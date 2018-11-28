Remote work program offers $10K, free coworking, free housing

Although Amazon’s new HQ announcement has the internet world clamoring about the utility of recruiting companies, the mid-size city of Tulsa, Oklahoma is also making headlines. Only, it is forgoing the act of wooing corporations entirely and focusing on the new workforce of remote and freelance professionals.

Oklahoma isn’t the only place to pursue this kind of idea. Vermont announced a similar program earlier this year, where they’ll pay enterprising individuals $5,000 a year for two years to find a home among the Green Mountains with a state-sponsored grant.

Tulsa is offering a new program called Tulsa Remote that will pay remote workers $10,000 to relocate to the city and work for a year, in hopes of attracting young talent. Those selected have the option to live in a furnished apartment with discounted rent for the first few months of the program and have free access to a coworking space with other new Oklahomans.

As the cost of living continues to rise in many tech-savvy cities like Austin, Seattle, and San Francisco, more and more workers may end up looking to programs like these. Not only to help ease the transitional pain of moving to a place that can offer them more bang for their buck, but for the built-in community of other digital nomads that they offer.

It will be interesting to see how this remote-recruitment trend develops, especially in the Midwest.

Employment opportunities are only one of the many reasons that rural areas experience brain drain; there are social forces surrounding deeply rooted conservative politics that often drive young populations to seek more open-minded locales.

The basic premise behind these remote-recruitment programs seems to be that once these highly skilled technical workers get a taste of smaller-town America that they won’t want to go back to the megacities that they came from. In order to fully turn these transplants into locals, these smaller cities and states will have to consider the true quality of life that they are offering.