Target takes steps to compete more seriously with Amazon

Workin’ 9 to 5

These days it seems that every business is working overtime to try to keep up with Amazon.



Target, for example, is trying to expand its delivery options for online customers.

Current deliveries

Relying on a single delivery carrier or the United States Postal Service is no longer an option. Neither is making your customers wait days or weeks for their products. Amazon and Walmart.com shoppers can choose from a variety of delivery options, including, in some cases, speedy same-day delivery, and Target wants their customers to have these options as well.

Target just bought Grand Junction, a logistics technology firm that lets retailers tap into a network of 700 carriers.

Like Expedia for shipping and delivery, Grand Junction allows retailers to compare and choose from amongst the speediest and most efficient delivery methods.

Target and Grand Junction have already been working together to test out same-delivery from its Tribeca store in Manhattan. They’d like to expand same-day delivery to more New York stores later this year, and to stores in other major cities next year.

Restock

Restock, a program available only in Minneapolis area stores, is Target’s current attempt at ultra-fast shipping. Restock allows RedCard holders get next-day delivery on a large box of household, pet, and baby supplies and/or food, all for a flat rate of $4.99.

Still, they’ll need to figure out how to offer same-day delivery to compete with Amazon.

Arthur Valdez, Target’s executive Vice President and chief officer of supply chain and logistics says that they will “leverage Grand Junction’s platform – which is already used by hundreds of carriers – to become even faster and more efficient in how we get products to our guests.”

Grand junction

The company may also use Grand Junction to create an assembly and installation program like those currently offered by Best Buy and Amazon.

Through these programs, customers can hire a technician to delivery, help them assemble and install, and educate them about the smart home devices they buy.

