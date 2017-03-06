Google’s new productivity tool ‘Meet’ may seem oddly familiar

Google is growing up

Last year Google claimed that they would be shifting the focus of Google Hangouts to cater to businesses, and they are finally following through with Google Meet.



Google Meet was unofficially launched as the start of Google’s transition into more business friendly ventures and away from consumers.

The business version of Google Hangouts

The new addition to Google Hangouts was created for extensive video meetings and has various new features to accommodate business needs.

Some of these features include HD video and a meeting capacity of up to 30 people.

They also offer users to join meetings with just one click of a link, which could be especially useful for traveling workers.

Not just for video chats

In addition, Google Suite and Enterprise members can also dial in to meetings and integrate Gmail and Calendar when they need to. They can even use Google Assistant to convert conversations from Hangouts into the meetings.

Using grown-up google for #business

Though Google has launched Meet, it is not yet listed in the app store.

At this time, there is only an iOS app available (sorry Android users) and a minimal website that pretty much serves as a landing page.

As Google continues to expand their business services, the website will become more functional.

So what about the consumers?

Google got rid of Hangouts API last year and have claimed that consumer apps will not be able to use it after April 25th. However, they have not made it clear whether or not consumers will be able to continue using Hangouts.



Perhaps there will be a need for Google Meet to accommodate more than 30 users in the future or offer other integration features. Whatever it may be, Google is making strides to become more business friendly.

