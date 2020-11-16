Business News
Movie theaters explore renting out their space to survive COVID
(BUSINESS NEWS) Movie theaters are getting creative by renting out private auditoriums to the public in hopes of outlasting the pandemic.
A lot of sectors are hanging on by a thread due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Festivals and events have either been postponed, canceled, or gone virtual. Broadway remains in the dark and isn’t set to open until Summer 2021. Hollywood is in a disarray, which has delayed filming schedules and movie release dates. As a result, movie theaters are struggling. And to stay afloat, they’re taking a more creative approach to bring in revenue.
AMC Cinemark, the largest theater chain in the U.S., is letting people rent out private theaters. Small groups of 20 people or less can rent out auditoriums to watch a movie or host a small celebration. Starting at $99 plus tax, this offer is currently available at around 600 locations nationwide.
According to a Variety article, the program was in beta for four weeks. During that time, the company received 110,000 inquiries. This number was four times higher than the total amount of private rentals AMC had the year before. While this is good news for AMC, will it be enough?
“I don’t think it’s going to be much from a cash flow perspective, but it’s certainly you know getting people back to coming to the theaters, which is what we need,” said Managing Director, Equity Analyst at Macquarie Securities Chad Beynon in an interview.
While private auditorium rentals may have eased some moviegoers’ minds and nudged them to come back and visit, what will, ultimately, hold back AMC and other theaters is available content. So far, 44 movies have been pushed back from 2020 to 2021. “Theaters are open. They’re waiting for the content,” Beyon said. “They’re just, you know, sitting and praying that there won’t be more delays.”
And, besides delays, another problem hurting movie theaters is the way the movie distribution model has begun changing. For instance, Mulan went straight to Disney Plus and never made it to the theaters. So, will other movie companies do the same?
Beyon said that about half of a studio’s earnings are gained during a movie’s theatrical release. For big companies like Disney, he doesn’t think direct-to-consumer will be permanent for them. However, this distribution model change could become more long-term for smaller mid-market movies that generate around $30 to $100 million.
So, are there any movie theaters that might stand a chance? Well, IMAX might. Although the company does rely a lot on blockbusters, it also does great with local content around the world. Also, it is viewed as a premium brand so people are willing to pay for it. “If they’re going to get out of their house, sit in one of these auditoriums, they want to see it in the best format, and that’s what IMAX offers,” Beyon said. But, not everyone is IMAX.
AMC has about $400 million in cash right now, and they are burning around $100 million each month. Beyon suggests AMC trim down its portfolio if it wants to stand a chance. “I think it’s going to be near impossible for them [AMC] to last without doing something else,” Beyon said. Blockbusters generate about $100 million domestically and account for about 60% of box office sales. With content being delayed or pushed straight to streaming services, private rentals might be creative, but not be sufficient for theaters like AMC to survive.
Unify your remote team with these important conversations
(BUSINESS NEWS) More than a happy hour, consider having these poignant conversations to bring your remote team together like never before.
Cultivating a team dynamic is difficult enough without everyone’s Zoom feed freezing halfway through “happy” hour. You may not be able to bond over margaritas these days, but there are a few conversations you can have to make your team feel more supported—and more comfortable with communicating.
According to Forbes, the first conversation to have pertains to individual productivity. Ask your employees, quite simply, what their productivity indicators are. Since you can’t rely on popping into the office to see who is working on a project and who is beating their Snake score, knowing how your employees quantify productivity is the next-best thing. This may lead to a conversation about what you want to see in return, which is always helpful for your employees to know.
Another thing to discuss with your employees regards communication. Determining which avenues of communication are appropriate, which ones should be reserved for emergencies, and which ones are completely off the table is key. For example, you might find that most employees are comfortable texting each other while you prefer Slack or email updates. Setting that boundary ahead of time and making it “office” policy will help prevent strain down the road.
Finally, checking in with your employees about their expectations is also important. If you can discuss the sticky issue of who deals with what, whose job responsibilities overlap, and what each person is predominantly responsible for, you’ll negate a lot of stress later. Knowing exactly which of your employees specialize in specific areas is good for you, and it’s good for the team as a whole.
With these 3 discussions out of the way, you can turn your focus to more nebulous concepts, the first of which pertains to hiring. Loop your employees in and ask them how they would hire new talent during this time; what aspects would they look for, and how would they discern between candidates without being able to meet in-person? It may seem like a trivial conversation, but having it will serve to unify further your team—so it’s worth your time.
The last crucial conversation, per Forbes, is simple: Ask your employees what they would prioritize if they became CEOs tomorrow. There’s a lot of latitude for goofy responses here, but you’ll hear some really valuable—and potentially gut-wrenching—feedback you wouldn’t usually receive. It never hurts to know what your staff prioritize as idealists.
Unifying your staff can be difficult, but if you start with these conversations, you’ll be well on your way to a strong team during these trying times.
Walmart partners with GM for next venture: Driverless delivery
(BUSINESS NEWS) Walmart is test-driving driverless delivery for groceries sometime in 2021 as part of their push for zero emissions.
In the past, Walmart has toyed with different delivery subscriptions and services. Now, the company is looking ahead to a new frontier: Driverless delivery.
CNBC reports that Walmart plans to roll out the service sometime in 2021 to Scottsdale, Arizona residents. This initial test will utilize GM’s electric vehicle subsidiary, Cruise. If testing goes well, one can assume that the retail giant will begin expanding the service to comprise a national scale.
So what exactly does a driverless delivery service entail, and why is Walmart so keen on it?
The answer to that first question is still a bit murky, but it sounds like Walmart plans on using driverless delivery to bring groceries and “other items” to customers in a contactless, efficient manner.
As to the “why” factor, Walmart has made it clear that a goal of their company is a zero-emissions rating by 2040. That’s a pretty lofty goal for a company of Walmart’s size, but cutting down emissions via electric cars is at least a small step in the correct direction.
Additionally, the “last-mile” cost of delivering items purportedly carries significant costs—paying drivers, gas prices, and so on—that switching to an all-electric, driverless delivery model would largely mitigate. While this may cause some concern that Walmart would cut substantial job opportunities by switching over, that’s not necessarily the case—after all, Walmart has decided in favor of human workers over robotic options in the past.
While Walmart is launching their initial driverless delivery test using GM’s Cruise subsidiary, the retail giant isn’t exclusively working with GM. In fact, Walmart allegedly has additional contracts with electric options through Ford and Waymo, and they’re even looking into drone companies for smaller packages (like the COVID-19 testing kits they’re sending to people’s homes right now).
The driverless delivery initiative is an intriguing one because, as far as publicity goes, it’s a grand slam if Walmart pulls it off; on the other hand, environmentally speaking, it’s still too small of a step to make a huge difference in emissions, especially when considering production consequences associated with electric cars.
That said, Walmart is still moving in the right direction with this concept–even if they’re doing so at a snail’s pace.
Planet 13, the largest cannabis dispensary, is about to get a whole lot bigger
(BUSINESS NEWS) Larry Scheffler, the co-founder and co-CEO of Planet-13, shares his experience as his baby turns 2 years old.
“One of our competitors said when we first opened: ‘just give it 6 months and they’ll be a Korean BBQ’.” Larry Scheffler – co-Founder and co-CEO of Planet 13 dispensary— recalled fondly to me last Friday. “We like proving them wrong.”
Planet-13, which turned two years old on November 1st, isn’t your average dispensary. This place has an 80-foot infinity entertainment wall, a Willie Wonka style production-line that utilizes robotic arms to make cannabis products, and a partnership with Mike Tyson! Very Vegas!
And though it’s already the largest dispensary in the world, it’s about to get a whole lot bigger this year.
For Scheffler, who seems to love just about every part of his job, the fun is just beginning.
A little history on Planet 13: As Las Vegas politicians, Scheffler and Bob Groesbeck – the other “co-” – got started in the cannabis industry right from the get-go of legalization. “We decided to get into it. It was more brains than guts, but we did it”, remembered Scheffler.
The two partners opened a small dispensary in 2018 that catered to Vegas’s 2.3 million locals, though the store faced considerable competition. After some thought, they decided to go big: why not make a superstore and entertainment venue for the 50 million tourists that come through the city each year?
By conducting zoning checks (dispensaries aren’t allowed to be within a mile of the Las Vegas Strip), Groesbeck was able to find the perfect location for Planet 13 right on the edge of the Gaming Corridor. Thus, Planet 13 became an inextricable staple on the Strip and has been excelling better than anyone had anticipated ever since – last month with Vegas at a 50% tourism capacity, Planet 13 saw 7.8 million in revenue, which is their second highest month to date.
With Planet 13 being the giant money maker that it is, I was delightfully surprised to learn that the superstore has been supporting Vegas locals during the pandemic.
“Before COVID, we only did about 14% locals but of course with COVID we had to turn around on a dime and do 100% locals, no tourists.” Said Scheffler, who told me that they were offering 20%-50% discounts to Vegas residents, as well extensive delivery options to those who need their medicine but can’t pick it up. “We have 27 vehicles and 100 drivers to make deliveries, and 24 people full-time on the phones to take orders.”
Besides the new expansion, which he anticipates to be finished by the start of Q1, Scheffler is focused on extending the Planet 13 model to new cities. As the more creative mind of the two partners (Scheffler ran a very successful graphics company for 42 years), he loves the challenge of coming up with individualized, innovative ways to bring his brand to different spaces. “I enjoy figuring out what works in a town, what the people like to see.”
At the end of the day, Scheffler is confident that Planet 13 will simply keep growing – he anticipates sales will double the moment tourism picks back up in Vegas, hence the expansion. He hopes every customer has as much fun with the shopping experience as he has in providing it: “I love it, It’s not even a job, it’s fun coming to work and creating something new every time”.
If you find yourself in Vegas and in need of some cannabis, food, or simply wild theatrics (there is no shortage of that on the Strip!), check out the massive, ever growing Disney Land-esque dispensary right at the edge of the Corridor. I sincerely doubt it will disappoint.
Happy 2nd birthday, Planet 13!
