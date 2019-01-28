Business News
Court rules age discrimination against job applicants is legal (kinda)
(BUSINESS NEWS) Is “overqualified” code for “too old” when a job applicant is older? This age discrimination lawsuit argues just that, and an appeal is likely.
Last October, The American Genius reported on Kleber v. CareFusion Inc., a case involving age bias and discrimination.
Kleber, who was 58 at the time of the job application, argued that CareFusion discriminated against him in its hiring practices by not even interviewing him for a position that the company would ultimately hire a 29-year-old for.
The U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago has ruled 8-4 that Congress intended the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) to only cover current employees, not job applicants.
Although the ruling only applies to the 7th Circuit, it’s a huge blow to older workers who are overlooked during the hiring process.
Although age, race and gender discrimination are often referred to together, they fall under different laws.
The ADEA covers age discrimination; Title VII of the Civil Rights Act covers race and gender. Congress has extended Title VII to cover job applicants.
What’s Next?
Kleber can appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Chicago Tribune reports that he is looking at his legal options. With so much at stake, I would expect AARP, whose attorneys represented Kleber in the case, to appeal the decision, but they have not yet made that choice.
“We strongly disagree with the decision and find it very disheartening that the court interpreted a civil rights law so narrowly, despite the statutory language and the great weight of Supreme Court precedent,” AARP attorney Dara Smith, who represented Kleber in the case, said in a statement. “Mr. Kleber and all older job seekers deserve all of the protections Congress intended to give them.”
What does this mean for business owners?
ADEA does apply to current employees. You cannot discriminate against employees due to age, even if you’re located outside the 7th Circuit.
It will make it more difficult to win an age discrimination case in other circuits, but businesses shouldn’t think of this as a license to ignore older workers in the hiring process.
Legally, you may get away with it (for now), but you are missing out on talent and experience.
Let’s hope Congress amends the ADEA to protect job applicants.
But until it does, be honorable in your hiring practices. Don’t disregard an employee based on age.
Business News
Study: Workers are ghosting employers (why are you surprised?!)
(BUSINESS NEWS) A new study “reveals” that employers are ghosting employers, but y’all, this isn’t new (and it CAN be fixed).
Well, well, well, looks like some Boomers learned what ghosting means and published a study about how Millennials do it all the time in jobs. Are we surprised?
Here’s the sad truth, though: this has always been an issue with low-paying jobs.
Income inequality is at one of its highest points in modern American history, and with many jobs involving low wages, long hours, and service-oriented roles, it’s easy for an employee to walk out when it’s a less than ideal working environment.
With a lack of fair-paying jobs and an abundance of low-paying, minimum wage jobs, it’s easy for employees to come and go as they please — often without telling their employers. When it comes to crappy jobs, in the words of Jay Z, on to the next one.
I know what you’re thinking: as an entrepreneur, you’re already strapped for cash and everyone’s probably already working the job that three employees would typically perform, so how are you supposed to run a heckin’ company with like, no money, and employees that ghost?
We have a few ideas on how to make your work environment so employees don’t peace out at the first sign of trouble. Stick with us here.
Pay attention to your culture.
Your culture is always going to be created top-down, meaning, you get to set the tone. No job is perfect, even ones you create for yourself, so ask yourself: are your employees having fun? Do they like each other? Are you having fun? Do you like what you do? If not, what do you need to change to make the answers to these questions a resounding yes.
If you’re constantly stressed, that’s going to trickle down to your employees. Make sure you cultivate a culture of hard work, kindness, and fun. And that starts with you.
Squash gossip and toxic environments.
Work politics suck. We all know this. And yet, it still exists everywhere. In small companies, one employee can make or break the whole environment. If you hear employees gossiping — or even griping to you — squash it immediately and kindly let it be known it won’t be tolerated. If an employee continues to cultivate a toxic environment, it’s time to let them go.
Allow generous time off and flexible schedules.
If you can’t pay your employees handsome wages, try to give them flexibility when it comes to work schedules and time off. This will be one of your biggest secret weapons, you management ninja, you.
If you allow an employee to take off (within reason) for doctors’ appointments, sick days, and much-needed R&R, it’ll definitely be noticed and appreciated. Allow them to work remotely when needed and work the hours where they’ll be the most productive. But most of all — simply trust them, and people will knock down your door to work for you.
Allow growth opportunities.
Make sure to set aside plenty of time to talk with employees and hear their likes, dislikes, and concerns about their jobs. Find out what they love to do, and give them opportunities to grow in those areas and take ownership of them. Do they love social media? Live for spreadsheets? Let them take small projects or help them find mentors. Encourage them to attend local meetups and conferences.
Thank your employees.
No employee likes a stressed-out tyrant. What have you done lately to truly thank your employees?
It doesn’t have to be a Chuck-E-Cheese style pizza party, but find both small and big ways to know your employees you’re thankful for them. It can include paying for a round at a team happy hour, generous employee discounts, or simply saying thank you for all of their hard work, and how specifically you’ve appreciated their efforts. Be authentic and genuine, and it’ll go a long way.
How have you made your company a great place to work and avoid losing talent?
Business News
More states ban employers from asking salary history
(BUSINESS NEWS) A practice that has yet to die is actually illegal in many states, with more to come – asking a candidate’s salary history.
The hiring process ideally should feel like a conversation between partners: both parties have a mutual problem to solve. The company is willing to pay someone to help to fill whatever skills or labor vacancy they have, and applicants are looking to contribute meaningfully and secure a paycheck.
However, the reality is that companies generally come to the hiring process in a more powerful position than anyone applying and they can use that position to undercut their applicant. This is such a blatant and bullying power grab that it’s almost universally acknowledged that it is in the candidate’s best interest to avoid providing this information if at all possible.
Several states and some cities are seeking to equalize this negotiation by banning or restricting the information about salary history that corporations can require. Among the growing list are: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, and Vermont.
City initiatives can be found in Illinois, Kentucky, and Louisiana.
Meanwhile other states, like Wisconsin and Michigan have banned the banning of asking about salary history, presumably in an effort to woo corporate investment in their states by throwing their constituents earning potential under the bus.
Hopefully the banning of asking about salary history will continue to spread, perhaps even reaching a nation-wide level, because it will increase the earning potential for millions of Americans and retiring a lazy corporate “tactic.”
Yes, those scare quotes are necessary. This isn’t a strategic move. It is shortsighted and implies that the company isn’t as confident as it appears; as Nick Corcodilos puts it, “It’s a tacit admission that they don’t know how to judge a job candidate’s value for themselves.”
When a company asks a candidate for their salary history, it means they are trusting another organization over the candidate. You wouldn’t call up your new partner’s ex and expect an unbiased report, why would you trust your employees old boss to?
One of the reasons a good job applicant may be looking for new opportunities is because they have focused on increasing their value beyond what their current employer is willing or able to compensate them for, and this move says to the candidate “I will only find you as valuable as other employers have in the past,” as opposed to “Let’s look at the value you bring to us.”
As your organization (and your employees) move forward, my sincerest wish is that you’ll find increasing value in each other — and that your focus will be on what you’re accomplishing together, not how your employee has been treated in the past.
Business News
Think YOUR workplace is toxic? Is it Mariah Carey’s assistant getting peed on toxic?
(BUSINESS) We often find ourselves in workplaces that are toxic, but these lawsuits between Mariah Carey and her former assistant show an environment that is BEYOND toxic… We didn’t even know this level of toxic was real…
We’ve all had terrible bosses and coworkers at some point in our careers and we’ve all fantasized about what we’d do to them if we lived in a world without laws or consequences. Sometimes he or she is an unmitigated terror with an unchecked ego and other times they’re just an unequivocally awful person who got by being a good interviewee.
Regardless of how they came to be your boss or coworker, in a lot of cases, you’re stuck with them. This is just another part of being a grown-up and sometimes being in less than ideal circumstances is the difference between getting paid or not getting paid.
But, it could be worse. You could be Mariah Carey or you could be her ex-assistant.
In a case of “She Said, She Said,” Mariah Carey is suing her former assistant for blackmailing her. According to Carey, her ex-assistant Lianna Shakhnazarian, filmed her without her consent for the express purpose of blackmailing her to the tune of $8 million. She also claims Shakhnazarian used her business credit cards for personal use, calling her an “extorionist” and “grifter.”
Shakhnazarian slapped back with a suit of her own alleging that Carey physically, emotionally, and psychologically abused her going so far as to have her manager pee on her. She claims the manager slapped her buttocks and breasts regularly, and that he held her down to urinate on her and allow others to do the same (wut!?!).
While these claims can’t be corroborated, they’re claims nonetheless and they have to be investigated. Talk about toxic, right?
Sound familiar? We hope not. However, all celebrity scandal aside, workplaces do get toxic. Crappy leadership can lend itself to rampant gossip, low morale, and chronic exhaustion. In the worst cases, coworkers build alliances, turn on each other and suck every last bit of joy out what was previously a functioning workplace.
So what do you do if you find yourself in a toxic work environment? Well, it depends. Is your coworker or boss being abusive?
Document it and report it to HR. However, not all abuse is documented and bullying can go unchecked especially if the entire organization is under the thumb of crappy leadership. Remember, HR doesn’t work for you, they work for the company to keep the company out of trouble and they’ll do their best to minimize the fallout.
Best bet? Polish up that resume, start networking and get ready to walk away from a bad situation with your dignity still intact. Missing a pay period or two sucks, but keeping your self-respect is invaluable. You can buy a lot of things, but you can’t buy a reputation.
