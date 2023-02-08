Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

Google patent application reveals mind-reading headsets, no joke

Google has applied for a mind-reading headset patent which is scary, fascinating, and not likely to hit shelves any time soon.

Published

mind reading google headset

AR headsets of the past have almost unanimously been flops, with even the most promising of prototypes coming up short. A recent patent application from Google that focuses on the ability to read brain activity might change that, better or worse.

Nat Rubio-Licht’s Patent Drop report spells out the finer details of Google’s potential bid, clarifying that the technology in question would use sensors to monitor “magnetoencephalography (MEG) signals” in the brain. With this information, the theoretical headset could then be used to navigate any number of extended reality environments.

The patent abstract also sheds some light on Google’s possible intentions: “Quantum sensors may have a size suitable for integration with an extended reality device, such as an augmented reality device or a virtual reality device…Trained computer models may be used in a recognition algorithm to detect and/or classify particular brain activities. The particular brain activities may then be used to control an extended reality application.

The potential applications are numerous.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rubio-Licht describes an example in which a user’s emotions could be recognized by the headset and then reflected by an avatar in a virtual world, but David Smith, both founder and CTO of Croquet.io, believes the true benefits will lie in the lack of physical gestures associated with this kind of technology.

“They’re thinking about the problem the right way: They’re getting me away from putting my arm up there,” says Smith.

But Smith also expresses some concerns about the impact of a virtual interface that actually talks to your brain, explaining that such a “direct feedback loop” can fundamentally alter the way your brain works.

Smith similarly cites the cost of development and the headset itself as barriers to entry for Google.

Certainly, the idea of quantum sensors that can fit into a VR headset–or something even smaller–in order to allow you to interface with various programs and the metaverse at large is the stuff of the future.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Like all revolutionary technology, the impact of such a discovery could be devastating to the already suffering social paradigm that is commonly associated with extended social media and alternative reality use. 

However, should Google proceed with this development–overcoming both the cost and the ethical concerns–they may very well have a product that cracks the code on the AR wearable struggle. 

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove's Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

AI bots AI bots

Opinion Editorials

AI’s impact on non-consensual socialization

AI is being used in some fascinating ways, but as it enters more of our lives, we must pause to ask if it has...

2 hours ago
apple vr headset fan art apple vr headset fan art

Tech News

Apple delays one nerdy headset to focus on another

Apple has come to a crossroads with their headset plans and had to hold off on one product to boost the other...

2 hours ago
dating app ai assistant dating app ai assistant

Tech News

AI dating assistant promises a 100% response rate

There's a new AI dating assistant that proclaims their coaching will snag a 100% response rate - can it be true?

14 hours ago
solar panels kfc solar panels kfc

Tech News

A KFC installs solar panels to cut energy costs by $11k in a year

As part of a move to save money and find clean energy, one KFC experiments with a solar panel project, inspiring others.

1 day ago

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.