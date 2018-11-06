Tech News
$8M bet that VR will soon be a normal part of your office life
(TECHNOLOGY) Virtual reality (VR) has mostly boomed in the entertainment world, but one company hopes to augment your professional life.
With Spatial AR, board meetings can now happen on the ether and pants aren’t necessary — no promises about the pants.
When Sir Isaac Newton came up with that whole “3rd Law” thing, I highly doubt he could see the ways it could be applied to life. Augmented Reality (AR) seems to be one of those intangible examples of equal and opposite reactions. Every stellar AR idea — two words, Kingsman glasses — seems to be accompanied by a not so good idea — AR mechanic, anyone??
Spatial, a self-proclaimed cross-reality (XR) platform, looks to be a tally on the “good idea” side.
Launched in late October with a humble $8 million in seed funding, Spatial’s soothsayers envision the company creating solutions for businesses like Google Hangouts, Zoom, and a plethora of other VR board rooms.
There seems to be a million and one ways to have fun with AR, but Spatial is on the business side of the AR mullet.
Spatial is looking at increasing business accessibility while also looking to keep themselves accessible. It is true that they have a partnership with Microsoft HoloLens, but they say that they are “hardware agnostic.” Increasing their own accessibility, Spatial also has both web and phone apps for everyone who is balling on a budget and doesn’t have access to an AR headset.
Spatial honestly seems pretty user friendly. To use the VR meeting tool, you would scan your current environment. Then, Spatial shares that environment with your cronies — or at least the ones you want to join. When the rest of the group joins the space, you can see and interact with them — well, avatars of them. The coolest part is that while you’re interacting with each other, you can also interact with shared documents, websites, photos or whatever else you or your team deems necessary for the meeting.
While Spatial isn’t exactly mainstream, there are a handful of companies using the new tech. Ford’s incubator (Ford X) is taking the software on a test drive (pun intended) to see whether or not the Ford teams are able to work remotely. Currently, Spatial has a capacity of 15 to 20 people at a time, but Spatial’s long term goal is to reach upwards of hundreds — Can you say virtual Coachella anyone?
Hardware tokens are used by folks serious about avoiding hackers
(TECH) Hardware tokens have been around for a while, but people most serious about avoiding hackers swear by them.
How many passwords do you have? How many sites do you use each of your passwords for? Information Today research estimates over half of all adults have five or more unique passwords, while one in three adults have 10 or more unique passwords that have to be remembered.
This particular study was from 2012. I’d wager that most of us use many more passwords today than we did just six years ago. With the risk of your accounts being hacked increasing, you might be wary – you might not even trust an online password manager.
If you struggle with remembering all of your passwords and want to make sure you are managing passwords and protecting your accounts, you might want to consider a hardware token.
What is a hardware token?
This piece of hardware is a physical device, similar to a USB drive, that lets you gain access to an electronically restricted resource. It’s actually a simple two-factor authentication source.
Once your account is set up to accept the hardware token, you log in to the account with your user ID and password. You’ll be asked to insert the hardware token into the device, which gives you access to your account. It’s another layer of protection and authentication.
Hardware tokens have been on the market since 2002. Although many use the USB port on your device, Bluetooth tokens and smart cards are other types of hardware tokens. Setting up a hardware token is fairly easy. You can use your hardware token with most websites that have two-factor authorization.
The challenges with hardware tokens is that they are very easy to lose and can easily be stolen. That’s a pretty significant downside.
The YubiKey, one of the current offerings on the market, costs about $50. It could be expensive to have a hardware token for everyone in your organization. Google Titan, another brand of hardware key, costs about the same.
Some argue that not everyone needs this much security, but those people probably have never been hacked. If it protects your accounts, it might be worth taking a look.
Oh God, DARPA is teaching AI to make more complex decisions
(TECHNOLOGY) All your fears about Artificial Intelligence are true. (Well, maybe.) DARPA is testing out common sense in AI, so hold your breath.
There are two things we hear quite often. Someone in a staff meeting might make a proposal and defend it with, “It’s common sense.” Another’s rebuttal is usually the follow-up, “Common sense is not common.”
This has never been truer than my junior year of high school basketball when my teammate would yell “You’ve got a plastic bellybutton, Ref!” I’ll never forget looking at them in consternation to ask what it meant. They replied, dumbfounded “You don’t get it?” Let’s take this issue and scale it way up! The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (yeah DARPA, aka the government) is testing common sense in artificial intelligence.
Guys, the future is here. But how in the world can someone test something for machines that we barely know how to test in humans?
Artificial intelligence (AI) is great for simple, straightforward tasks i.e. my dad asking his phone “How old is Lady Gaga?” at the dinner table. It has now moved into anticipating i.e. responding to someone who emails that they are out sick with suggestions such as “Great!”
We can all see when we moved from the first example to the second, there was a slight disparity between the reliability of responses we would receive. That’s because logic and reasoning are things that can only be learned through a complex web of experiences. One only learns certain lessons after locking our keys in the car (definitely not while it’s running), placing a hot glass pan under cold water, and other embarrassing (and human) mistakes after we’ve made them.
So as terrifying and futuristic as it sounds, DARPA is looking to enable machines to make regular decisions, identify and analyze complex scenarios, and register solutions without the regular input of the human brain. While outcomes desired such as responding naturally to new situations and understanding the world around it sound fantastic, isn’t there a part in all of us thinking about every dystopian story where the machines rule the world?
Well, it seems we are a little ways off from that (for now). To begin, machines are given scenarios with multiple choices of what is likely to happen next. These are designed to prompt understanding and world-building so that fewer and fewer situations remain unrecognized. It has also been mentioned that this method is just the first phase of testing for common sense. The rest is to be seen.
For now, I supposed we’ll wait with baited breath and applaud the technological triumphs as they come. Let’s just make sure there’s a master safety switch.
Instagram still offering lip service amidst harassment plague
(TECH) Instagram is seen as the calmest of the social networks, but power users indicate the massive harassment problem continues to be widespread.
If you’ve experienced harassment on Instagram, you certainly aren’t alone: according to testimonies from numerous Instagram influencers, hate-speech is rampant on the platform.
Like any social media platform, Instagram has its fair share of garbage people; however, what sets Instagram apart from sites like Twitter and Facebook is the juxtaposition of its intended kind-hearted functionality with the actual harshness of the community – and the lack of proactive responses from the Instagram team (despite being owned by Facebook).
Instagram has long been lauded as the least toxic social media platform available.
This is largely due to the platform’s aggressive anti-bullying campaigns; for example, Instagram launched an initiative to auto-flag potentially controversial or hateful comments back in 2016, and their machine-learning algorithms continue to improve the accuracy of this system. This year they launched a “bully filter,” which influencers assert altered nothing.
Indeed, from the outside looking in, Instagram looks to be a veritable haven for folks seeking asylum from other platforms’ toxic communities.
Unfortunately, machine-learning, ad campaigns, and automated systems can only cover so much ground — a lesson still being learned by platforms such as YouTube — and Instagram’s uniqueness doesn’t pertain to this category of issues. Worse yet, Instagram’s internal anti-bullying are reportedly “understaffed and unprioritized”, according to The Atlantic.
What Instagram’s harassment problem needs is direct human intervention, preferably from Instagram’s support team themselves, but even this kind of prevention would prove difficult given the constant onslaught of cruel comments some creators face. Some creators find themselves confronted by thousands of threats, hate-speech comments, and insults on a single post, to say nothing of the contents of their DMs.
But, as these creators have discovered, even subjecting a particularly vile threat to Instagram’s reporting process rarely yields a proactive response, and the users in question often remain able to use (and abuse) their accounts. Even if the users in question are banned, it only takes a few minutes to set up a new account and resume the harassment.
One could easily make the argument that implementing filters such as those found on Twitter — a platform virtually memorialized for the trolling that occurs on it — would take a substantial portion of the harassment out of play. As of publication, Instagram still does not use such filters despite the relative ease with which they could be integrated.
This is exactly what happens when companies attempt to turn something so basic as prevention of harassment into a PR stunt. Ensuring creators’ safety and continued prosperity on your platform should never be a feature you have to brag about — it should just effing happen.
Just because the bar for anti-harassment features on other social media sites is low enough to form its own circle of Hell doesn’t mean that waving an inclusivity banner and referring to your platform as “kind” does the trick.
Instagram is, of course, a huge company with a million tiny factors pulling the support team in every conceivable direction, and harassment is something that requires very real, very human responses; to that end, Instagram’s shortcomings aren’t out of the ordinary. However, Instagram (like any other social media platform) has a serious obligation to protect their creators from potentially life-threatening harassment, and that obligation is miles from being met, despite a promise to do just that.
Until Instagram finds a viable way to suppress harassment on their platform, creators will continue to face threats and hate-speech in an unsupported and overwhelming environment.
