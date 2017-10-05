The advertising hot list is changing as Facebook inches to the not list

Facebook, the once dominating force behind all things social media, is slowly disappearing as advertisers shift their focus to more consumer-centric platforms.

Social media marketing is still a relatively new area to conquer, which leaves plenty of room for experimentation. Many companies are altering their advertising campaigns as they continue to learn which platforms are the most beneficial. What is good for one company however, may not be good for Facebook. Companies are looking beyond Facebook to sources like Google, Apple News, Snapchat and Instagram which can offer more financial gain and a better user experience.

The old method of tackling social media marketing was based around platforms. Marketers spent more time trying to post their content on as many platforms as possible instead of focusing on the content itself. Now with some experience under their belt, companies have the chance to be more selective with the platforms they publish on. This has driven some companies away from Facebook as they discover that other platforms, like Instagram, specialize in specific audiences and are more flexible when it comes to presenting content.

Some of the companies who already started looking the other direction include CNN and the Huffington Post. Both news sites feel that other platforms, like Apple News, suit their content better. Facebook videos primarily focus on lifestyle news, rather than topical news. While Huffington Post is still a major publisher on Facebook, they have begun trying other platforms that focus more on audiences and consumer habits. It seems that posts on Facebook will generally reach the same audience time and time again, whether you boost posts or not. On the other hand, Apple News is automatically installed within Apple devices, so they potentially have even more reach.

Facebook may constantly be updating their platform, but they have yet to find the perfect formula for advertisers. The time has come where advertisers are looking beyond Facebook as the answer to their marketing needs. Like users, these companies are spending less time on this platform themselves. The goal is to focus on quality content and return of investment, rather than stretch themselves too thin.