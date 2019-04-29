Business News
Supreme Court asked to consider landmark age discrimination case
(BUSINESS NEWS) After a circuit court rules that age discrimination is only illegal against employees, not applicants, the Supreme Court could possibly decide to hear the case.
In January, the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago ruled that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) only applied to current employees, not job applicants. The case, Kleber v. CareFusion involved a then 58-year-old applicant who argued that CareFusion discriminated against him in the hiring process.
Reuters reports that a petition has been filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking for a review of the lower court’s ruling, saying that the ruling will weaken the ADEA.
Laurie McCann, senior attorney for the AARP Foundation Litigation says, “”The Seventh Circuit’s decision essentially takes us back to 1967, when age limits in job postings were commonplace.”.
According to the AARP press release, by the end of June, the Supreme Court will decide whether or not to hear the case. The court may just review the case on written briefs alone, but it could also select Kleber v. CareFusion for an oral argument before the court. Of course, the court doesn’t even have to grant a review.
In addition to the appeal to the Supreme Court, other steps can be taken. Congress has the power to introduce reform to the ADEA and strengthen protection for experienced workers, i.e., those over 40 years old.
The Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act (S.485 and H.R. 1230) would amend the ADEA to change the provision that requires employees to prove that age discrimination was the deciding factor in the case. POWADA would recognize mixed-motive claims against experienced/older workers.
The Bringing an End to Harassment by Enhancing Accountability and Rejecting Discrimination in the Workplace Act, S.1082 (BeHEARD) was just introduced by Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) to give workers more support when seeking justice against harassment and discrimination in the workplace. It’s been referred to Committee.
Age discrimination is a serious issue in the workplace, and our culture is slowly taking steps to deal with it (key word being “slowly”), and we’ll be monitoring the changes as we move forward.
Business News
Remote workers are more likely to quit than those on-site
(BUSINESS) Employers are increasingly considering flexible remote options for their teams, but new studies indicate that there’s a downside to this practice.
Remote workers are driving the workforce. A 2018 study suggests that 55 percent of the workforce works remotely, 100 percent of the time. CNBC reported on a Switzerland office that suggests 70 percent of professionals work remotely at least once a week. Telecommuting, another name for remote work, is a phenomenon. But does it work?
Telecommuting leaves workers disengaged.
Future Workplace and Virgin Pulse surveyed 2,000 managers and employees in 10 different countries. Despite wanting flexibility and the freedom to work from anywhere, the study found that two-thirds of the workers are detached from the company and their team.
Dan Schwabel, research Director at Future Workplace, writes, “Only 5% always or very often see themselves working at their company for their entire career, compared to almost a third that never work remotely.”
Remote workers can be more productive, but don’t expect them to stay in their job without serious face-time with others in the office.
Loneliness is one reason people quit. Some companies have done away with remote work – Yahoo, Bank of America and Best Buy have all taken moves to either limit or eliminate telecommuting.
I have worked for a company for four years whose main office is in Utah (I’m in Oklahoma). I’ve never been there, nor do I have plans to visit. I’d like to say I’m the exception to the rule, but I know of many others who have been with the company as long as me or even longer. Maybe my career trajectory is not average. I’m not interested in moving up in the corporate world. And in my little corner of Oklahoma, there aren’t many opportunities for writers. I’d say I’m in it for the long haul.
With a force of 150+ writers and editors from across the country, BKA has to be doing something right. I stay connected through a weekly email and a group on Facebook. We have excellent guides that give us details about each company we’re writing for. Managers and editors get back to us very quickly. This is what makes telecommuting work for me. If it didn’t work, I’d be trying to find another job.
Can telecommuting work for your company?
Employers take note – remote workers who aren’t connected to your organization aren’t going to be in it for the long haul.
Considering the cost of employee turnover, it’s something to really think about when you’re offering telecommuting as a benefit. We’ve long written about the advantages of a remote workforce, but new studies indicate there is a downside employers need to consider.
That said, consider how can you keep telecommuters connected to your mission and employees if you’re seeking to balance the advantages with the disadvantages.
Business News
Top mistakes to avoid when you quit your job
(BUSINESS NEWS) Time to quit? It can be one of the most nerve racking things we do in our careers. Help yourself by avoiding these common mistakes.
In general, it’s good etiquette to never burn a bridge. This holds true over time since networking and keeping contacts remain important.
We’ve all had that job that we just have to quit for one reason or another. Even if we want to storm into our boss’s office and rattle off a list of reasons why we can no longer stand to work there, it’s best to exit as gracefully as possible.
Quitting a job can be difficult and uncomfortable, and there is a lot to consider before jumping the gun. It’s easy for our vision to be cloudy as we’re going through our day-to-day because the only thing on our minds is how to go about quitting.
There are a few things to keep in mind during this time. Richard Moy of Fast Company wrote about the three mistakes to avoid when leaving your job.
The first is that we may be prone to stop caring about work when we’re fixated on the big exit. Try to be as cognizant as possible in order to avoid letting your work fall short. Make sure you’re still being attentive to you work and respectful to the company and your coworkers (you may need them as a reference down the line, and it’s just the right thing to do).
While you should still be focused on your work during the hours of nine-to-five, don’t let yourself fall short after hours in terms of searching for a new job. This is a daunting and sometimes tedious task that we have the tendency to put it off.
It’s up to you to set something up for when you are no longer in your current position. Moy suggests setting aside time on the your calendar that is specifically dedicated to the job search. It may be exhausting after working all day, but it needs to get done.
Lastly, try not to keep all of your annoyances and feelings to yourself. Keeping everything bottled up inside is likely to lead to an untimely explosion. Help your future self out by finding someone to talk to about your frustrations.
In the end, make sure that this is what you truly want. If you are unhappy in your current position either speak to your adviser about making changes or find an alternative. Either way, be sure that you are being as smart and respectful as possible.
Business News
So you were asked an illegal question in an interview, now what?
(BUSINESS NEWS) Interviews are nerve racking enough without having to wonder if your potential employer is playing by the rules. Be aware of these tips in case you find they aren’t.
Interviews are universally nerve-wracking. You’ve got the resume, the references, the outfit – but you never know what your interviewer(s) are going to throw at you.
You expect questions relating to your skills and your ability to do the job, but sometimes a question comes out of left field and you’ve got to scramble for a coherent answer.
“If you were a pizza delivery man, how would you benefit from scissors,” asks Apple. And Gallup wants to know, “What was the last gift you gave someone?”
Well, when I ordered a pizza last night, I tipped the delivery person with scissors . . .
Unfortunately, some questions that seem just wacky, or harmless and friendly, are not just inappropriate to ask in an interview, but are actually illegal.
Illegal questions are generally those that request information irrelevant to the job description. Here are the most common categories of illegal questions, shared across all states:
- Race
- Color
- Sex/Gender/Orientation
- Military discharge
- Religion
- National origin
- Birthplace
- Age
- Disability/Health status
- Marital/family status
Any of this personal information could be used, intentionally or not, to discriminate against them. A direct inquiry regarding any of these topics is obviously off-limits, but sometimes the question might come from a tricky angle.
“When did you graduate college?” = “How old are you?”
With this information, employers could decide you’re too young or old for the role, no matter how qualified you may be.
“Orizaga is an interesting surname – is it Spanish?” = “Are you Hispanic?” A biased interviewer could use this information to determine that you are or aren’t a “good fit.” Similarly, “Is English your native language?” = “Are you from an English-speaking country or not?”
“Is that your maiden name?” = “Are you married?” And so on.
These questions are often asked innocently, by untrained interviewers looking to make conversation. Nonetheless, you don’t have to answer them, and your best bet is to tactfully avoid the question without demanding your constitutional rights in the middle of the interview.
Tone is everything, but if you respond to an illegal question with something along the lines of, “Is that relevant to this role?” in a calm, mild voice, most interviewers will take the hint and move on.
If the situation allows for it, you can keep your answer nice and vague without avoiding the question.
For example, if you’re asked about your college graduation date, you could say, “It’s been a while, but I still view college as one of the best experiences of my life.”
It’s important to note that asking an illegal question is not equivalent to committing a crime. The information must be used in a discriminatory manner, as determined by a court.
If you believe that an act of discrimination has been committed, you should contact a labor attorney, or file a charge with your local Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) office. Then, order yourself a pizza and ask the delivery person about their scissors.
Remote workers are more likely to quit than those on-site
How Facebook’s unsend feature complicates your business
Create perfectly coordinated typography with this online tool
Facebook struggles to regulate itself (but better – regulators are salivating for their chance)
Supreme Court asked to consider landmark age discrimination case
A personalized daily digital marketing checklist
Serial procrastinator? Your issue isn’t time management
Poindexter helps handle finances so you can focus on your business
How to avoid the sting of loneliness while solopreneuring
Entrepreneurs face higher rates of mental illness [part one]
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Finance6 days ago
Poindexter helps handle finances so you can focus on your business
-
Business Entrepreneur6 days ago
How to avoid the sting of loneliness while solopreneuring
-
Business News6 days ago
So you were asked an illegal question in an interview, now what?
-
Tech News6 days ago
Loopy is the easy tool that helps you explain hard ideas
-
Business News2 days ago
Top mistakes to avoid when you quit your job
-
Tech News1 week ago
Artificial Intelligence is marketing’s new frontier, here’s your crash course
-
Business Marketing23 hours ago
Create perfectly coordinated typography with this online tool
-
Tech News22 hours ago
How Facebook’s unsend feature complicates your business