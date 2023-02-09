Connect with us

Apple delays one nerdy headset to focus on another

Apple has come to a crossroads with their headset plans and had to hold off on one product to boost the other…

Published

apple vr headset fan art

The VR headset marketplace is currently dominated by Meta, but Apple is hot on the trail of introducing a product line that dives into the world of augmented and mixed reality.

Unfortunately, the company has met a crossroad as far as which product it will focus its energy on first. The original plan was for Apple to introduce the headset and follow with the release of the glasses but the company has decided to solely focus on the headset, citing technical issues with the glasses.

Apple plans to release the mixed-reality headset as planned and follow up with a lower cost version in 2024 or 2025. The cheaper version will still carry a price tag that rivals some new laptops, coming in around $1,500.

Apple wasn’t the first company to set its sights on virtual reality glasses. Google launched its solution, named Google Glass. Just 2 years after launch, Google announced that they’d no longer produce a consumer model of the mixed reality smart glasses, with even the nerdiest of nerds scoffing their final product.

Perhaps the tech was too far before its time, launching in 2013 with a $1,500 price tag. While mixed reality glasses have never really caught on, Apple is leaning into the increased interest in headsets as other manufacturers perfect the craft and increase adoption rates.

St. Steve Jobs, dreaming of VR

As we’ve seen with smartphones and wearable tech, Apple may not be the first on the scene, but they are experts at getting people to adapt to new tech and presenting a user-friendly user interface. We know that the new headset will feature incredible technology where virtual reality can mesh with your real-life view of the world.

It’s been reported that there will be a dial mechanism, similar to what’s seen on the Apple Watch. Apple’s tying in existing mechanics that users are sure to find familiar.

The headset is said to have 2 high resolution screens that automatically adjust to the user’s pupillary distance as well as 10 cameras and sensors to provide flawless tracking and processing.

While we don’t yet know the official name of Apple’s latest project, documents have use monikers such as “Reality Pro” and “Reality One.” Whatever it’s called, we’re eager to pop into an Apple Store to test drive the new device in the near future.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jennifer is a native Houstonian (go Astros!) with a knack for creating digital works of art. She has expansive experience creating content and branded collateral for Fortune 500 companies, as well as small local businesses. When she’s not buried in her laptop, Jennifer is the marketing director for a world championship circuit barbecue cook off team and pet mom to dog (Milo) and Guinea pig (Piggy Smalls).

