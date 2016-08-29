Design and UX trends that actually boost conversion rates

Boosting conversions like a boss

Like anything else, online design and user experience (UX) are subject to the whim of aesthetic trends. But the only way to know if the latest color pallets and hero images are working is to subject them to science. Or, actually, statistics. A/B testing is the skeleton on which the sleek body of website optimization is built.

The folks over at Deep End Design made a nice graphic (below) on what works, and what doesn’t, to keep in mind when you’re designing or re-designing a site. Some say it’s an art, some say it’s a science, we say that UX is critical because every $1 invested in UX yields a $2 to $100 return. That’s just math.

A partial list of winners includes full width images with ambient background video or smiling people, split-screen or card-like layouts, monochromatic pallets, prioritized navigation, and a sticky call to action that make sure your button is always above the fold.

Trends aren’t always universal

But don’t just take their word for it, test things for yourself to make sure your site isn’t working against you. If your product is local or regional, a personalized experience will always trump some random trend you’re riding (like a color or some snappy copy), but knowing what the trends are can definitely point you in the right direction.

Once you know what is working for your brand based on extensive testing and tweaking, you can then translate some of that same success to your print and online ads for consistency sake.

