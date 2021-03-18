Tech News
Tinder partners with non-profit service to offer background checks
(TECH NEWS) Modern dating isn’t going away anytime soon, and along with that, background checks are even more critical. Now Tinder is offering built-in services.
Match Group, the company behind Tinder and other similar apps, announced their intent to add background checks to their products. In the unreliable world of modern dating, it’s a welcome feature—even if it is questionably late to the party.
Tinder and its amorous counterparts will be using Garbo, a not-for-profit service dedicated to “[preventing] gender-based violence in the digital age.” Match Group reportedly invested an undisclosed amount in the startup ahead of their announcement.
Garbo, for their part, offers an impressive service—at least in theory. They have yet to launch, but their process is allegedly as simple as entering a user’s last name and phone number. With that information, Garbo can determine whether or not someone has a record of violence, be it reported or convicted. As long as the record is technically public domain, Garbo can access it.
The non-profit does hope to reduce gender-based violence without encroaching on equity, which leads them to exclude drug offenses from their background checks. Their reasoning includes allusions to historically differing treatment of people of color regarding drug records; they also point out that drug charges do not equate to violence.
The background checks themselves would, in practice, require payment; however, Match Group was clear about their desire to keep the checks affordable for the average user. This probably means using a small charge per check rather than mandating a subscription tier to access the feature, but Match Group has yet to confirm one way or the other.
If Garbo works as planned and Match Group is able to implement their services in an equitable manner, this decision has the potential to drastically affect the safety and security of users–for the better. The biggest question—aside from cost—is why it took so long for matchmaking services to offer protection for their users in this way.
Traditionally, apps like Tinder have guaranteed anonymity for their users; while that anonymity has empowered some, others have used it to hide, with potentially fatal side effects for other users. Some may feel that Garbo violates some of that anonymity, but the truth is that effective background checks will go a long way toward protecting the people who use these apps.
Tech News
Spike helps you stay on top of website issues before they happen
(TECH NEWS) Spike can help you optimize your website by finding your trouble spots and helping you fix them. Considering the heavy use of the internet now, this is something you should jump on.
Website traffic is largely contingent on having a functional online hub, so when your website tanks for one reason or another, it’s a bit like having an unforeseen business closure: Inconvenient, frustrating, and generally demoralizing for both you and your customers. A new tool that alerts you to website outages and other problems looks to ameliorate those frustrations.
Spike is an incident management platform that alerts you to potentially problematic occurrences on your website. These issues can range from page load times and general failures, all the way to more personal instances such as waiting too long to respond to a chat message, or reaching a critical memory usage threshold.
As such, Spike doesn’t just let you know that an issue is occurring at the moment–it can actually help you anticipate and prevent problems before they actually happen, thus mitigating potential customer inconvenience or loss.
Spike also lets you set up the conditions and delivery for your alerts so that the pertinent team members receive the correct alerts. There isn’t much value in your customer service manager receiving notices about overt memory use, after all. By customizing Spike to the different roles in your online presence, you can streamline your problem-solving efforts with minimal input.
For the monthly price of seven dollars per team member, Spike promises “unlimited alerts and integrations”–a package that includes channels through Slack, email, and both texts and phone calls to a number of your choice. That’s a pretty robust (and affordable) solution to one of the most costly issues a website can face.
Finally, Spike offers something that should be a standard accommodation: a 30-day free trial that does not necessitate front-loading a payment method. This allows you to see how Spike works with little to no up front risk or the fear of accidentally charging yourself when you invariably forget to cancel the service.
The world has gone online in the past few months and making customers’ experiences as seamless as possible is a must – both for retailers hoping to maximize online sales now and for companies looking ahead to customer utilization in a post-COVID economy. Spike is a welcome addition to that world, and hopefully it foreshadows a paradigm shift in the way sellers approach the user experience going forward.
Tech News
Google is removing third-party cookies, with no plans for replace them
(TECH NEWS) Google has begun phasing out third-party cookies, giving users back control of their privacy, but how will they fill the gap for advertisers?
You probably already know that Google is working toward phasing out third-party cookies—those little pieces of data from websites that track your browsing—on a gradual basis. What you might not know is that, once those cookies are gone, Google has no official plan to replace them with a different tracking alternative to take their place.
And, while Google isn’t leaving advertisers out to dry, they have made their devotion to removing any trace of third-party cookies clear: “…once third-party cookies are phased out, we will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will we use them in our products.”
This announcement doesn’t leave much up to the imagination; advertisers will simply have to find a way to track and market to users without relying on those third-party cookies. Fortunately, Google does have a potential solution: Aggregation. By grouping users according to things like common interest, device usage, and geographical data, advertisers can come within spitting range of the precision they had before—with less of a hit to consumers’ privacy.
But there’s no denying that Google’s phasing out of cookies makes for a grim landscape for some, especially given that the repercussions of such a removal have yet to be tested en masse. Some posit that very little will change, while others think that anyone lacking a customer database when the change goes into effect could find themselves severely behind.
The decision also makes Google look like some kind of white knight where privacy is concerned, but that’s most likely not the case. With increasing web privacy restrictions and Apple’s incoming IDFA stipulations, the phase-out was inevitable. And while the aforementioned aggregate data collection method is less likely to intrude on users’ privacy, the fact remains that advertisers will probably find a Google-supported way to pry farther than they should.
Either way, we can expect some pretty drastic shifts in how the advertisement industry collects and disseminates data in the coming months and years—and, with those changes, hopefully new regulations for how users can protect their privacy will emerge as well. For now, advertisers would do well to collect data as they can and prepare for that shift.
Tech News
Missing a Clubhouse invite? They probably already have your data
(TECH NEWS) Clubhouse might be invite-only, but your data could already be on the platform and being sold without your consent.
Clubhouse – the new “drop in voice chat” app – has been generating buzz following some high profile endorsements from Elon Musk and Bill Gates, crossing the 10 million mark in downloads. Clubhouse gives users the ability to listen to audio-only conversations in real time – much like a podcast with a live audience – and perhaps get the chance to speak as well. It’s billed as an ephemeral take on communication; once the room is closed, nothing else remains – recordings are lost and no data is left behind.
At least, that’s the claim.
Based on recent findings, it seems like this might not be entirely accurate, and there are grave concerns about how it handles private information. Despite the suggestion that it lives entirely within the moment, it appears that Clubhouse’s terms of service indicate there are indeed ways for data to be recorded and kept. Beyond that, a large portion of the platform is dedicated to third party data sharing.
Recordings
Straight from the privacy policy:
“Solely for the purpose of supporting incident investigations, we temporarily record the audio in a room while the room is live. If a user reports a Trust and Safety violation while the room is active, we retain the audio for the purposes of investigating the incident, and then delete it when the investigation is complete. If no incident is reported in a room, we delete the temporary audio recording when the room ends.”
Whether or not Clubhouse abides by this remains to be seen, and worse yet, there’s no qualifying limitations to explain who can listen to a recording or what exactly may be done with it.
Others are sharing your data
One of Clubhouse’s central tenants is that an existing user can sign up new users, but they must give up their entire contacts database to do so, with no option to exclude any entries. So if your friend is signed up and you aren’t right now, your data is already in possession. Clubhouse also accesses social media data for any existing user, which means there’s a second avenue for your data to be tapped.
Distressingly, there’s no way (currently) to have your data expunged from the app. This suggests it would fail standards set by the UK’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which guarantees users the right to erasure of personal details from platforms and digital spaces.
Accounts can’t be deleted
While it’s troubling if you cannot delete data without being a user, know that users themselves cannot delete their own accounts. There are no options to do this within the app; users can email “support@alphaexplorationco.com” but there is no information on when requests may be handled.
No notifications about your data
As with any other audience-building application, the ultimate goal will be to monetize the userbase. While Clubhouse does indicate this could happen with future affiliates, it also states that it will not notify users if and when data has been shared out. This is being used in conjunction with tracking systems, which will allow targeted advertisement from outside sources.
Uncertainty lies ahead
While it appears that audio spaces may become a new frontier in social media, there are several questions regarding how these platforms will work to safeguard personal data. It’s big business – Clubhouse is valued at over $100 million already – but these privacy concerns are certainly significant.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Unpopular opinion: Coworkers are not your ‘family’
-
Business News3 days ago
How well-meaning diversity and inclusion hiring practices could backfire
-
Business News1 day ago
The future of work from home will be a hybrid, says Google CEO
-
Opinion Editorials3 days ago
How to increase website engagement
-
Tech News2 days ago
Spike helps you stay on top of website issues before they happen
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Android once again left out of app development (come on, Clubhouse)
-
Opinion Editorials4 hours ago
Want your employees to perform better? Focus on engagement
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Before you quit your job, ask yourself these 5 questions