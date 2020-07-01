Business News
International start up turns LinkedIn profiles into resumes
(BUSINESS NEWS) Rezi is an AI driven app that can turn LinkedIn profiles into resumes within minutes. Save time and optimize your chances of getting noticed.
If you have already put work into creating your LinkedIn profile, you can parlay that into a resume with a plug-in download and a few clicks thanks to the AI-powered resume builder, Rezi. The company started as a weekend project in 2015 by CEO and Founder, Jacob Jacquet, to address the challenges his recently-graduated friends were having with writing hirable resumes.
According to the Rezi website, the company began by studying resumes and how they interacted with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), which companies use to manage online applications. Rezi wanted to educate job seekers on ATS while developing resources to create optimized resumes. This effort began as a resume template offered on a WordPress site. Once it hit Reddit with an explanation of the success of the resume, it quickly gained traction. Rezi then decided to focus on the South Korean job seeker market and became the most recognizable global startup in Seoul, according to the Rezi website.
The company’s next step was to go the direction of software as a service (SaaS) and support job seekers who wanted to make a resume in minutes. Rezi now offers a free plug-in version where users can transform their LinkedIn profile into a resume.
They also offer AI keyword targeting which helps users write resumes tailored to the job description for which they are applying by giving you keywords to include from a pasted job description that would best accommodate ATS filters. In addition to resume keywords, Rezi can also identify formatting errors such as missing bullet points, buzzwords, and useful content. Flexible formatting tools allow users to customize resume aesthetics such as font size, line height, and zoom level right within the app. The Rezi Score tool will then give instant feedback to guide resume formatting.
They also offer professional resume writers to edit resumes and provide suggestions and tips to improve content. One of the most unique features of this offering is that Rezi offers a private, updated, and sharable link to your resume. Users can get started for free but monthly plans range from $3-$9 and quarterly plans from $8-$89.
Google plans to pay publishers for content (a little too late)?
(BUSINESS NEWS) Google will finally pay publishers for news, but only a few, and they have to meet Google standards.
I mean…could you get any greedier Google? (Chandler Bings voice).
After years and years of pressure and complaints from publishers that Google’s search feed doesn’t properly recognize them or the news they work so hard to report, Google has finally announced that they will begin to pay publishers for content. But only some.
WHAT A LOAD OF BS.
According to the News Media Alliance, Google profited 4.7 BILLION in 2019 as a search engine for the news industry. So now, not only is Google fleecing its content providers and the writers who are working to create material for them, but it’s quite likely that Google’s algorithm is pushing paid news to the top of its search feed. What does this mean for users? It means that for one, you will see what they want you to see, but most importantly, it means that Google HAS the money to pay its publishers but chooses not too!
Google’s announcement to start paying publishers excludes all publishers outside Brazil, Germany, and Australia. Even within the countries that Google closed a deal with, there are many that do not meet its “high quality content” requirement for a paid position. The problem with all this nonsense is that we stopped letting the news come from others like us, and instead, according to the U.S News Media Alliance, the news is entirely owned by a handful of companies. You may have 635 channels on your TV, but if you google…or maybe you should duck duck go it, you’ll find that all those channels lead back to one huge organization.
SO WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?
Google has definitely been pressured to make some big changes, and while paying publishers is a good first step in the right direction, is it enough to make up for years of damage?
Google offers ample support for work from home employees
(BUSINESS NEWS) Google is giving $1,000 to employees for work from home equipment, and still offering sweet perks for mental and physical health.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that most employees will have the option to continue to work from home through the end of the year, and that the company will pay each of its employees $1,000 for office furniture and equipment.
Regarding this announcement, Google’s wellness and resilience lead, Lauren Whitt, told CNN Business, “For us to be able to provide resources for Googlers to set up the most productive workstation at home so that they have an opportunity to separate ‘When I am in this space I am focused on my work and I am focused on these things, and when I step away from this space I am able to detach from work, I am able to connect with my family, my friends, my pets, the people in my community outside of this work box’ is really important.”
The company is doing more to help with employee well-being and mental health while employees are working from home. It has shifted some of its well-known perks online. Fitness coaches who used to teach on campus have shifted to virtual formats, allowing colleagues who used to work out together IRL to continue to do so from home. Chefs from the Google cafes are offering online cooking classes. Virtual meditation and mindfulness classes though a program called “gPause” are available.
There is also a peer-to-peer mental health support program called the Blue Dot community. Initiated a few years ago, Whitt said, “Googlers wanted an opportunity to be able to talk about hard things, but they didn’t necessarily feel like it was clinical. They wanted just a peer’s perspective, somebody who had been through it, who had been where they were.” They have continued providing support through the Blue Dot community, but pivoted to chat via Google Meet and other virtual spaces.
“We are looking into the future, on what health and wellness will look like. How will we continue to support Googlers in their home environment and in their return to work environment to ensure that movement is a priority, that sleep is the No. 1 priority for us, and that nutrition will continue to matter to Googlers, independent of where they are working,” Whitt stated.
The company has made wellness, the ability to cope with stress, and recover from challenges with resilience a top priority. They are asking managers to lead by example when it comes to role modeling well-being behavior. The wellness message is in line with encouraging to the creation of proper at-home work spaces.
Whitt said, “We will continue our messages of ergonomics of proper alignments of your workspace, of having a chair that suits and supports your back, having the ergonomics and being able to alleviate some of those low back pains and muscular skeletal issues.”
Olympus quits the camera business after 84 years
(BUSINESS NEWS) The old reliable Olympus cameras are no more, after 84 years of memories captured on film and digital. Phone cameras have become too good.
We all knew it was coming, but does Olympus’s announcement stating that they are backing out of the camera business mark the beginning of the end to digital photography outside of a phone lens?
The legendary company ends its 84-year tenure of camera manufacturing by selling its remaining shares to Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), a firm specializing in the revitalization of companies via carefully considered strategies. The break away from the camera market was long denied as customers noticed the halt in production of any new products, a safe assumption that a company is preparing to let go.
Olympus will now place their continued research and development of innovative medical equipment (such as microscopes and high quality grade lens) at the forefront of their business. The company will announce a new name shortly, signifying an end to the Olympus name brand.
For many, this confirms the highly anticipated suggestion that camera manufacturers are headed out of business due to the high quality cameras installed on smartphones.
The market itself as a whole has fallen by 84% from 2010 to 2018, so in a way the move makes sense, it’s just unfortunate that it has to happen.
Some people were surprised when younger generations didn’t know what “that red room that guy keeps going to” in Stranger Things was, and soon people won’t even realize a separate device was used for taking photos altogether. That is just the way humans and technology evolve, I suppose.
Olympus isn’t the first camera business to walk away after cutting their losses. In April of 2019, SONY announced their withdrawal from the DSLR market. Unfortunately for companies in the camera market, it is highly likely that sometime soon, smartphones will completely replace DSLRs. Society has become so reliable on instant photographs that some believe the only need for a camera will be for nostalgia reasons.
In the words of Lani Rosales, our COO here at TheAmericanGenius… “Thanks Steve Jobs.”
