, the use thereof should be transparent and clearly regulated, starting with a conversation regarding “whether and how facial recognition technology should be employed by domestic law enforcement agencies”.
For now, though, IBM’s position is clear: Until facial recognition can be applied correctly, fairly, and transparently by the pertinent authorities, IBM will take no part in the development of such technologies.
Tech News
Loss of internet access is used as punishment for those who abuse it
(TECH NEWS) Internet access is becoming more of a human right especially in light of recent events –so why is revoking it being used as a punishment?
When one hears the word “punishment”, several things likely come to mind–firing, fees, jail time, and even death for the dramatic among us–but most people probably don’t envision having their access to utilities restricted as a legal repercussion.
Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happening across the country–if you consider Internet access a utility.
In the past, you’ve probably heard stories about people awaiting trial or experiencing probation limitations being told that they are not to use the Internet or certain types of communication. While this may seem unjust, the circumstances usually provide some context for the extreme nature of such a punishment; for example, it seems reasonable to ask that a person accused of downloading child pornography keep off the internet.
More recently–and perhaps more controversially–a young man accused of using social media to incite violent behavior during country-wide protests was ordered to stay offline while awaiting trial. This order came after the individual purportedly encouraged people to “[tip] police cars”, vandalize property, and generally exhibit other “riot”-oriented behaviors.
Whether or not one reads this post as a specific call to create violence–something that is, in fact, illegal–the fact remains that the “punishment” for this crime in lieu of a current conviction involves cutting off the person involved from all internet access until a verdict is achieved.
The person involved in this story may be less than sympathetic depending on your stance, but they aren’t alone. The response of cutting off the Internet in this case complements other stories we’ve seen, such as one regarding Cox and a client in Florida. Allegedly, the client in question paid for unlimited data–a potential issue in and of itself–and then exceeded eight terabytes of monthly use on multiple occasions.
Did Cox correct their plan, allocate more data, throttle this user, or reach out to explain their concerns, you may ask?
No. Cox alerted the user in question that they would terminate his account if his use continued to be abnormally high, and in the meantime, they throttled the user’s ENTIRE neighborhood. This kind of behavior would be unacceptable when applied to any other utility (imagine having your air conditioning access “throttled” during the summer), so why is it okay for Cox?
The overarching issue in most cases stems from Internet provider availability; in many areas, clients have one realistic option for an Internet provider, thus allowing that provider to set prices, throttle data, and impose restrictions on users free of reproach.
Anyone who has used Comcast, Cox, or Cable One knows how finicky these services can be regardless of time of use, and running a simple Google speed test is usually enough to confirm that the speeds you pay for and the speeds you receive are rarely even close.
In the COVID era in which we find ourselves, it is imperative that Internet access be considered more than just a commodity: It is a right, one that cannot be revoked simply due to a case of overuse here, or a flaw in a data plan there.
How well-meaning diversity and inclusion hiring practices could backfire
Data Dividend Project wants you paid for companies to use of your data
Apple doesn’t push product placement. What can you learn from them?
No longer a gimmick, VR enters the recruiting space
The White House pushes for $450 per week return to work bonus
LinkedIn: New retargeting options expand your marketing efforts
HEROES Act could increase unemployment stimulus benefits, add return to work bonus
Who will get to work from home once COVID-19 stay-home orders are over?
Restaurant chains are using COVID to masquerade as indie food pop ups
The secret to crafting consistently high-converting emails?
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Politics1 week ago
HEROES Act could increase unemployment stimulus benefits, add return to work bonus
-
Tech Gadgets2 weeks ago
The Apple Watch isn’t just a way to ignore calls, it could save your life
-
Business Finance6 days ago
A closer look at the HEROES act, and who stands to benefit the most
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Apple stores reopen – how your shopping experience will change
-
Social Media2 weeks ago
The Hydra that beheads itself. Reddit has a self-consuming existence
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
This new keyboard makes copying and pasting as easy as snapping a pic
-
Social Media1 week ago
Facebook Avatars. Please, 2020–let’s not make this a thing
-
Tech Gadgets4 days ago
Google Glass didn’t succeed, but Apple’s AR glasses might