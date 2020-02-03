Tech News
Security features keep haters quiet about the Edge Chromium
(TECH NEWS) The new Microsoft Edge Chromium takes a few lessons from Google and makes a faster, safer, better looking internet browser.
Microsoft’s web browser, Edge Chromium is receiving positive reviews over a special feature which blocks potentially troublesome downloads. While Edge Chromium has a similar feeling as Google Chrome, this new setting offers better protection than the latter. Eric Lawrence, a program manager at Microsoft has elaborated by explaining that besides blocking malware, Edge Chromium’s setting works similarly to a crypto miner to block suspicious downloads.
Microsoft, and users, have had plenty of issues with it’s last browser Edge; Slow load times, it won’t stay connected to the internet, some pages need another browser, it uses waaaaaay too much memory (3GB!), loses passwords, the voice/search assistant doesn’t work right, and many other problems have plagued the browsers use for years. Many of the fixes boil down to delete everything, restart your computer, or use a different browser, and that’s worrisome. This new browser seems to only cause users to disagree on the User interface layouts, as compared to chrome, no mentions of actual problems yet so that’s a big plus. Currently, Edge Chromium and a stable version of Microsoft Edge can be downloaded from the company site.
In order to activate this new extensive feature in the browser, Edge’s settings can be opened from the triple-dot icon in the upper-right corner.
Next, select “Privacy and services” and then “Services” in the next window which will give you the option called “Block potentially unwanted apps”.
The default setting is off so users will have to change the settings to activate the feature.
While it’s unlikely Edge Chromium will block everything, having that extra protection could save some woe down the road from a nefarious crapware download. A couple minutes to enable this new browsing feature might just be worth it.
Revised Vine aims to take a Byte out of TikTok
(TECH NEWS) A reboot of Vine, Byte, is back, and in order to compete with services that filled it’s absense, they are offering creatives options for monetization.
The Internet mourned the day in 2016 when Twitter, the owners of Vine, abruptly pulled the plug on the video app, which made posting short creative videos the best thing since sliced bread.
After two years running a beta version, Vine’s co-founder Dan Hoffman announced the launch of Byte in January, two years after he said he would be creating a new, short-form video app.
As of launch, Byte doesn’t have some of the bells and whistles that newcomers like TikTok offer, such as augmented reality filters, remixability or transition filters, according to an article in Tech Crunch.
While Byte may be missing some features for now, where it hopes to differentiate itself is in helping its users make money, something TikTok and other micro-entertainment apps – in general – don’t offer. It will soon offer a partner program to those who are popular on the app.
In addition, the company is reviewing options for tipping, revenue sharing or other partner programs. Hoffman told Tech Crunch, “We’re looking at all of those, but we’ll be starting with a revenue share + supplementing with our own funds. We’ll have more details about exactly how the pilot program will work soon.”
Among its standard social features like a feed, notifications, profiles and an Explore page. It’s available in both Android and iOS formats. This reporter signed up easily and posted without any issue – except I did record myself talking – accidentally. You will find a variety of videos, like mine with my cat in his cone of shame. Bytes got everything musicians, manga, art, teens being teens, tree toads, cats, TP, singing coffee mugs and some guy sneaking up on his grandma and scaring the bejeezus out of her.
Whether it will make an impact, now that Instagram, TikTok and others are on the scene is unknown, but, as Tech Crunch points out, Hoffman may need to rely on the fond memories many had for Vine to build its activity and regain the success its predecessor once had.
Why building apps without knowing how to code is increasingly common
(TECH NEWS) No-code app building tools are becoming more available to the everyday user, which could lead to more inventive, and original apps.
“Learn to code” is a common, frustrating refrain often hurled at job-seekers, entrepreneurs, creative professionals, and others. Depending on who’s saying it, the intent could range from well-meaning to willfully hurtful.
It does, in a way, make sense. Computer programming is the foundational language that modern life is built on. And while many people use technology that they don’t understand every day—from microwaves to cars—there’s something a little different about programming. It’s omnipresent for just about anyone, just about everywhere, whether they use it for work or not. And more people use it for work than ever. It’s the single most sought-after skill in the job market.
But “learn to code” isn’t practical for everyone. Not everyone with an app idea has the time to learn how to build an app from scratch, or the money to hire people to do it for them. That’s where the low-code/no-code movement comes in. It’s all about giving the people the tools they need to execute on an idea without having to learn an entire new skill set. When you bake a cake, you probably don’t grind wheat into flour, and when you build an app, you don’t have to start with Python.
No-code isn’t really a new idea.
The fact that computers have menus and icons is the result of early programmers realizing that non-programmers would have to use a computer sometimes. You could look to tools like RPG Maker that let people build their own video games back in 1992. RPG Maker was like a Lego kit for making a video game. And not only is it still going strong, it proved itself prophetic. It turns out that giving people tools and a sand box is a great way to enable creativity.
This has been the long arc of the Internet, too. There was a time when participating in the World Wide Web in a meaningful way meant learning to program. Places like Geocities gave you real estate to set up a website. But you had to build that site yourself. We’ve moved away from that as the Internet commodified. Sites like Facebook and Twitter remove customization in the name of uniformity.
But creative tools persist. Consider “WYSIWYG,” or “What You See Is What You Get” web editors. These are tools like WordPress that reclaimed some of that Internet customization. They give you assets to build a website, and you plug them in where you want.
It’s a middle ground between building from scratch, and having everything handed to you. It’s the sweet spot of accessible creativity. (If you’ve never heard anyone say “WYSIWYG,” that’s probably because these web development tools are so common that they don’t really need a special name anymore.)
Right now, one of the biggest areas of no-code design is in app development. These app dev tools are similar to building a WordPress site. They give you the raw materials, and you customize and assemble them however you want to. Adalo, a no-code platform for building apps, lets your bring assets and ideas to the table, and gives you a framework to organize those ideas into an app.
They aren’t alone. AppOnboard, a no-code software development suite, recently purchased Buildbox, a leading no-code game development platform. Their combined resources represent a stunning library of assets, full of potential.
What does this mean for coders? Probably not much. Specialized skills are still in high demand. But for the rest of us, a slow democratization of development is taking place, and it’s exciting to watch it take shape.
Regulation of AI is recognized as necessary by tech giants
(TECH NEWS) Even the tech giants who want to be the first to create “true” AI realize that the tech needs to have serious regulation to insure it’s under control.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is constantly being discussed in the news. From intelligent software that detects your identity based on your keystrokes, to facial recognition software that aids in hiring “the right people”, it’s no wonder why it’s such a hot topic – and one that has a real history.
The prospect for real, human-level intelligence from something comprised of circuitry is simultaneously exciting and alarming. That’s why companies like Google are starting to learn they need to tread lightly when it comes to AI.
Sundar Pichai, for example (Google’s CEO), clearly sees the importance of regulation within the AI space, saying, “there is no question in my mind that artificial intelligence needs to be regulated. The question is how best to approach this”. He made this important comment at a conference in Brussels this month, and even went on to say “I think it is important that governments and regulations tackle it sooner rather than later and give a framework for it.”
Well, that’s exactly what’s happening in Europe via the EU’s competition regulator, Margrethe Vestager. In previous years, Vestager has gone after tech giants, like Microsoft, which has resulted in multibillion-dollar fines for the giant after they allegedly started monopolizing the industry by abusing its market dominance to choke out competition.
Since then, Vestager has been reelected, and her newest self-assigned task is making sure artificial intelligence is properly regulated, while also meeting ethical guidelines.
Vestager is notoriously known as being incredibly steadfast when it comes to ensuring regulations of large tech companies – something the U.S. is now following suit on with U.S.-based giants like Amazon and Facebook.
That said, from Pichai’s comments, one could guess that Google’s CEO is looking to head off any massive changes by a 3rd parties, like the EU, by coming up with his own ideas for regulation of AI. He said that “sensible regulation must also take a proportionate approach, balancing potential harms with social opportunities.” What we think he’s saying here is that although there are potential negative outcomes with the technology, regulation must also be balanced to accommodate for the positives.
Given this, Pichai knows that AI has many positive use-cases but he definitely isn’t blind to the possible (and probable) negatives of AI, either. Despite Google’s interest in keeping AI going, Pichai also recently brought up some concerns about nefarious activity. While he did not go into detail, it’s pretty clear that he knows there’s a lot of opportunity for criminal, or just downright terrifying activity, within the space.
For example, do you recall the chat bot in 2016 that suddenly became aggressive, mean, and racist when given access to Twitter – all in less than 24 hours? Scary!
At the end of the day, AI seems to be what folks really want. Just take it from the millions of iPhone users out there who exclusively use Siri to get through their day. Of course, it’s all a balancing act, too, and since there’s also been a huge need for increased security in this tech-driven world, regulations are going to be increasingly critical to the space.
