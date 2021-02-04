Tech News
UX design: If you don’t have it, get yourself an audit made easy
(TECH NEWS) UX design is important. By conducting a simple audit to make sure your site is accessible, you can minimize the number of people that quickly go away.
A good UX design is essential in attracting and retaining customers. A seamless and positive experience will keep customers happy and bring your business many benefits, like increasing audience engagement and sales.
But, how do you know if your user experience is in need of help, so people don’t bounce away quickly? Well, if UX is not your forte, the best thing to do is to hire a good UX designer. Unfortunately, sometimes hiring one isn’t always within the budget.
So, what do you do then? The next best thing is to conduct a UX audit of your website or app. Not sure where to begin? Fulcrum’s Do It Yourself UX Audit kit is one place to start.
According to the website, this DIY UX audit “can help you gain valuable insights about the usability of your product.” The tool detects problems in your UX, prioritizes them for you, and finds out how you can fix any existing issues.
The tool is made out of free easy-to-use Notion templates. These UX audit checklists are all customizable, and you can print them or save them on your Notion dashboard to use later.
Inside each template, there are cards with descriptions and examples. Depending on if you meet certain criteria or not, you drag and drop the card into the “Yes” or “No” column. When you’re finished, you will easily see what issues you have, and you can work on fixing them.
The templates are divided into Junior and Middle-level templates.
The Junior level has templates for things such as field and forms, login, mobile UX, and architecture. Most of these templates help make sure you cover your basic UX bases. For instance, it looks at whether your website is desktop and mobile-friendly, and if each element makes sense and is easily identifiable.
The Middle Level dives in a little deeper. The “Visibility of system status” audit checks if you are keeping your audience informed on what’s going on. Things like battery life, loading, or Wi-Fi connection indicators can make a huge difference. No one wants to stare at a screen with no clue if what they clicked on is working or not.
If you can afford it and want a UX virtuoso to do the work for you, you can get a UX audit from Fulcrum. The experts will conduct a full-fledged UX audit and create wireframes with solutions for your UX issues.
However, no matter how you go about it, a good UX design is important. Higher rate conversions and user retention won’t happen if your product is just pushing people away.
Don’t want FB getting access to your texts? Try out Signal instead
(TECH NEWS) Elon Musk tells Twitter followers to “Use Signal” after WhatsApp announces new Facebook data-sharing policy.
With just a two-word tweet, Elon Musk popularized messaging app, Signal, earlier this month. “Use Signal,” the tech mogul tweeted on January 7. Musk urged his followers to start using Signal because of WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy announcement, which raised concerns among people.
On January 6, WhatsApp users received an in-app alert informing them about the company’s updated data-sharing policy. The message asked users to accept the new terms and conditions where they gave WhatsApp consent to share their information with Facebook. The updated policy would be effective starting on February 8, and users who didn’t agree to the changes would no longer be able to use the app.
WhatsApp’s new privacy policy reads, “As part of the Facebook family of companies, WhatsApp receives information from, and shares information with, this family of companies. We may use the information we receive from them, and they may use the information we share with them, to help operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services and their offerings.”
The policy verbiage is concerning, but this isn’t the first time WhatsApp has shared some sort of data with Facebook. The company has been sharing data with Facebook since 2016. Back then, the companies announced sharing data would help “improve your Facebook ads and products experiences.”
But, Facebook’s data privacy practices are ones that have been controversial over the years and don’t garner much trust. Musk is recommending people to start using Signal because it offers two key things.
The app offers end-to-end encryption on ALL messages. It protects all text, video, audio, and photo messages, which can only be read by the sender and recipient. If a message is intercepted by anyone else, all they will get is gibberish.
Also, other than your phone number, the free app does not store or collect any other user data. The company is a nonprofit and relies on grants and donations to support development. It isn’t owned by any tech companies and doesn’t have any ads.
“The smallest of events helped trigger the largest of outcomes,” the app’s Executive chairman Brian Acton said in an interview with TechCrunch. “We’re also excited that we are having conversations about online privacy and digital safety and people are turning to Signal as the answer to those questions.”
In a Tweet, the company posted screenshots of app installs jumping from 10 million to 50 million. With Musk’s tweet skyrocketing Signal’s downloads, Acton does have a very good reason to be “excited”.
New FCC director means new future for data caps and net neutrality
(TECH NEWS) Charter Communications has withdrawn their request to impose data bans on customers now that net neutrality foe Ajit Pai is out and net neutrality champion Jessica Rosenworcel is in.
Charter Communications had requested the right to impose a data cap on its customers during Ajit Pai’s term as chairman of the FCC, but with the new administration and a new head of the FCC, net neutrality advocate, Jessica Rosenworcel, they have decided to withdraw their request.
While many of us are still working from home and students attending classes virtually, access to the internet remains crucial. Many people are also struggling financially due to the pandemic. Charter’s petition to impose data caps during a pandemic is widely seen as particularly callous and greedy, like they couldn’t wait to get in there and strong-arm their customers.
With a proliferation of virtual students and remote workers, moving to a pay-to-play internet model would restrict many people from access to work, school, and life’s other internet based necessities and niceties. Work and school would become more difficult to sustain online with data caps. Social media platforms and online shopping could be impacted if ISPs decided to slow down the internet to shake down users for more money, thereby further harming entrepreneurs. Even cryptocurrency exchanges would be affected.
Charter had been unable to add data caps and overage fees as part of a seven-year ban starting when they bought Time Warner in 2016. Charter went so far as to claim (bizarrely) that their clients liked data caps.
Data caps are not anything to love. This means an internet service provider can limit the amount of data customers can use or transfer, and then charge fees for using more than the allotted amount. When customers reach the data cap, their internet service may slow down considerably and costs may go up. Ajit Pai was seen to be sympathetic to Charter’s cause, as he was the chairman of the FCC when it repealed net neutrality.
Pai’s FCC team overturned net neutrality, and still defends his decision. The ousted Pai claimed he would do it again, telling CNBC on January 25, 2021, “I think time has shown that our decision was the right one,” he said.
While ISPs have not yet begun to abuse the repeal of net neutrality as initially feared, in late 2020, Comcast announced its intention to impose data caps on customers without limited plans, which they were criticized for. Charter’s petition to impose data caps, ending their ban on doing so two years early, was another step in that direction.
Jessica Rosenworcel has long fought for net neutrality. FCC observers assume the decision made under Pai to eliminate net neutrality will be reversed sooner rather than later. Now that Ajit Pai, whom Charter believed would be sympathetic to their cause, is out, the company has withdrawn their petition. Perhaps sensing that they missed their window to get rubber stamped to impose data caps, they are going back to the drawing board.
Use AI to automatically transcribe your Google Meet meetings
(TECH NEWS) This Google Chrome extension uses artificial intelligence to automatically transcribe and log notes from your Google Meet and video meetings.
A new Google Chrome extension helps eliminate the pains of transcribing your Google Meet video meetings, interviews, and lectures. Otter.ai makes note-taking easy by transcribing and captioning all your chats in real-time and lets you save and share the transcripts with participants.
The AI-powered assistant differs from other transcription services because its AI model was built from the ground up to specifically handle long-form, multi-speaker, and complicated meeting situations.
“Meetings usually run long, could be 30 minutes, 60 minutes, and people interrupt each other all the time. People may speak a little faster or a little slower. They may pause and hesitate and restart and suddenly change topic,” said Otter.ai CEO and Co-founder Sam Liang in an interview on the NVIDIA AI podcast.
“All of these make taking notes for meetings way more complicated. So, that’s why we build AI technologies to optimize note-taking for meetings,” he continued.
Since Otter uses Ambient Voice Intelligence, it can recognize voices and even learn new terminology. With the tool, you can find what you need quickly. By using a summary keyword, you can see where that word appears in all instances. You can also speed up the playback or skim through long recordings.
Besides Google Meet, Otter works on iOS, Android, and Zoom. And, it’s available in all the company’s different pricing plans. With a free plan, you get 600 minutes of transcribing with each recording having a maximum length of 40 minutes.
Paid plans offer more recording time and length maximums. They give you additional features like the ability to import audio and video, advanced export and search functions, and the capability to be used during live events.
The cross-platform product can be used anywhere, which means you can use the AI transcribing assistant on your phone. So, if you’re a student or journalist trying to record an interview, you can use the mobile app to record the conversation. In the app’s dashboard, you can view all your recorded transcriptions and those shared with you.
The company’s target market is the business and enterprise meeting market, and people are definitely using it. “Today with remote work and distributed workforce, most of the meetings are happening on Zoom or Webex or Microsoft Teams. So, people are finding Otter really useful to improve their collaboration remotely,” said Liang.
Otter is simple enough to use. All you do is go to the Google Web Store to install the extension. You tap the Otter icon to open it and login or sign up for an account. Once you’re logged on, you just tap the Record button to begin recording. Then, the extension will do all the hard work for you.
