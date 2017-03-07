How to snag a free mentor session at SXSW before they’re all gone

SXSW MENTORS MEAN UNPRECEDENTED ACCESS

If you’re attending SXSW Interactive this year, make sure to take advantage of one of the newer features of SXSWi you may be unaware of. Mentor sessions can actually make a tremendous impact on your career and is one of our favorite parts of the week! Do you want to ask the most successful people in technology, marketing, media, and business about your career, your path, your goals, your methods? Do you need guidance? Sure you do.

Getting in front of the right people is traditionally very costly and time consuming, but at the conference, you can reserve a free mentor session with top experts.

Read also: Studies say your mentors want you to listen more



SXSW describes the mentor sessions as “Offering valuable one-on-one interaction with a range of experts, gain essential insight on burning questions to help you advance your career.” We would add that it’s not just your career, but your business, your direction, heck, your competitors – these experts will have the knowledge to answer your burning questions.

HOW TO RESERVE YOUR TIME WITH A MENTOR

The greatest part is that you can choose your own mentor and reserve a predetermined block of time with them. SXSW badge holders simply need to log in to their SXsocial account, and start searching the Mentor Sessions.

Pro Tip: There are dozens of types of sessions at Interactive, from Branding to Career, so look carefully at which type you’re selecting.

After you are logged in, find the mentor you are most interested in, click their name, and you’ll see what time slots are available. Select one and complete the process – it’s really easy. The conference can be quite distracting and most of the time, you fly by the seat of your pants, but set a calendar reminder for your mentor session – you don’t want to stand up someone so highly regarded in their industry!

HAND-PICKED EXPERT MENTORS TO CONSIDER

While all of the mentors are upper echelon and very well connected and regarded, here are just a few of our favorites (including the Founder of AG):

#SXSWmentors