This startup wants to keep your dog alive longer based on genetic info
(TECHNOLOGY) This startup offers a genetic dog test that tests for traits and genetics, giving you more health info about your dog to keep them healthy.
We love our pets, especially our dog buddies. The American Pet Products Association reports that Americans spent $103.6 billion on pets in 2020. About one-third of that is spent on vet care and pharmaceutical products for our pets. We want our pets to be healthy and comfortable when they’re sick.
Most of us will outlive our canine pals. The average lifespan a dog is between 8 to 14 years, depending on the breed. Embark Veterinary, Inc. is a genetics startup that is hoping to prevent disease in dogs and extend dog’s lives by up to three years using DNA testing.
How does Embark work?
Embark uses a cheek swab from your dog to test for over 350 breeds, including wolves, coyotes, and dingos. For an additional fee, you can also test for 200+ health issues and physical traits. In about two to four weeks after you send the swab back to Embark, you get an online report that can be printed or downloaded to share with others.
Why use Embark?
It’s estimated that most dog owners spend on average about $400 per doggie per year at the vet. This amount easily increases as your dog ages. With the Embark DNA test, you can take preventative actions to help your dog stay healthy, knowing the likelihood of potential illnesses or issues you may be dealing with. These changes can help your dog live longer and healthier. Embark is a not a substitute for veterinary care.
How successful is Embark?
Embark started in 2015. Brothers Adam and Ryan Boyko founded the company with Spencer Wells, a pioneer in consumer genetics, and Matt Salzberg, Blue Apron founder. They partnered with Cornell University for research. Adam Boyko is a leading canine geneticist and brought his years of research to the product.
Just recently, they raised $75 million in funding, taking their company value to $700 million. Embark is the Official Dog DNA Test of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Check ’em out to make sure your canine bestie lives for as long as they possibly can!
How to safeguard your small company’s data without distrusting staff
(TECHNOLOGY) Even a tiny company has valuable data that can be stolen from inside – without adopting a policy of distrust, you can take preventative action
Data breaches are scarily common in today’s digital world, and even gargantuan businesses can easily be brought to their knees should a wayward phishing attempt (or a disgruntled former employee) succeed in making off with valuable information.
While your small business probably doesn’t have all of the same calibre of worries as your more monolithic counterparts, don’t make the mistake of thinking that your data can’t be stolen to devastating effect, even if you think the data you have is irrelevant and not worthy of being stolen (you’re wrong).
Cloud storage and increased collaborative tool use means that things like sensitive documents and files are at increased risk of theft. Small businesses are especially susceptible to this due to a lower likelihood of advanced security usage, so it pays to know what kinds of things you might be at risk of losing.
According to MUO, employees are most likely to steal collaborative documents, consumer databases, and any resources devoted to research and development.
Safeguarding these items can be tricky due to their relatively high-traffic use, so a preventive strategy is your best defense.
It should be noted that trust in your employees is crucial, and treating them like they’re poised to steal from you at any moment is not a particularly effective management strategy.
However, it’s important to be aware of the following reasons – and possible preventive measures – for employee theft of data.
Firstly, corporate espionage (as dramatic as it sounds) is still something you have to worry about as a small business owner. It isn’t uncommon for competitors to bribe (or even simply persuade) current employees to share data, even if your competitors are relatively small themselves.
Your employees should know that data is sacred (and confidential), but employing things like intrusion systems and holding trainings for recognition of espionage can help prevent this problem.
Those competitors might also try to snag some of your employees, and not just for their work ethic. Employees may save their own copies of documents that they think will be helpful in their new workspace; in doing so, they can unwittingly aid your competitor with much more than their skillset. Again, reminding your employees that all work documents are both confidential and property of your brand can cut down on accidental data theft in this category.
Non-Compete agreements and NDAs can also prevent this kind of theft, intentional or otherwise; if an employee chooses to leave your business, making sure they are aware of their contractual obligations is key. Perhaps the worst competitor you can have is a former employee who launches their own business in your field, though, and this is a situation in which data theft can be intellectual. Once again, Non-Competes and NDAs are helpful in mitigating damage in this context.
Finally, angry employees can find themselves doing a myriad of dumb (and harmful) things, up to and including data theft.
As mentioned earlier, early prevention is the best way to keep your data on your servers and out of your departing employees’ hands. Restricting employee access to files and folders can limit the number of possible breaches, and the aforementioned Non-Compete and Nondisclosure agreements are absolutely crucial in any business that deals in data–just make sure you’re discussing the terms of those agreements with employees as they come and go.
Orbital: ‘What remote work is supposed to feel like’
(TECH) Oribtal is a new tool that makes Zoom functions seem outdated – all remote teams should take a look.
Hopefully we can agree that, as a society, we have gotten pretty much everything we need to get out of video conferencing after the last 18 months. Remote work isn’t going anywhere, though, and employees are desperate for solutions that don’t involve a bunch of pixelated faces staring back at them through cameras.
This is where Orbital, an audio-based conferencing service, comes into play.
Orbital is, at its core, exactly what its description makes it sound like: an audio-only communication tool for remote teams. However, it has a couple of attributes that not only set it apart from other audio-focused conferencing apps, but actively improve upon the audio model.
Firstly, Orbital is “always ready” for employees to join conferences or initiate their own. Rather than having to use a link after setting up a specific room, anyone in a given Orbital space (whimsically dubbed “Galaxies” by the creators) can simply jump in and join an ongoing conversation at any time, 24 hours a day.
It’s a small but significant convenience feature that makes things like fumbling with Zoom settings and dealing with improperly copied links seem downright silly.
Perhaps more impressive is Orbital’s visual presentation. The majority of audio-based apps eschew fresh or deep interfaces in favor of the simpler UIs associated with such a simple service. That may sound good, but in practice, it leads to less-than-intuitive controls and finicky settings.
Orbital, by contrast, affords each user an avatar and each conversation a circle; dragging one’s avatar into a conversation’s circle allows the user to hear and participate in the conversation, while removing one’s avatar silences the conversation for that user.
The kicker is that multiple circles will be present in any given Orbital workspace, allowing users to jump between calls with a simple click-and-drag motion – and, as mentioned before, these conversations are technically joinable at any time, making Orbital much more convenient than an equivalent breakout room in Google Meet or Zoom.
Folks can also use built-in options such as whiteboards and sticky notes to brainstorm ideas directly in the Orbital space, or they can share screens, documents, and so on, making the interface a true one-in-all experience.
If you’re looking for a fresh, not-gimmicky way to interact with your online teams, Orbital is worth a try – something you can do for 14 days free of charge, according to their site.
AI technology is using facial recognition to hire the “right” people
(TECH NEWS) Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has made its way into the hiring process and while the intentions are good, I vote we proceed with extreme caution.
A UK based consumer goods giant, Unilever, is just one of several UK companies who have begun using AI technology to sort through initial job candidates. The goal of this technology is to increase the number of candidates whom a company can interview at the initial stages of the hiring process and to improve response time for those candidates.
The AI, developed by American company Hirevue, analyzes a candidate’s language, tone, and facial expression during a video interview. Hirevue insists that their product is different from traditional facial recognition technologies because it analyzes far more data points.
Hirevue’s chief technology officer, Loren Larsen, says, “We get about 25,000 data points from 15 minutes of video per candidate. The text, the audio and the video come together to give us a very clear analysis and rich data set of how someone is responding, the emotions and cognitions they go through.”
This data is then used to rank candidates on a scale of 1 to 100 against a database of traits identified in previously successful candidates.
There are two main flaws to this system. First, unless this AI technology is pulling from a huge diverse data pool it could be unintentionally discriminating against people without even being aware of it. Human bias is not as easy to remove from the equation as AI proponents would have you believe.
As an example, how does this AI handle people who are disabled or whose facial expressions that read differently than the general population, such as people with Down Syndrome or those who have survived traumatic facial injuries?
Second, seeking to hire someone who possess the same qualities as the person who was previously successful at a role is shortsighted. There are many ways to accomplish the same task with above average results. Companies who adopt this low-risk mentality could be missing out on great opportunities long-term. You will never know what actually works best if you don’t try.
The big question here is whether or not AI technology is ready to influence the job market on this scale.
This story was first published here in January 2020.
