Remote work program offers $10K, free coworking, free housing
(BUSINESS NEWS) Remote workers are being lured out of tech cities, but will they stay gone for long?
Although Amazon’s new HQ announcement has the internet world clamoring about the utility of recruiting companies, the mid-size city of Tulsa, Oklahoma is also making headlines. Only, it is forgoing the act of wooing corporations entirely and focusing on the new workforce of remote and freelance professionals.
Oklahoma isn’t the only place to pursue this kind of idea. Vermont announced a similar program earlier this year, where they’ll pay enterprising individuals $5,000 a year for two years to find a home among the Green Mountains with a state-sponsored grant.
Tulsa is offering a new program called Tulsa Remote that will pay remote workers $10,000 to relocate to the city and work for a year, in hopes of attracting young talent. Those selected have the option to live in a furnished apartment with discounted rent for the first few months of the program and have free access to a coworking space with other new Oklahomans.
As the cost of living continues to rise in many tech-savvy cities like Austin, Seattle, and San Francisco, more and more workers may end up looking to programs like these. Not only to help ease the transitional pain of moving to a place that can offer them more bang for their buck, but for the built-in community of other digital nomads that they offer.
It will be interesting to see how this remote-recruitment trend develops, especially in the Midwest.
Employment opportunities are only one of the many reasons that rural areas experience brain drain; there are social forces surrounding deeply rooted conservative politics that often drive young populations to seek more open-minded locales.
The basic premise behind these remote-recruitment programs seems to be that once these highly skilled technical workers get a taste of smaller-town America that they won’t want to go back to the megacities that they came from. In order to fully turn these transplants into locals, these smaller cities and states will have to consider the true quality of life that they are offering.
What ESPN’s loss of 2 million subscribers means for media
(BUSINESS) The media landscape is changing, and ESPN losing millions of subscribers points out how the bleeding could potentially be stemmed.
Is the announcement of ESPN losing 2 million subscribers in the past year the death knell of cable television as we know it? Let’s face it: The reason that many people even still pay that cable TV bill every month is because they want to watch live sports.
Whether it’s ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports, or the once-a-year cult phenomenon known as “The Ocho,” these networks have often been the place to turn to for all things sports. But the fast-growing numbers of cord-cutters — expected to hit 33 million by the end of this year — has brought big changes to how sports fans keep up with their favorite teams.
Are you an avid NBA fan? The NBA League Pass has you covered. Ditto for MLB, MLS, and NHL watchers. These pro leagues all have their own stand-alone apps you can subscribe to (at a cost) sans cable. (NFL fans’ options are still fairly limited at this point, but they can find select games on Amazon, DirecTV, and Yahoo.) Live-streaming services such as Hulu, Playstation Vue, and Sling TV offer other options to watch your favorite games.
ESPN did appear to see the writing on the wall — releasing ESPN+ earlier this year — and can already boast the fact that its new service reached 1 million paid subscribers in September. There are still some drawbacks to this service, however. Subscribers are required to have a paid TV subscription — it can be cable, satellite or streaming — and are still subjected to ads, and it’s not a live-streaming service that mirrors the content of the main network. At this point, it seems to be designed to complement ESPN’s cable offerings, rather than replace them.
So, will traditional pay-TV networks and cable companies continue to adapt as their numbers dwindle? Will ESPN eventually decide it needs to follow in the footsteps of networks like HBO, who gambled — and appears to have won — on creating its 100 percent stand-alone service in 2015?
Several major players fighting for the eyes of viewers have recently announced big plans for the video-streaming business (Apple, AT&T, Walmart, and Viacom, to name a few). No matter what happens, it’s clear that ESPN and others like them will have to keep up with the ever-changing television landscape to survive.
We know what will finally end the scooter-pocalypse
(TECHNOLOGY) The scooter scourge has hit the streets of most cities and towns in America, and we think we know what will be the ultimate end.
If you’ve been in Austin (or any other major city) recently, you might have been witness to the invasion. They have appeared, as if overnight, in the gutters of South Lamar. Their drained, powerless bodies litter the trail around Ladybird Lake after they’ve been discarded by flippant users. They gather in lines, waiting: rental electric scooters.
Today’s #scooterfail now scooter idiots are pissing off dogs too #scooteridiots getting in everyone’s way including dogs #parkingfail pic.twitter.com/8gSzUphq4T
— Scooter Idiots (@scooteridiots) April 11, 2018
Although these machines are eyesores and potential safety hazards, no one can argue with their popularity. Based on data gathered by the City of Austin, they outstrip any other type of “dockless” mobile device by hundreds of thousands of trips per month. They’ve been hailed not only as a transportation innovation, but a newfound source of seemingly exponential profit.
While it seems likely that tourists and other out-of-towners will continue to utilize the scooters as short-term solutions to their need to get to the next taco joint or SXSW panel, if these scooters are indeed revolutionizing the way that people consistently get around town, doesn’t it seem likely that instead of giving $3 or $4 dollars each day to a rental company — you’d just get your own?
According to Spin, one of the original scooter companies, “every scooter that survives a month or so pays itself off.”
I imagine for local user that’s come to rely on the scooter as a way to get to/from work and maybe happy hour a few nights a week, that’s about $10 a day in transportation cost.
There’s only so long that it makes financial sense for habitual users of the rental scooters to rent.
I could be dreaming, but when the novelty wears off, who’s to say that people won’t buy their own scooters? Could they be so fun and useful that people start owning instead of renting?
As an Austinite, I’d welcome more private ownership. Not only would it lead to less cars on the road, more experienced scooterers (scooterists?) less likely to crash, but it might even take care of our zombie scooter apocalypse.
If someone owns their scooter, they aren’t likely to abandon it in a gutter.
PS: If you haven’t seen the South Park episode about the ridiculous scooter movement, take a break to soak it all in (full episode here).
Turns out that fully remote workers are more likely to quit
(BUSINESS) Employers are increasingly considering flexible remote options for their teams, but new studies indicate that there’s a downside to this practice.
Remote workers are driving the workforce. A new study suggests that 55 percent of the workforce works remotely, 100 percent of the time. CNBC reported on a Switzerland office that suggests 70 percent of professionals work remotely at least once a week. Telecommuting, another name for remote work, is a phenomenon. But does it work?
Telecommuting leaves workers disengaged.
Future Workplace and Virgin Pulse surveyed 2,000 managers and employees in 10 different countries. Despite wanting flexibility and the freedom to work from anywhere, the study found that two-thirds of the workers are detached from the company and their team.
Dan Schwabel, research Director at Future Workplace, writes, “Only 5% always or very often see themselves working at their company for their entire career, compared to almost a third that never work remotely.”
Remote workers can be more productive, but don’t expect them to stay in their job without serious face-time with others in the office.
Loneliness is one reason people quit. Some companies have done away with remote work – Yahoo, Bank of America and Best Buy have all taken moves to either limit or eliminate telecommuting.
I have worked for a company for four years whose main office is in Utah (I’m in Oklahoma). I’ve never been there, nor do I have plans to visit. I’d like to say I’m the exception to the rule, but I know of many others who have been with the company as long as me or even longer. Maybe my career trajectory is not average. I’m not interested in moving up in the corporate world. And in my little corner of Oklahoma, there aren’t many opportunities for writers. I’d say I’m in it for the long haul.
With a force of 150+ writers and editors from across the country, BKA has to be doing something right. I stay connected through a weekly email and a group on Facebook. We have excellent guides that give us details about each company we’re writing for. Managers and editors get back to us very quickly. This is what makes telecommuting work for me. If it didn’t work, I’d be trying to find another job.
Can telecommuting work for your company?
Employers take note – remote workers who aren’t connected to your organization aren’t going to be in it for the long haul.
Considering the cost of employee turnover, it’s something to really think about when you’re offering telecommuting as a benefit. We’ve long written about the advantages of a remote workforce, but new studies indicate there is a downside employers need to consider.
That said, consider how can you keep telecommuters connected to your mission and employees if you’re seeking to balance the advantages with the disadvantages.
