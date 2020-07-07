Business News
Macy’s is taking drastic steps to not close its doors
(BUSINESS NEWS) Macy’s has felt the same blow as many other companies have this year. In an attempt to stay open, they are taking gamble with shifting their business strategy.
Over the last 6 months we have seen industry titans start to fall by the wayside. Companies that have dominated our marketing lives for decades are failing at adapting to the pandemic world. Names like J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus Group, & Pier 1 Imports have all succumbed to marketing uncertainties and ever mounting debt. Some companies, like Macy’s, however are taking a gamble and holding on with their fingertips to what’s left.
Macy’s department stores, just like the other names mentioned before, have taken a monstrous hit this year due to the lack of foot traffic during the pandemic. A quarterly loss of $3.5 billion was reported back in May. However, the company is using these monumental changes to adjust their direction. President Craig Johnson relayed that the future is going to be different but that these decisions should not have been seen as a surprise given the circumstances.
New directions upfront include making radical changes to their staffing and holdings. Starting with letting go 3900 employees that are currently in corporate and management positions so that they can save cash and push for the next step: a focus on personalized online marketing and increasing its digital business.
In the meantime, things are beginning to slowly recover as stores have started reopening. As long as things remain on the same course nation-wide, the company expects a “gradual sales recovery”. These tactics will hopefully lead to a correction in their share prices that have taken an utter nose dive in the past months.
Is this a good direction?
The leadership of Macy’s is banking on one key factor, that there won’t be another shut down while they adjust to their new business normal. If that happens then they will most likely go the same way as their brethren. This might be something that an entrepreneur would want to keep in mind but I would say that you should pay attention to where you are. Texas at the moment is suffering from prolonged affects of the pandemic. Some other major cities are also having issues. If you’re looking to make a decision for your business, definitely take geography into account.
Square shores up losses by withholding money from small businesses
(BUSINESS NEWS) Square is losing money like many other companies due to COVID-19, but their way of padding this loss doesn’t seem fair or friendly to their small business customers.
Another month has started and as we sift through information on our television or computer screens, one thing in general is consistent. Everyone is struggling and it’s showing in their choices. We’ve seen company after company close their doors forever and many are small businesses. The affect the pandemic has had on smaller business is severe, but the affect that larger businesses are making on them is starting to cause an uproar.
The pay service, Square, has pulled some legal yet disturbing shenanigans lately. A growing number of small business owners have started reporting that the company has been withholding up to 30 percent of each transaction since May. This has caused major issues with some of the aforementioned smaller companies as they’ve had to start laying people off, taking out loans, missing mortgage payments, and stoping growth plans because they aren’t getting the money that they earned.
Withholding portions of transactions is a legal aspect for any payment company. In fact, Square has long made the vast majority of its money by deducting 2-4 percent of a purchase in fees from each transaction. However, the jump up to possibly 30 percent was unprecedented until the pandemic for the most part.
Square announced that the reserves were applied only to “‘risky’ sellers, such as those that take prepayment for goods or services deliver at a future date, sell goods or services more prone to disputes, or operate in an industry that historically receives higher chargeback rates than others,” and the intention was to protect everyone involved with the transaction. One does notice however, that the companies who are noticing this increase in withholdings are the ones that weren’t hit particularly hard by the lockdowns. So then where is the money going to and is it all legal?
As you can imagine, the San Francisco company has been hit pretty hard by this pandemic as their main form of business is in-person sales. The assumption from this is that they are using legal means to possibly pad their own cushion while they wait for sales to get back to some kind of normal. Square announced last month in a financial report, that it had swung to $106 million in losses for the quarter and that it was going to increase cash it had on hand by 290% to pad future losses. So we know exactly where the money is going.
What we may want to ask though is if the legal right to withhold payment is justified when they are spreading out the pain of the pandemic to people who were previously unaffected?
Supreme Court okays trademarking for ‘generic’ name URLs
(BUSINESS NEWS) Generic name trademarks have helped to stave off monopolies of broad products and services, but the Supreme Court just ruled that generic company names like Booking.com, can now be trademarked.
For years, The United States Patent and Trademark Office has denied rights to names termed as “generic.” This was previously used to prevent generic terms from monopolizing a section of the market. It has prevented many companies from doing that as well.
However, as we move into the 21st century we begin to see things that may not be so cut and dry. As usual life gets messy and things are far more grey than they previously have been.
Recently, the US Supreme Court ruled that website names are eligible for a change to the previous trademark rules. The website that pushed for this privilege first, Booking.com that is owned by Booking Holdings Inc., argued that they needed this ruling to stop consumers from following copycats down a rabbit hole and away from their business.
The decision, heavily weighted at 8-1, gives Booking.com, nationwide legal protection against competing companies trademarks.
A remark released later by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Supreme Court states, “We have no cause to deny Booking.com the same benefits Congress accorded other marks qualifying as nongeneric.” An argument quoted from the decision continues as since, “‘Booking.com’ is not a generic name to consumers, it is not generic.”
This stance, taken by the majority, exemplifies a firm position on the rights of the individual companies’ abilities to identify themselves as they see fit.
The lone dissenting vote coming from Justice Stephen Breyer who argued that he fears that this decision “will lead to a proliferation of ‘generic.com’ marks, granting their owners a monopoly over a zone of useful, easy-to-remember domains.”
Honestly, if you can’t come up with your own domain that either incorporates, but doesn’t copy, or gets your point across without being too generic, you may need to hire a PR person.
This move forward from the Supreme Court opens up a lot of possibilities for people to be creative with their businesses. If generic and simple names will be the norm, then people will have to think outside the box in the future. Bring on the challenges.
New company beats Amazon with next morning delivery?
(BUSINESS NEWS) Amazon has a new competitor in South Korea: Coupang, with faster shipping than Prime.
What if I told you Amazon Prime’s, 1-3 day guaranteed delivery time isn’t the fastest e-commerce service the world has to offer? You would think I’m lying right?
Coupang, one of the world’s fastest delivery services located in South Korea, allows you to order any item, anytime before midnight, promising that it will be at your doorstep by 7am! (I wasn’t lying!) With 70% of its employees living within a 10 minute radius of a Coupang center, 80% of residents residing in populated cities and 95% of it’s population owning a smartphone, South Korea has become the perfect e-commerce epicenter. Coupang employees over 10,000 people who together deliver 99.3% of all orders within 24 hours. Imagine it’s Tuesday night, you’re falling asleep and suddenly remember you forgot to get your wife a present for her 50th birthday tomorrow. You have two options: accept your fate of being put in the dog house for three long weeks, or quickly order a few great items off Coupang’s website that’ll be delivered BEFORE she even wakes up!
Like Amazon, Coupang allows its customers to create a profile, store desired products in a list, and check out using your saved payment method. Half of South Korea’s total population of 51.6 million has installed Coupang’s app with a surge of people trying Coupang for the first time during stay at home orders due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The company struggled to meet fulfillment demands, especially those including PPE, household cleaning products, and children’s necessities. While many companies are struggling to stay afloat, Coupang is quickly adapting to meet consumer demands. In March, the company opened a new logistics center to expand its overnight/same day delivery services and is currently working to reach an even broader population.
Believe it or not, right before Coupang received a $2 Billion investment from SoftBanks, its founder, Kim Bom debated walking away from it all. Bom founded the company in 2010, receiving the investment in 2018 and is expected to pursue an IPO by the end of 2020. So for all of you entrepreneurs wondering if you should give up on that decade long dream…DON’T. Coupang went from selling a few hundred items each day to 3.3 million. Now that’s what you call entrepreneurism!
