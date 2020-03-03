Tech News
Toyota is one step closer to self-driving taxis
(TECH NEWS) Toyota is getting one step closer to brining self-driving taxis to the public with a little help from their friends Pony.ai.
Major auto manufacturers around the globe are in a race to be the first to make self-driving cars mainstream. Toyota is the latest manufacturer to make a big move by making a major investment in a self-driving startup called Pony.ai. Together the companies will be getting one step closer to making self-driving taxis a reality.
Toyota and Pony.ai announced that they will be working together to begin a pilot program to test self-driving cars in the major Chinese cities of Shanghai and Beijing. Pony.ai is a startup based in Silicon Valley and Guangzhou, China. The two companies have been working together since 2019 to test self-driving vehicles.
For the most part, Toyota has kept hush hush about their self-driving car projects, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t hard at work. It seems that Toyota has a keen interest in self-driving taxis. In 2018, Toyota invested $500M in a self-driving project with Uber. It’s possible the company sees the self-driving taxis as a stepping stone before they are able to introduce the technology into their everyday vehicles. Toyota has been testing their self-driving products in a U.S.-based closed-door facility for the past few years.
Pony.ai is also primarily focused on the self-driving taxi concept which they refer to as Robotaxis. Pony.ai is far less secretive than Toyota, with public tests of their Robotaxis being held in Beijing and Guangzhou since 2018. According to their website, they are the first company to offer “public-facing Robotaxi services” in California and in China.
Together, Toyota and Pony.ai, will be launching a limited ride-hailing pilot for their self-driving vehicles in downtown Tokyo during the 2020 Summer Olympics. Of course, that is assuming that the Olympics go on as planned in the wake of the Coronavirus, but that is a story for another day.
Toyota will outfit the self-driving cars with their “Chauffeur” software which Toyota has described as being “focused on full autonomy, where the human is essentially removed from the driving equation.” This product is not currently being offered in any of Toyota’s vehicles, but every public-facing test brings them one step closer to bringing self-driving vehicles into our everyday lives.
Tech News
Seniors get a cheaper Apple watch for participating in a health study
(TECH NEWS) Tech and medical giants are trying to get seniors to participate in a health study which aims to see if Apple Watches can detect an irregular heartbeat.
Apple and Johnson & Johnson are teaming up to get more seniors participating in Heartline, a study which aims to see if Apple Watches can detect an irregular heartbeat. With the help of Best Buy, researchers are able to offer qualifying participants a subsidized Apple Watch for just $49.
Heartline is a new health study by Johnson & Johnson that focuses on people who are at least 65 years of age. According to their website, Heartline “aims to analyze the impact of an app-based heart health program with Apple Watch on the early detection of irregular heart rhythms consistent with atrial fibrillation (AFib).” Their goal is to improve overall health outcomes for seniors suffering from AFib and to reduce the risk of stroke and other cardiovascular conditions through prevention and early detection.
Apple has some lofty goals for their role in healthcare and they’re hoping that this study can add to their reputation as contributors in that space. Apple has certainly settled on an issue with mass appeal. According to the Heartline website up, people with AFib are at a 5x greater risk of suffering from a stroke, but it is estimated that up to 30% of people who have AFib are not aware of their condition.
In a statement to the press, Apple’s head of strategic initiatives said, “Apple technology is making a meaningful impact on scientific research through the powerful capabilities of iPhone and Apple Watch, all with privacy at the center of the participant experience.”
Now, before you run out to get your discounted Apple watch, there are some things you should note. First, the study lasts two years for each participant, so it is by no means a casual commitment. The study will focus on adults 65 years or older and last 2 years broken-up into two phases during which researchers will collect data from participants’ iPhone and Apple Watch data. Giving up your private health data for two years is something everyone should consider carefully.
Without a doubt, it will be fascinating to watch one of the biggest, most notable, names in tech jump deeper into the heath technology space. Their efforts could create incredible improvements to health tech in the next decade, but only time will tell.
Tech News
Tech industry takes big wallop as coronavirus continues to spread
(TECH NEWS) The spread of the coronavirus is rattling tech industries, as they struggle to produce or deliver their devices so the tech giants’ stock value plummets.
As more cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, appear in yet more countries, people are starting to freak out about catching it. The problem doesn’t stop there, though. The corresponding punch in the gut to the tech industry will have far-reaching effects–beyond not being able to buy the latest version of your favorite device.
Besides bringing health protocols to a high alert status, the coronavirus is creating a secondary scare in the tech industry. Some companies have massive portions of their supply chain and production based in China, some in Wuhan, where the virus first began to spread. The tech industry is definitely taking a painful hit. The virus is affecting supply, production, delivery, and sales.
In turn, tech company stocks are starting to tank, at least temporarily. Apple, Amazon, Microsoft. Facebook, Google reportedly lost more than $230 billion in a day. Ouch, buddy. That’s gonna leave a mark.
The fear remains that this is only the beginning. With coronavirus having landed in at least 48 countries, the fear is not unfounded. As countries scramble to deal with containment, treatment, and educating their populace, Wall Street and other major stock markets are predicting a global economic slowdown.
As of this writing, the coronavirus is not yet an official pandemic, according to WHO. This may change. A lot is riding on getting the spread of the virus under control. Doctors and scientists frantically work on a way to treat or cure it. Meanwhile, news agencies, public health organizations such as the WHO and the CDC work to dispel rumors, replacing them with timely and practical information. The big takeaways: wash your hands often, cover your mouth when you cough, stay home if you’re sick.
Smartphone producers are bound to be the worst impacted, with production predicted to decline 12 percent this quarter compared to previous years, reaching a 5-year low. The Mobile World Congress cancelled their annual phone show in Barcelona due to the virus. The MWC is one of, if not the, the biggest phone show in the world.
Apple announced they will not meet their quarterly goals, due to the impact of the coronavirus, hitting the tech giant on a few levels. Factories have been closed, though some are already reopening. Apple isn’t only feeling the impact due to supply and production concerns, but also because their global sales goals include sales within China, and sales are down.
Predictions are similarly dismal for smartwatches, laptop PCs, and smart speakers. The DRAM and NAND flash markets will likely stay on top of things, as they have production largely automated.
Amazon has not yet voiced much about their own issues, but we know from the stock market that it can’t be pretty. Amazon also has an estimated half of its products coming out of China. Like the other big companies, they are poised to lose a lot and see their stock value stripped of its sheen.
Video game console manufacturing is another industry to watch. However, they seem fairly protected for now, with the bulk of their business taking place toward the end of the year. New product launches, the PS5 and Xbox Series X will launch closer to the winter holidays, which gives the science industry pros time to fight and contain the spread of COVID-19 before it causes too much chaos in the gaming industry.
We have yet to see where this will all end. COVID-19 is on the move, and it’s taking these tech giants–and our global economy–on a scary, roller coaster ride. Despite the stock market taking a nosedive and tech labor and supply streams being hard-hit, you’re still more likely to catch the flu than the coronavirus. While we watch for better news, cross your fingers and remember to wash your hands. This one’s coming in hot.
Tech News
Five inexpensive VPNs to keep your data yours
(TECH NEWS) If you work on public internet or are just looking to beef up your internet security VPNs could be your answer. Here are five worth looking into.
We must speak, as we so often do, of l33t h4x0rz.
Let’s get blunt. We have reached the point in the evolution of technology where access to your personal data is equivalent to access to everything you own. Data security breach, which involves fewer twentysomethings with improbable hair and more Russian state actors than 90s movies led me to believe, can be the end of a business, especially a small one.
Frustratingly, the mainstream market hasn’t really produced perfect solutions for that. At present, you really have two options.
Option one, you roll with AppleFacebookGoogleSoft. Different companies, same model: hand your data to a giant organization with an affirmative interest in keeping it confidential. That can work! It can also, y’know, not. A lot.
Option two, full infogeek. Pull together All The Information and put it behind tight security you control. We’re big fans of this. On the other hand, we’re geeks. Doing this successfully requires knowledge, specialty tools and changes in behavior that may not be practical for you.
Ain’t exactly optimal, those options. So for the love of the white hat, what’s to do? Where’s the middle ground between “put it in a big sack and hand it to HugeCorpCo” and “lock every 0 and 1 in a painstakingly handcrafted box?”
Meet your friends, VPNs. Virtual private networks aren’t just the irritating things you have to sign into before another constructive day on the cube farm. For any entrepreneur or freelancer who isn’t into a rad Linux solution, VPNs are a straight-up necessity. They’re how you Internet without people keeping logs (your ISP does), tracking your activity (everybody does), or carrying off your innocent data to the dark web or the Kremlin.
Better yet? There are lots of good ones that are inexpensive, reliable, and only a Google away. Here’s 5. Unranked, because every VPN is a beautiful snowflake.
IPVanish wins at efficiency. They own 100 percent of their resources, rather than outsourcing any work to third parties. That means high speed and optimal security, since their commitment to keeping zero information on their clients can’t be undercut by nosy contractors.
NordVPN has tech wizardry going for it, with double encryption and even an optional kill switch that automatically disconnects you from the Internet if anything goes amiss with the VPN. Nord also wins at most devices per subscription, and will happily wrap up to 6 of your robots in the warm embrace of infosec.
Private Internet Access, in addition to winning the Most Straightforwardly Named Product Ever award I just made up, is great for power users, with unlimited bandwidth and a subscription allowing up to 5 devices. It’s also super simple, designed to run in the background while you go about your digital day, so for folks who aren’t looking for bundled apps or a shiny interface, this is your guy.
PureVPN gets compatibility cred, since it’s usable across Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, Windows and even provides proxy workarounds for Chrome and Firefox. It also has a frankly enormous server network, which is good news for speed freaks.
TunnelBear, in addition to being adorable, is extremely user friendly. It’s kind of the anti-PIA, with a rich interface and lots of shiny features. Those features include neat security tricks like Intellibear, allowing users to selectively VPN into particular sites, and Vigilant Mode, which makes like Nord and blocks Internet traffic in case of outages.
Snowflake jokes aside, the list really isn’t ranked, and for reason. Your VPN will be your gateway to the Internet. What works for you is totally contingent on what you do and what you need. There are only two definitive rules.
One, never free. A free trial is fine. “Free VPN” is online shorthand for “place all your information in this bucket, which I will then steal, seal and sell to the Internet’s many, many buyers of evil buckets of data.”
Two, it’s a numbers game. There are countless choices for VPNs on the market. The entries on our list offer substantially similar services to dozens of others. What makes our 5 special?
Twelve bucks. The maximum cost of each of the 5 VPNs above is less than twelve dollars per month. Most cost less: spring for a subscription and you can get the average cost down to 2 or 3 dollars monthly. But month to month, no obligation, even the most expensive entry on the list – that’s a tie between NordVPN and PureVPN – costs you less than twelve dollars a month.
Beat that for peace of mind.
Toyota is one step closer to self-driving taxis
Walmart+ is hoping to step on Amazon Prime’s toes
Does Google’s $10B investment actually help the little guys?
A different case for canceling SXSW in Austin
CEO at Softbank lands in hot water with multiple serious accusations
11 productivity tools for entrepreneurs that work from home
You’ve seen the job listings, but what exactly *is* UX writing?
To get your LLC off the ground, lenders need to see these 3 things
6 entrepreneurial tools for startup productivity
Five inexpensive VPNs to keep your data yours
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
You’ve seen the job listings, but what exactly *is* UX writing?
-
Business Finance5 days ago
To get your LLC off the ground, lenders need to see these 3 things
-
Tech News5 days ago
Five inexpensive VPNs to keep your data yours
-
Business Marketing6 days ago
Use the ‘Blemish Effect’ to skyrocket your sales
-
Business Entrepreneur6 days ago
Entrepreneurs thrive because they are easily distracted?!
-
Business News2 weeks ago
How remote work has changed over the last decade
-
Opinion Editorials1 day ago
A different case for canceling SXSW in Austin
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
AI cameras could cut down traffic deaths, but there may be flaws