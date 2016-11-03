Three tools every Trello fan should add to their collection

We use Trello around here
With cool customizable cards, keyboard shortcuts, and one of the simplest interfaces in the online galaxy, Trello is still one of our favorite collaboration tools and a productivity miracle. Our team of writers spread out across the nation are all working together simultaneously through the use of Trello (which we liken to digital post-it notes).
So much so, we’re equally as obsessed with all of the add-on tool’s that make for an amazing Trello experience. These tools work great together to increase a team’s output and efficiency. Here are our top three picks:
1. 32dayz
Specifically for Trello addicts, 32dayz tracks which cards were completed and moved across organizations to produce a daily digest with all of the compiled data. This digest is then organized by completed cards, in progress cards, and cards that are overdue so teams can see and gauge what needs to be done. Users can track time, export the daily report data, change work schedules, and issue company wide announcements.
2. Timeneye
Available on desktop and mobile devices, this tool helps freelancers track the amount of hours they work, even based on your use of Trello. Time tracking with Timeneye allows users to check on their team status, perform project monitoring, and produce time reports. There’s also a nifty pie chart that updates in real time to show daily, weekly, and monthly efforts. Timeneye also integrates with Redbooth, Wunderlist, Asana, Google Calendar, Breeze, and Podio.
3. The Chrome Extension
The extension for Trello is the most convenient thing since sliced bread. It allows users to open cards and access Trello no matter what website they are visiting. It helps increase productivity by showing the user a list of upcoming tasks whenever a new tab is opened. It’s quick to download, easy to use, and doesn’t distract users from all of their important computer business.
Beef up your team’s collaboration with these free tools, and let us know which is your favorite. If they can keep our diverse American Genius team in line, we’re confident it will help your team too!
