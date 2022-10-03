Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business Marketing

Netflix hikes ad prices for marketers on new ad-supported tier

Netflix has been a roll recently, but these changes are bringing higher ad prices for advertisers, and they aren’t too keen on the changes.

Published

Netflix homepage representing new ad tier.

Back In July, we talked about how Microsoft and Netflix were teaming up to create an ad tier for subscribers who wanted to pay less as their prices increased. They haven’t released these new ad tiers yet so they are continuing to see their subscriber numbers drop.

In light of the continued decline, they have released some additional information about the new changes coming to the platform. Though it may be good to retain subscribers, marketers aren’t jumping for joy.  

As reported by The Drum, “At $65 CPM – the price of serving ad impressions to 1,000 people it‘s significantly higher than many streaming services (and even top calendar events like the high demand Super Bowl)”.

Not only that but Netflix has pulled the old switcheroo with us, the $20M limit Netflix originally planned to help reduce overstated brand advertisements has now become a $20M minimum!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While the pricing for Netflix may seem astronomical to some companies, there are still large companies that are willing to pay it. So far, Netflix has not demonstrated that its tiered system works as intended or as its big spenders expect. The system is expected to work similarly to Spotify or Youtube but again this remains to be seen.

What’s interesting about all of this is that Netflix’s platform will remain the same otherwise. There aren’t plans to add live sports events or a news-related central division. Besides the addition of ads, nothing changes for the consumer.

Now I know that Netflix is a household name but people are leaving it for more than just the price hikes. Colleagues have told me the content provided isn’t up to par as it used to be. Others are ditching it for Hulu due to the sports and news coverage previously mentioned.

Netflix had a major thing going for it. Everyone wanted to escape from the real world for a while. The pandemic was horrendous and before that major societal changes had people running to Netflix. They wanted to take it all it had to offer to escape reality.

Those days though have come and gone. Now that the world has nearly completely opened again people want to be a part of the new society. They want to know what’s going on in the world and they want to get together to see sports again. The idea of escaping the world doesn’t appeal to as many of us anymore.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Netflix catalog is full of incredible originals, nostalgic classics, and the weirdest of the weird so it has something for everyone. Nevertheless, Netflix’s long-term survival requires more than just lower cost tiers and high advertising costs. It needs change.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

A native New Englander who migrated to Austin on a whim, Stephanie Dominique is a freelance copywriter, novelist, and certificate enthusiast. When she's not getting howled at by two dachshunds or inhaling enough sugar to put a giant into shock, she is reading, cooking or writing about her passions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

netflix building netflix building

Business News

Netflix cuts costs after reports of declining subscriber count

Despite being a major streaming competitor with record viewership, Netflix is having to cut corners after losing almost 1mil subs.

September 14, 2022
anytrack homepage on mac anytrack homepage on mac

Business Marketing

Anytrack is the new way to track data across all of your channels

Marketers, we know it would be easier for your data analytics to be gathered in one place. Well boy, we have a tool for...

September 2, 2022
Men looking at marketing messages Men looking at marketing messages

Business Marketing

3 ways to win over a male audience in your marketing messages

Men are hard enough to buy gifts for, but the male audience can also be hard to target in marketing. Here's our best tips...

August 31, 2022
Man and woman at kitchen table online shopping on laptop together, boosting customer loyalty. Man and woman at kitchen table online shopping on laptop together, boosting customer loyalty.

Business Marketing

7 actionable ways to boost customer loyalty online

Without a brick-and-mortar store, building rapport and customer loyalty can be a challenge, but you can still build customer loyalty online.

August 21, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.