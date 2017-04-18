Snaplitics is the cure for all of your website building woes

First impressions, major key

You truly do never get a second chance to make a first impression. That said, making a good first impression can often be more expensive and time consuming than you have time for in business, especially when it comes to your company webpage.

Even though it may seem archaic to put a lot of attention to your company’s webpage in the ever expanding age of social media, your website is often the first place that people go to learn more about who and what you are, as well as to get basic information about locations, hours, and contacts.

Site building blues

For a large organization, with staffs of web developers, this process is somewhat easier to be sure; the CEO just lets the development team know the direction that they want to go, the public relations department supplies the content in line with the communications strategy, and voila! A great looking web page is born and updated.

But for smaller businesses?

The only option for many entrepreneurs or small business owners is to use a website hosting companies (such as Go Daddy or Wix) pre-designed options, leaving the world with one more website that looks similar to another, as options for design aren’t unlimited.

Making things more challenging is that, under their terms of service, they can screen the content that you’re posting.

Moreover, if they feel it violates a rule, no matter how arcane, your website—as well as your investment of time and money—is gone.

New kid on the block

Snaplitics, an Austin based startup, hopes to expand the options available to small business owners for their web design needs, through the launch of the Snaplitics Website Builder.

“A professional website that looks less than three years old and tells a story is a crucial component of a business’s success,” says co-founder Sean Hynes, speaking to Beta News. “We wanted to make the process widely approachable to even non-tech-savvy users without inflated, never-ending developer fees.”

Through the elimination of limited options for design, such as static templates, with user interfaces that required perhaps more savvy and skill than the business owner possessed,

Snaplitics focuses on creating a service for users of all levels of technical expertise.

Furthermore, Snaplitics offers marketing tools and analytics that allow the user to have real-time access to information about their customers, their browsing behaviors, and the ability to share content from the webpage to social media outlets—all while allowing the customer to retain ownership of data.

A-okay

With the opportunity for a free 21-day trial, and prices beginning at $9 monthly, including hosting, businesses now have another option to make their first impression a memorable one—for all the right reasons.

