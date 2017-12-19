Tech News
Schumer says there will be a Senate vote about net neutrality
(TECH NEWS) The battle over net neutrality is far from over, and the Senate will attempt to use The Congressional Review Act to overturn the FCC’s actions.
ICYMI, the FCC opted to eliminate 2015 Obama-era guidelines for Net Neutrality guidelines that prohibited broadband providers from blocking websites or charging for higher quality service – ultimately treating high-speed internet like a utility. This change, despite relatively vast amounts of disagreement from the public (a University of Maryland poll estimates 83 percent of voters supported the guidelines) and the legal precedent that the laws had been supported in court.
Naturally, people aren’t happy.
And the representatives are hearing it, even though the rules aren’t set to go into effect immediately. At the state level, multiple states are planning to sue to protect Net Neutrality: including, New York, Washington, Illinois, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Oregon, Vermont, the District of Columbia and Massachusetts.
At the federal level, Net Neutrality advocates look to the House of Representatives. The Congressional Review Act (learn about this here) allows congress to overturn actions by regulatory agencies. This would void the repeal and prevent a similar repeal in the future.
Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Minority Leader for the Senate and a fierce net neutrality advocate, plans to push a vote onto the floor, which needs only a simple majority. The Republican majority is set to dwindle to just 2 in a 51-49 after Doug Jones (D-Al) is sworn in in the Senate.
The House of Representatives and President Trump however, may be a more challenging obstacle. The majority is much more substantial 239-193 majority. And Trump, ever focused on his “cut regulations and let the market run it” approach considers the FCC repeal a win. Most anti-net neutrality advocates of the repeal consider it a victory, with the removal of regulations leading to innovation and job growth.
Many Republicans have been relatively silent or dismissive of net neutrality advocates’ concerns. Still, in response to the growing backlash, House telecom Chairman Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) plans on introducing a net neutrality bill this week that will prohibit blocking or throttling by ISPs – although it is likely to espouse standards significantly weaker than current rules.
Regardless of where you stand on the repeal, it’s important to stay in the know. The American Civil Liberties Union offers a primer on the topic, and we have written endlessly on the topic for years – get to know and understand net neutrality so you can better understand the situation.
Ted Cruz, Luke Skywalker’s Twitter spat over net neutrality
(TECH NEWS) As the net neutrality fight rages on, even celebrities are getting into Twitter spats with politicians about it.
Ever vigilant to express his opinion, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) found himself afoul of everyone’s favorite Jedi, Mark Hammill (whom out of respect of the The Last Jedi’s release we shall refer to as Skywalker for the remainder of the article #NERDS).
It all began with Skywalker responding to Ajit Pai, the FCC Chair, about his decision to use Star Wars to celebrate the repeal of Net Neutrality rules.
Following, Ted Cruz steps in and attempts to remind Skywalker that “Hollywood can be confusing” and that people should “Reject the Dark side: Free the Net!”
Skywalker responded to Cruz’s characterization of government regulation as the “Dark Side” with the following tweet:
Thanks for smarm-spaining it to me @tedcruz I know politics can be confusing, but you'd have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly. I mean IT'S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU! Maybe you're just distracted from watching porn at the office again??-mh https://t.co/nHpJVG1Wpe
— @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2017
And the internet considers it a rather “sick burn” – considering the bit of a porn scandal Cruz had in September. ??
This tweet represents the second time Ted Cruz has been caught in the middle of an argument (we wrote about his experience with a comic that explained net neutrality to the Texas Senator).
Of course, Cruz responded: he noted especially that Hammill should “respond with facts” and reiterated his knowledge of the dark side with Yoda’s (incomplete) famous warning: “fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate”.
Joining the fray, in a perhaps unsurprising twist, First Son, Donald Trump Jr. (who was spotted hanging out with Ted Cruz at Le Bilboquet Dallas this weekend) chimed in with his own summary. It was rather short, and a bit repetitive.
Ultimately, Skywalker removed himself from this Twitter mess, but it’s an interesting note how once again, Ted Cruz found himself at the ire of net neutrality advocates. Of course, the internet is in consensus that Skywalker won this battle. You can see the exchange and some fun comments here.
Net neutrality got kicked in the nuts, here’s what’s next
(TECH NEWS) FCC’s latest vote puts net neutrality on death row, leading to an uncertain future for the internet.
Welp, that thing we were hoping wouldn’t happen happened. Remember when the internet was considered a resource equally available? On December 14, the FCC voted on the Restoring Internet Freedom Order to repeal net neutrality regulations.
Some Republican Congress members’ last-minute requests for delay were ignored, and the vote went on as scheduled since those opposed were outnumbered by other Republican supporters.
As expected, the vote was split 3-2. Republican members Aji Pai, Michael O’Reilley, and Brendan Carr voted for repeal, while Democratic Commissioners Mignon Clyburn and Jessica Rosenworcel voted to protect net neutrality.
If left unchallenged, Title II protection for net neutrality will be repealed. Title II is part of the Communications Act, put in place in 1934. In 2015, the FCC passed the Open Internet Rule, which reclassified Internet Service Providers (ISPs) as telecommunications companies.
Basically, the internet is classified as a utility, and is subject to the same regulations as other utilities like gas and water. Internet-specific regulations include prohibiting ISPs from blocking or impairing access to legal content and from playing favorites with internet traffic.
However, if this is overturned, ISPs will no longer fall under regulatory procedures of the Communications Act.
Supporters insist that removing regulations will help increase investments in the broadband industry.
Instead of seeing the internet as a public resource, it’s viewed as a product in the free market system. Except oops, since ISP competition was driven down years ago by consolidating broadband infrastructure, there is no free and open market for the internet.
Major corporations own most of the ISPs, and local competition was effectively shut out with the consolidations. Around 50 million households only have one choice of a high-speed ISP in their area.
Now those companies can really have fun playing monopoly.
Without regulation, ISPs can control how quickly you get webpages, download speed, data limits, and even access to sites.
Theoretically, they can block you from accessing competitor information, and essentially censor news by blocking certain topics and content.
They can even redirect you to sites when you’re trying to do something else, like that awful Yahoo malware that redirects whenever you’re trying to Google something.
Deregulation will likely lead to internet “fast lanes,” where companies must pay higher amounts to give their users faster access to websites and services.
While supporters of the repeal can pretend this won’t lead to an internet hierarchy that will disproportionately put minorities, women, and rural communities at a disadvantage, we’ve already seen it happen. In the days before net neutrality, ISPs implemented a cornucopia of fees, data-capping, censorship, and blocking that pretty much ruined everything for everyone.
Problems with unregulated ISPs is why a majority of Americans and Congress support keeping net neutrality in place.
So how did this vote make it on the floor in spite of overwhelming protest?
Evil stepsisters Verizon, Comcast, and AT&T have been lobbying the FCC for the last nine years, collectively spending half a billion dollars to end regulatory oversight. Hey, remember that one time we were worried about FCC Chariman Ajit Pai being a patsy for Verizon so they could push their own interests on the country?
Over 70 percent of Americans lack high-speed internet access, or can only get it from one provider. Deregulation won’t lead to a flourishing, competitive marketplace. It just means companies like Verizon can charge users more for access to certain sites, throttle internet speed, and restrict access to streaming sites.
Net neutrality is so contentious that during the vote, the room was evacuated for about ten minutes due to security threats. But the fight isn’t over. There’s a small chance the U.S. Court of Appeals could overturn the repeal.
Plus, tech companies and activists will likely throw down lawsuits, and there’s already a multi-state appealing of the rule. Even Congress is getting in on fighting back.
However, depending on how the appeals go, the repeal may remain place, or only partially overturned.
It’s unclear how this will all play out or when it will take effect, but if net neutrality is killed for good, we’re taking another step closer to living in a technology dystopia.
Congress members unite in fight against FCC’s net neutrality decision
(TECH NEWS) It’s not just activists taking note of the net neutrality vote, no, Congress is taking a look at the fed’s controversial decision.
Internet activists, state governments, and individual consumers are up in arms about the FCC’s 3-2 vote to repeal net neutrality, and Congress has joined them.
Shortly after the FCC’s vote to dismantle the 2015 net neutrality rules on Thursday, Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) announced he and 15 other senators will introduce a Congressional Review Act resolution in an effort to undo the decision. Congressional Review Acts gives Congress 60 days to vote on regulations passed by government agencies– and they can overturn new rules with a majority vote.
“Without strong net neutrality rules, entrepreneurs, inventors, small businesses, activists and all those who rely on a free and open internet will be at the mercy of big broadband companies that can block websites, slow down traffic and charge websites fees in order to increase their profits,” said Markey in a statement. “With this CRA, Congress can correct the Commission’s misguided and partisan decision and keep the internet in the hands of the people, not big corporations.”
Meanwhile, a handful of non-profits have joined together and created a website to help citizens contact their representatives and petition a Resolution of Disapproval under the Congressional Review Act to overturn the widely unpopular FCC verdict.
The Fight for the Future, Demand Progress, and Free Press Action Fund have dubbed themselves and all other net neutrality supporters “Team Internet” and have set up a texting campaign for individuals who want to participate in this fight even more urgently.
“Lawmakers cannot hide from their constituents on this issue,” according to a statement released by Fight for the Future. “The internet has given ordinary people more power than ever before. We’re going to fight tooth and nail to make sure no one takes that power away.”
Additionally, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman plans on suing the FCC over this decision, an announcement that came immediately after the FCC’s December 14 vote.
This fight is only just beginning. Stay tuned.
