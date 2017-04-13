Always keep moving forward

Any company, regardless of the business, should never settle when they’re doing a good job. It is always important to keep in mind that there is always room for improvement.



One way to always keep improving is by keeping your employees happy and communicative. There are a variety of methods to improve employee culture and the latest way is Steer.

Steering in an improved direction

“Steer helps managers to improve workplace culture, employee performance and engagement. Fifty percent of employees leaves their manager, not their job,” according to developers.

“We want to help the next generation of managers be awesome at their job, by giving them tools to prepare, run and manage their 1-to-1 meetings, and create morale surveys.”

According to their website, Steer operates to empower a manager’s team. With this program, users are able to understand the strengths, weaknesses, and goals of the team.

Understanding your team

The strengths, weaknesses, and goals are broken down in a meaningful way to enhance understanding. Steer asserts that if people feel they own their work, they are more likely to take it seriously being that their work becomes a reflection of themselves.

With Steer, users can create a culture of feedback by developing questions in five minutes that can generate responses within two minutes.

Communication and feedback are key to having a high performance team.

Boosting morale

Tools within Steer help with one-on-one meetings and morale surveys. With one-on-one meetings, users can prepare, run, and manage meetings all in one place.

With morale surveys, users can create and distribute surveys to gain insight into how their team feels, and then use that information to improve collaboration.

According to statistics from Steer, low engaged teams are bad for business. Sixty nine percent of employees are not engaged; on average, there is a $10K increase in revenue from an engaged employee; and 50 percent of people leave their managers, not their jobs.

Steer offers a 30 day free trial and is a more formalized version of in-person check-ins with team members.

#Steer