Bed Bath & Beyond cites supply chain for store closures, but its much more
(BUSINESS) Bed Bath & Beyond and other chain stores have been shutting their doors in recent years citing supply chain or hiring, but what’s the truth?
Outside of searching wedding registries for a shower you’re begrudgingly going to, the last time Bed Bath & Beyond was relevant was when Abby’s obsession with the store was a running joke on “Broad City.”
It’s no secret that many shoppers have shifted to Amazon for the same items Bed Bath & Beyond boasts, and the pandemic has not helped B3’s cause. As a result, many of your neighborhood locations have begun closing their doors.
This year, the company will be closing more locations, especially those they deem as “underperforming.”
In 2020, the retail chain announced that it would be shutting 200 stores over the next two years. Fast forward to now, and they’ve closed 170 of those 200. According to CNBC, the company is on track to hit the 200 mark by year’s end.
Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Executive Officer Mark Tritton that the company is continuing to explore more closures.
“We are executing a full-scale transformation and simultaneously running a business in a highly unpredictable environment,” Tritton said during an earnings conference call.
Information from the call and the company’s announcement revealed that Bed Bath shares are down 24.5% over the past 12 months.
The company also owns Buy Buy Baby, and many of those locations have begun closing around the country.
Now, the aforementioned “highly unpredictable environment” would spring to mind the pandemic and supply chain shortages. And the coronavirus was cited as the reason in 2020 to close 200 locations.
But, could those severities have just been an easy out for a company that has yet to be fully equipped to the change in times?
Much like other retailers trying to compete with the likes of Amazon, the quality of products has gone down in an effort to increase their profit margins while still attracting customers. And, let’s get real, no one has ever been upset by receiving a 20% Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in the mail.
The pandemic and the issues with the supply chain have certainly not helped matters, but this was likely to still be the brick and mortar’s trajectory.
What are your thoughts on the closures?
Below are the 37 Bed Bath & Beyond locations slated to close early this year:
Alabama
- Oxford: 1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd.
Arizona
- Casa Grande: 1004 North Promenade Parkway
- Yuma: 1212 South Castle Dome Ave.
California
- Campbell: Almarida Place, 515 East Hamilton Avenue
- Laguna Niguel: 32391 Golden Lantern
- Milpitas: 147 Great Mall Drive
- Rancho Santa Margarita: 22235 El Paseo
- Tustin: Tustin Market Place II, 13692 Jamboree Road
Florida
- Orange City: 963 Harley Strickland Blvd.
Georgia
- Atlanta: 130 Perimeter Center West
- Marietta: 4475 Roswell Road
Idaho
- Pocatello: 1732 Hurley Drive
Michigan
- Jackson: 1132 Jackson Crossing
Minnesota
- Duluth: 1303 Miller Trunk Highway
- Eagan: 1295 Promenade Place
Missouri
- Joseph: 5201 North Belt Highway
Mississippi
- Meridian: 131 S. Frontage Road
New Jersey
- Edgewater: Edgewater Commons, 489 River Road
New York
- Auburn: Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave.
- Canandaigua: 328 Eastern Blvd.
- Glenmont: 388 Feura Bush Road
- Niagara Falls: 1520 Military Road
- Plainview: 401 S. Oyster Bay Road
- Port Chester: 25 Waterfront Place
- Spring Valley: 14 B Spring Valley Marketplace
Ohio
- Mansfield: Ontario Towne Center, 2259 Walker Lake Road
Pennsylvania
- Pittsburgh: 7507 McKnight Road
- York: 2845 Concord Road
Texas
- Brownsville: Sunrise Palms Shopping Center, 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd.
- San Angelo: 4169 Sunset Drive
Virginia
- Vienna: 2051 Chain Bridge Road
Washington
- East Wenatchee: 511 Valley Mall Parkway
- Longview: 200 Triangle Center
- Seattle: 2600 SW Barton St.
- Union Gap: 1740 East Washington St.
Wisconsin
- Sheboygan: Memorial Mall, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive
West Virginia
- Triadelphia: 555 Cabela Drive
Gig economy principles are being adopted by companies to fight burnout
(BUSINESS NEWS) The gig economy has had plenty of ups and downs, but employers are using it to advantage their teams and the gig workers.
If you’re an employer of a lot of people, it’s no secret that there are a lot of moving parts involved in the day-to-day processes of keeping the business going. You’ve got full-time employees, people earning both salary and hourly wages, part-time workers, and more than likely have used a staffing agency over the years to fill in the blanks. Depending on your experience, some managers love working with temp agencies, while others aren’t the biggest fans. Like toppings on a hot dog, it all comes down to personal preference. But, there’s one segment of the market that’s roaring – the gig economy.
While on the surface, it might seem simple (someone comes in and does a job and leaves), it’s a little deeper than that. Depending on the industry, there needs to be a more nuanced approach to solving how staffing issues are handled.
When you think of the gig economy, you’re probably thinking of Uber or GrubHub, but a whole world has opened up – you can get your car fixed in your driveway or hire movers to come and take boxes away. There are a lot of apps out there putting money in people’s pockets thanks to taking on tasks like food delivery but also working on a crew for a day or being hospitality staff for a corporate gig.
Many people love the gig economy because honestly, the Internet has democratized our lives so much that millions of workers would rather be their own bosses, which honestly works to the advantage of businesses as well.
First, there’s less demand for the business because if they need a specific job taken care of, they can bring in some ringers to bang out the job, collect their pay, and move on. For companies, this helps because they’re only paying a one-time fee versus keeping someone on staff and paying them annually.
The boom right now is applications connecting workers with businesses who need help.
Instead of the consumer being the end-user, the applications connect a worker with a temporary or sometimes long-term employer with a click.
And the process is simple – workers are in just as much control as the companies. The price point is established by the company and the hours and people they need, but the worker can set their skill level and availability. So, when there’s a match, everyone wins.
While some of the companies offering access into the space, provide workers with gigs for whatever length of time, some of them are even doubling down on retention, offering W-2s and full insurance for staying in the worker community so employers have a larger pool to choose from.
This model works because it incentives both parties: the worker gets to work on their terms and still receive benefits, and the company gets the staff they need for project work without the HR/taxes/risk.
Listen: That W-2 aspect is enormous. The reason being is if you’ve ever had to deal with a 1099, they’re the worst. Taking away the burden of taxes is a significant win for the worker, especially those of us who still have trouble figuring out, “should I claim one or zero?”
Because this model addresses a major staffing problem, concerning short-term help, it’s still very focused on the worker.
The aspect of flexibility is built into the fabric of the concept, considering the labor pool is what matters – you can have a bunch of open jobs, but you need qualified and motivated people to fill those roles. While this is a gig-working scenario, it’s also unique in that there’s less focus on the person performing an idealized task like delivering food, but rather jumping on a team to solve a problem or finish a job.
Basically, they’ve digitized the temporary staffing model but cut all of the ugly overhead and worker quality issues out.
They’re taking a labor market and connecting it with a consumer via an app on the iPhone. But, the consumer isn’t someone who needs a ride to the airport, it’s a company who needs help staffing a Pearl Jam concert in a stadium.
With the market evolving pretty much on the hour these days, there’s a clear through-line at play – we’re seeing more and more businesses adopt gig workers, if even for the day.
It’s easier to bring someone in as a temp to help clear projects or just get things finished the regular staff is too busy to handle. One of the biggest pluses of the model is that it helps avoid employee burnout.
For a place like a hotel, if there are a bunch of small jobs that keep piling up, it’s easier to spend the cash for a day or two worth of work rather than add to an already overworked staff’s load.
It’s a new world that’s evolving every day, but with every swipe, tab, and click, we see the workforce develop in ways we could have never imagined just a few short years ago. If the future of work is now, imagining five years from now is mind-blowing.
Did you know calorie counts on adult drink labels can legally lie to you?
(BUSINESS) As if the FDA can lose anymore’s of the American’s trust, they passed a food and drink law that allows 20% margin of error in calorie labels.
In September 2020, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, or TTB, quietly updated its policies concerning calorie counts for wine, distilled spirits, and malt beverages. When labeling calorie statements, producers are now allowed a 20% variance.
While this may not seem like a HUGE deal to some, it shines a light on a bigger problem in food production. We are being lied to.
Understanding the TTB ruling:
The TTB Procedure 2004-1 determined that the statement of calories on labels needed to be within a range of +5 or -10 calories of the actual amount. Essentially, that means that a 100-calorie drink could be in the range of 90 to 105 calories when the product was analyzed for its actual calorie count.
However, with the new ruling, TTB 2020-1, broadens that range to 20%! According to the new TTB ruling on its website, this change was requested by its industry members. Now, drinks that are labeled 100 calories could actually have up to 120 calories! The TTB ruling is designed to “help producers provide nutritional information to restaurants” that must provide nutritional data to their patrons.
Why you shouldn’t trust labels:
You may think that 20 calories extra on a drink isn’t too bad. The problem isn’t that alcohol producers are legally able to mislabel their items. According to the TTB, the change in tolerance is based on FDA regulations:
“The FDA food labeling regulations (see 21 CFR 101.9(g)) provide, in pertinent part, that subject to certain exceptions, a food with a label declaration of calories is deemed to be misbranded if the calorie content is greater than 20 percent in excess of the value stated on the label.”
Essentially, food producers now have the same 20% variance in labeling that alcohol producers do.
There’s a 20% margin of error that shouldn’t slide. If you’re counting calories, that’s potentially 20 extra calories for every 100 calories, or 400 extra calories per 2000 calories daily. According to Harvard Health Publishing, that’s an extra 30 to 60 minutes of exercise to burn those calories.
Let’s congratulate the alcohol industry for its labeling policies by making it easier for brands to provide nutritional information, but let’s NOT forget that labels aren’t 100% truthful.
IRS is requiring third-party payments apps to report transactions over $600
(BUSINESS) After a particularly hard year for small businesses, the IRS is cracking down once again. Business transactions over $600 must be reported.
Small businesses or freelancers that use third-party apps to receive (or make) payments should be aware of new IRS rules under the American Rescue Plan made in March 2021. PayPal, Venmo, and all Third-Party Settlement Organizations (TPSOs) are now required to send businesses a 1099-K if business transactions exceed $600 per year.
How this rule changes the reporting requirements
Previously, payment apps or TPSOs were only required to send the 1099-K form if transactions exceeded $20,000 or there were over 200 separate transactions within a calendar year. The new reporting requirements started on January 1, 2022, so it does not impact 2021 taxes, but small business owners, gig workers, online sellers, and independent contractors should be aware of the rules to be able to keep records associated with their business. Business owners should already report this income to the IRS, but this new rule is intended to create more transparency and visibility into money moving into accounts.
Rules to note under the new requirements
According to a PayPal press release this change is only for payments received for goods and services. It doesn’t include paying your friends and family. It also shouldn’t apply to selling personal property, provided that you sell the item at a loss. The reporting also won’t apply to amounts sent as reimbursement. However, businesses need to keep records to make sure their reports comply with IRS rules.
What kind of problems could ensue?
It should be noted that there isn’t an appeals process for what is being reported to the IRS. There’s no guarantee that Aunt Mary’s $2,000 loan won’t be reported as income. The IRS is watching more small businesses closer than ever. Here’s a more technical explanation from The Joint Committee on taxation. Talk to your tax pro about this new requirement if you’re concerned about how it will affect your business.
