Amazing augmented reality app measures anything right before your eyes
(BUSINESS NEWS) Bad news for bulky tape measures – your day is numbered so long as someone has a newer iPhone and knows how to download a simple augmented reality app…
Say goodbye to assaulting your fingers with retractable tape measures. AirMeasure lets you measure any surface, thing, or person with only your phone. No more taping together rulers or haphazardly climbing chairs to measure tall bookshelves and cabinets.
Created by development group Laan Labs of Face Swap Live fame, AirMeasure utilizes augmented reality (AR) to provide accurate measurements of objects and distances. The utility app uses Apple’s updated sensor and camera input framework to measure distance between points.
The core tape measure includes three basic modes for practical measurements. AirMode most closely resembles traditional measuring, with an augmented reality ruler that physically follows along onscreen as the device moves, overlaying an extendable tape measure over the object you’re measuring. Now you can be the jerk blocking traffic in Target aisles as you measure everything in sight.
Point and shoot mode provides dynamic measurements and offers corrective functionality, triangulating, and updating as you move. Surface Mode comes in handy for measuring horizontal planes, like tables and flat surfaces.
More advanced measurement features come into play with Floor Plan, which calculates the dimensions of a room when you place vertices at each corner. AirMeasure can even figure out weird room shapes with multiple walls and angles. The ever-expanding Virtual Furniture catalog currently boasts over 4,000 items, allowing you to test how things look and fit in your space.
Laser Level scrutinizes objects already in place by projecting a virtual laser onto the wall to test your portrait hanging skills. Virtual Paintings are also available if you’re not ready to commit to nailing holes in the wall quite yet. Plus, there are modes for calculating the height of objects, and the size of a cube, so you can determine what size box you’d need to pack something.
Of course, there are some less than necessary but endlessly entertaining features as well. One mode can calculate a person’s height just by pointing the camera at them. Another mode creates a colorful path of where you’ve walked as you trace your steps, with markers for every yard or meter.
There’s even an air brush tool to add doodles in a 3D space, with customizable brush sizes and colors. The team plans to add a Sports Field feature that would allow users to layout a baseball diamond or football field. Floor plan editing is also in the works.
Co-developer Will Perkins stated, “we are really excited to finally release this app, as we see huge potential with the recent advances in Augmented Reality and how consumers interact with their surrounding space. We believe measurements will be a big part of that.”
Tragically, I’m unable to download the app since I have an iPhone 5, and this requires at least a 6s or an iPad. But I can live vicariously through the demo videos. Check out AirMeasure’s site to see more cool features, or head over to the App Store (sorry, Apple only) and give this free app a try.
Gender pay lawsuit against Google refiled since salary history was asked
(BUSINESS NEWS) A class-action lawsuit against Google has been amended to include a newly banned practice in California.
Google’s troubles seem to continue as the class-action lawsuit against the internet giant has been amended. The class-action gender-pay lawsuit has been amended to include an old complaint, as well as a new complainant. The new complaint faults Google for inquiring about new hires’ prior salaries – California has now banned this practice of inquiring about previous salaries. It also redefines the class of affected workers, which caused the previous suit to be dismissed.
In addition, the amended suit adds a fourth complainant, a preschool teacher with a master’s degree to bring the total complainants to four women, all alleging that Google underpaid them in comparison to their male counterparts.
The suit has been refiled nearly a month after being dismissed due to defining the class of the affected workers too broadly; now the suit aims to represent four women specifically: an early childhood educator, an engineer, a manager, and a sales associate.
The newly added fourth former female worker, Heidi Lamar, was employed as a teacher at Google’s Children Center in Palo Alto from around July 2013 to August 2017, claims that of the 150 teachers employed by Google during her tenure, just three were men. Two of the men hired were paid more than all but one of the women hired, she alleges.
The lawsuit states, “Google’s under-leveling of women not only resulted in Google paying them lower base salaries than if they had been properly leveled, but also resulted in Google paying them smaller bonuses and fewer stock units and options than if Google had placed them in the proper level.”
Leading lawyer for the case, James Finberg of San Francisco law firm Altshuler Berzon, contends that the company used previously acquired salary rates to set starting pay for employees, thus resulting in men receiving higher starting salaries and better career tracks. Furthermore, the company also sets job classification levels relative to prior pay, thereby resulting in newly hired women consistently making less than men over time, according to the suit.
The newly filed amendment came promptly after the new California law was effective, which explicitly prohibits employers from asking job applicants about prior salaries. This measure was in fact designed explicitly to narrow the pay gap between men and women; ironically the very offense Google is being accused of perpetuating. Under no circumstance is the employer allowed to use a previous salary to set a future salary, which they are also accused of doing to women in particular.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the lawsuit comes on the heels of a three-year federal Labor Department investigation into pay practices at Google, which is a subsidiary of Mountain View, Calif.-based Alphabet Inc. The Labor Department sued last January to bar Google from doing business with the federal government until it released thousands of documents related to an audit that preliminarily found widespread pay gaps between men and women.
Google has disputed the government’s findings and stands behind its own analysis which shows no gender pay gap. In a statement Wednesday, Google said it also disagrees with the lawsuit’s allegations and Google spokeswoman, Gina Scigliano stated, “Job levels and promotions are determined through rigorous hiring and promotion committees, and must pass multiple levels of review, including checks to make sure there is no bias in these decisions.”
Sears to close over 100 stores after sixth profit-free year
(BUSINESS NEWS) Despite a massive cash influx, Sears is having to shutter many stores, but with other adjustments, it may not be the end of this legacy brand.
In what’s seemingly now an annual event, Sears Holdings has announced the imminent closing of over 100 stores nationwide across the Kmart and the Sears brands. We reported last January on the company’s decision to shutter nearly 50 stores and obtain a multi-million dollar loan from the hedge fund controlled by their CEO.
Amid another year of lackluster sales, the decision to continue the store closures and staff layoffs comes as no surprise, as Sears tries to find a path towards profitability.
“We will continue to close some unprofitable stores so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members,” Sears Holdings said in a statement. The latest round of closures leaves fewer than 900 Sears and Kmart stores nationwide, down from their early 2000’s peak of over 3,000 stores across multiple brands.
Indeed, Sears Holdings strategy seems to be increasingly shifting away from maintaining solely a brick-and-mortar presence, with their recent agreements with Amazon to sell their Kenmore and DieHard brands through the online retailer, and spinning off the Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black and Decker earlier in 2017.
Additionally, the company’s advertising strategy has shifted to an online presence only, with the company not buying any traditional advertising and focusing instead on deepening relationships with its loyalty customers through the Shop Your Way program.
With the brand not turning an annual profit since 2011, some wonder if there is indeed much of a future for it. In a November 2017 letter to investors, Susquehanna analyst Bill Dreher noted that “Sears’ operational performance is clearly NOT improving, and we grow increasingly concerned whether the company will ever return to profitability. Further highlighting the company’s weakened position is the reality that manufacturers are increasingly demanding tighter payment and/or withholding products.”
Stores affected by the latest rounds of closings will begin liquidation sales January 12, with final closure slated for March and April.
Sears is not alone – Macy’s is cutting 5,000 jobs and closing 11 stores this year, totaling 124 stores since 2015 (despite strong holiday sales).
How veterans can get some free LinkedIn services
(CAREER) Veterans can get a leg-up on the employment competition with free LinkedIn Premium features, here’s how.
Looking for and landing a new job is hard enough, but if you’ve been away from the workforce for military duties, re-entering may be even tougher. But good news, veterans. LinkedIn has your back.
If you’ve served in the armed forces, sign-up for a free year of LinkedIn Premium, which typically costs $30 per month.
LinkedIn Premium can gives users a boost on the networking site in a number of ways:
- You will be identified as a “featured applicant” to potential employers when you apply for positions via LinkedIn.
- See who has visited your profile, which may let you know what companies are scoping you out or if the hiring manager is reviewing your application.
- Send three free emails to other LinkedIn Premium users, which you could use to inquire about open positions and/or check on the status of existing applications.
- When viewing job posts on LinkedIn, Premium users will see notes about how their listed skills match up with others who have applied for the same role as well as average salary figures.
Veterans who want to take advantage of this deal should visit LinkedIn’s veteran’s page to sign-up.
But first, make sure you have identified your military service on your profile.
You won’t be eligible if you are already a Premium subscriber; this promotion is for new users.
LinkedIn reviews applications for this deal twice a week. If you are eligible, your account will be upgraded and you’ll have a full year of job hunting and networking perks ahead.
